Galaxy S24: special AI features and what they mean for you

But that isn't all. Because while "circle to search" sounds really catchy, the reality is that you can also scribble over items or tap on them. And this only make sense, right? This sounds like a feature focused on the user-experience and that's a must if the company wants it to catch on with users.

Galaxy AI and photography on the Galaxy S24:

AI Photo Editing:

Edit Suggestion : AI will be able to scan your shot and suggest ways to improve it automatically.

AI-powered editing : users will be able to remove blurring, reflections or to make their photos more crisp manually, if they don’t like the automated suggestions.

Generative editing : Want to straighten out your shot without cropping it? This one can fill in the empty spaces created in the process. It will also allow you to delete objects from a photo, without leaving an ugly blemish behind. Oh, and it can also let you move things around entirely, if that’s your preferred way of doing things

AI Zoom

Instant Slow-Mo:

What else do you need to know about Galaxy AI?

Some features will need you to have an active internet connection in order for them to work, and others will require a Samsung account too.

Some AI-fueled features, related to images, won’t be supported by all social media platforms (likely, instant messaging apps too), so what you see on a Galaxy S24 phone won’t always be what other people are seeing.

phone won’t always be what other people are seeing. Any photos or videos, which have been produced with the help of Galaxy AI, will contain special metadata traces, so that bad actors won’t be able to fool anyone.

Another cool trick that Samsung showed off during it's Galaxy AI presentation was especially designed for note takers (just like me!). With Samsung Notes, you don't need to add bullets: you can just jot everything down as it comes and, with a tap of a button, Galaxy AI can reorder and rephrase your notes in a more presentable and understandable manner.Digital zoom? Not enough! Theseries is rocking AI Zoom too, which basically means that it’s using some AI magic to fill in the blanks between digital zoom distances. Sure: digital zoom already isn’t winning the populace’s favor, but having another option on board can’t hurt, right?Have you ever wanted to slow down a video, only to find that it becomes choppy and unpleasant to view? Well, this one takes care of that issue via AI. Essentially, what is happening is that the AI is making up new frames between the existing frames, allowing you to enjoy a slow motion video even with clips captured outside of a dedicated slow-mo mode.There are two facts that must be noted when talking about features, related to Galaxy AI:For a quick refresh: metadata is basically hidden info about files. For photos, it could contain the device they were captured with or for videos: the date when they were taken. Metadata isn’t hard-coded into files, though and can be altered with a bit of effort, so keep that in mind.And that’s about all of the Galaxy AI features that we know about for the time being. A lot of them sound pretty familiar, right? Most of those: from Google’s Pixel line of phones. While it is nice to see those leave the mothership so that other Android fans can enjoy them too, it will be interesting to see if Samsung brings even more to Galaxy AI in the future.In the meantime, if this was enough to tip the scales and make you crave aseries phone, you should know that pre-orders are already live and will last through to the end of January.