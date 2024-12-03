Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra preview: Could that be a sensible upgrade?





Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra differences explained:







Table of Contents:





Design and Size

Surprisingly few changes





Galaxy S25 Ultra , Samsung will employ a slight redesign that will bring the flagship in tune with the rest of its flagship phones. Gone will be the straight edges at the bottom that form a nearly perfect right angle; instead, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will score curved corners, which will make it look just like an oversized Galaxy S25 Plus. With the, Samsung will employ a slight redesign that will bring the flagship in tune with the rest of its flagship phones. Gone will be the straight edges at the bottom that form a nearly perfect right angle; instead, thewill score curved corners, which will make it look just like an oversized Galaxy S24 /S25 or Galaxy S24 Plus





This change will eliminate one of the few design distinctions that most Galaxy Ultra phones have held above the regular flagships in the previous years. Not sure that we are ready to part ways with the bold appearance of the Galaxy S Ultra flagship, but Samsung seems dead-set on the new design.





Aside from the shape change, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will mostly retain the rest of the design cues: flat front and back Gorilla Glass panels, the beloved S Pen Stylus, IP68 water- and dust-resistance, as well as the titanium frame are here to stay.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was the first Galaxy Ultra phone with an S Pen. It also debuted the straight corners that are about to go mostly extinct, as well as the curved front and back display panels, an echo from a bygone smartphone era. It also was an IP68-rated device with pretty decent resistance against the elements. The frame was made of aluminum.





But in the essence of things, the two devices are very alike and will share a ton of common Galaxy DNA.





Size-wise, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be more compact in all dimensions: it will be thinner, shorter, narrower, and lighter than the Galaxy S22 Ultra despite both featuring similarly sized displays and batteries, which is a major win, no matter how you look at it.





We expect that Samsung will provide a balanced selection of standard colors and a few fun ones. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was available in Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, and Green. Not a terribly exciting selection, that's for sure.





Display Differences





As we mentioned, both the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will employ similarly sized 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED displays, with the same QHD+ resolution, 120Hz maximum refresh rate, and HDR support.





Of course, the Galaxy S22 Ultra screen is slightly curved, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra will employ a flat screen, so you will get the impression of slightly more usable display area.





The big difference, however, could be the peak brightness of the two displays. The Galaxy S25 Ultra , being the newer phone, will surely achieve a much higher peak brightness than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which was released a little ahead of the beginning of the Brightness War.



Recommended Stories

Both phones will also share another characteristic: the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which will enable quick and effortless biometric authentication.





Performance and Software

Welcome, 3nm!





The Galaxy S25 Ultra will use Qualcomm's newest top chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.





The most exciting piece of trivia about this chip is the fact that it's the first 3nm one available to Android phones . Until its arrival, only Apple's latest iPhones enjoyed the unmatched performance delivered by the 3nm manufacturing process.





The Snapdragon 8 Elite will bring major gains in performance and efficiency, which could translate to better battery life. But managing heat could be a problem, especially since 3nm chips seem to produce a lot of heat, which doesn't really play well with the limited cooling capabilities of smartphones.





There should be at least 12GB of storage on the Galaxy S25 Ultra , though 16GB of RAM are also likely. The reason for that could be the high hardware requirements for on-device artificial intelligence.





We expect 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage.





Memory-wise, we expect up to 16GB of RAM in the Galaxy S25 Ultra , as well as 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage versions. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes with similar storage options, but has only 12GB of RAM.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with 8GB of RAM on the entry-level 128GB version, but you also get 12GB RAM in the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions. It's possible that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will employ a similar setup: 12GB of RAM on the entry level 256GB version and 16GB of RAM in all others.





Galaxy S25 Ultra and later for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. A visual redesign and new AI features will be introduced by the next major software skin, which will be based on One UI 7 will be available out of the box for theand later for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. A visual redesign and new AI features will be introduced by the next major software skin, which will be based on Android 15 (released in October 2024).





Galaxy S25 Ultra . One UI 7 will also introduce some interface design changes and other functionality improvements. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has all the modern Galaxy AI features, but it might not be as fast in terms of AI performance as thewill also introduce some interface design changes and other functionality improvements.





When it comes to software support, we can expect the next Galaxy S25 Ultra to receive seven years of major Android updates and security updates, which is great.





Camera

Pretty different camera setups





Galaxy S25 Ultra camera in comparison with the Not much changes will hit thecamera in comparison with the Galaxy S24 Ultra : we might only get a new 50MP ultrawide camera. It will probably utilize pixel-binning to output 12MP images. The rest of the setup will remain the same: a 200MP main camera, a 10MP 3X short telephoto, and a 50MP long telephoto with 5X optical zoom. Up from, we are likely getting a 12MP camera.





Galaxy S24 Ultra . The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, boasts a 108MP main, 10MP 3X short telephoto and 10MP periscope with 10X optical zoom, along with a 12MP ultrawide. A very versatile setup as well, but now slightly behind in terms of overall image quality and performance, being beaten by the Galaxy S23 Ultra and





Unsurprisingly, we expect the Galaxy S25 Ultra to improve things drastically, even despite the potential lack of major upgrades. This could be achieved via software and image-processing enhancements.





Battery Life and Charging

So many years, yet so little has changed





If you've been hoping that Samsung will deliver anything apart from a 5,000mAh battery, you're in for a rude awakening. Just as all devices ranging from the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the Galaxy S24 Ultra , we are getting a standard 5,000mAh battery.





That's… fine, but we are starting to see much larger batteries on flagship phones hailing from China. That is thanks to a new lithium-silicon battery tech that allows for a denser energy cell. The rumor mill says we should expect a 6,000mAh silicone battery inside the upcoming OnePlus 13





Even though the battery size of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will match the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we expect significantly better battery life thanks to the improved efficiency of the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.





We also expect 45W wired charging on the Galaxy S25 Ultra , which matches the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That's another area in which we are seemingly getting no upgrades. Wireless charging, however, could be faster as rumors put 25W Qi2 wireless charging in the Galaxy S25 Ultra .





Specs Comparison









* - All Galaxy S25 Ultra specs are preliminary and subject to change









Summary





Many years have passed, but the differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra might be countable on a single hand.





There are two ways to interpret that: either Samsung has nailed it from the first time, or it is massively dropping the ball when it comes to upgrades and evolution.





Still, we might see vastly improved battery life, performance, and potentially greater camera image quality with the newer device, along with potentially many new AI features.





Does this mean that Galaxy S22 Ultra should abstain from upgrading?



