Pixel 10 vs Pixel 8: Two years later, will a glow-up justify a jump-up?

The Pixel 8 was a safe bet—a solid performer with Google’s vision of AI and clean Android baked in. But it also played things very safe.



Now, enter Pixel 10 . With a custom-built Tensor G5, a rumored triple-camera system, and a whole new AI assistant, this isn’t just the next Pixel. It’s the one that might finally step out of the Pro’s shadow and stand tall on its own.



Two years might not sound like a lot in the smartphone world, but trust me—when it comes to Pixels, it's enough time for Google to start asking you, "Ready to upgrade yet?" With the Pixel 10 around the corner, the question is sharper than ever: Is it finally time to ditch that Pixel 8? The Pixel 8 was a safe bet—a solid performer with Google's vision of AI and clean Android baked in. But it also played things very safe. Tensor G3 wasn't exactly a powerhouse, the display was 60Hz short of perfect, and the dual-camera setup was showing its age.

Now, enter Pixel 10. With a custom-built Tensor G5, a rumored triple-camera system, and a whole new AI assistant, this isn't just the next Pixel. It's the one that might finally step out of the Pro's shadow and stand tall on its own.

Let's dig in.





Design and Size

Same silhouette, more presence.





Pixel 10 doesn’t stray far from the DNA introduced with the 6-series: that bold horizontal camera bar, clean lines, and subtle curves. But compared to the Pixel 8 , there’s a bit more... intent.



The Pixel 10 is expected to retain the dimensions of the Pixel 8 ’s more compact frame (150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, 187g), but still comfortably in “normal phone” territory.



The Pixel 10 is expected to retain the dimensions of the Pixel 9 — around 152.8 x 72 x 8.6 mm, and close to 198g. That's kind of bigger than the Pixel 8's more compact frame (150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, 187g), but still comfortably in "normal phone" territory.

It's a subtle evolution in materials, too. Both phones are to use aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus, though the Pixel 10 will likely get Victus 2.



Color-wise, Google seems to be leaning into softer hues again — expect earthy or botanical tones like Peony and Wintergreen, where the Pixel 8 had playful picks like Rose and Hazel.





Display Differences





Pixel 8 ’s 6.2-inch OLED display was good. 120Hz refresh? Nice. But brightness? Eh. It has been outdone in that department since it was released.



The Pixel 10 is back in the game. It is expected to carry over the Pixel 9 ’s excellent 6.3-inch OLED panel, pushing over 2,700 nits peak brightness. HDR videos from YouTube, Instagram content, and your own library will look popping and vibrant even under direct sunlight.



The Pixel 8's 6.2-inch OLED display was good. 120Hz refresh? Nice. But brightness? Eh. It has been outdone in that department since it was released.

The Pixel 10 is back in the game. It is expected to carry over the Pixel 9's excellent 6.3-inch OLED panel, pushing over 2,700 nits peak brightness. HDR videos from YouTube, Instagram content, and your own library will look popping and vibrant even under direct sunlight.

It is also to maintain the cleaner, more symmetrical bezels introduced last year. It's subtle stuff, but it adds polish. Face unlock returns, and this time we may actually get a proper ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display—no more "tap twice and hope." Quite the upgrade for the $799 Pixel runt!





Performance and Software

Tensor finally finds the way to the 3 nm line





Pixel 8 , you’ve been living with the Tensor G3 — a chip that tried to be smart, not fast. And it showed. Performance was fine for day-to-day stuff, but gaming or heavy lifting? Not its strong suit.



The Pixel 10, though? We may see some gains!



We’re talking Tensor G5 — the first real Google-designed SoC, manufactured by TSMC on a 3nm process. This isn’t just a refresh. It’s a reboot. Hopeful reports point to serious efficiency gains and snappier performance, even if it still won’t out-muscle the iPhone or Snapdragon Elite.



But, as before, it’s not about raw power. It’s about on-device AI. And here, Google is pushing the envelope.



The Pixel 10 will come with Pixel Sense — a smarter, more proactive assistant that doesn’t just wait for commands, it acts. Think real-time summaries, calendar triage, message rewrites — all happening on-device, offline, and tailored to you. This is Google leaning fully into its software edge.



If you're on a Pixel 8, you've been living with the Tensor G3 — a chip that tried to be smart, not fast. And it showed. Performance was fine for day-to-day stuff, but gaming or heavy lifting? Not its strong suit.

The Pixel 10, though? We may see some gains!

We're talking Tensor G5 — the first real Google-designed SoC, manufactured by TSMC on a 3nm process. This isn't just a refresh. It's a reboot. Hopeful reports point to serious efficiency gains and snappier performance, even if it still won't out-muscle the iPhone or Snapdragon Elite.

But, as before, it's not about raw power. It's about on-device AI. And here, Google is pushing the envelope.

The Pixel 10 will come with Pixel Sense — a smarter, more proactive assistant that doesn't just wait for commands, it acts. Think real-time summaries, calendar triage, message rewrites — all happening on-device, offline, and tailored to you. This is Google leaning fully into its software edge.

Plus, the Pixel 10 will ship with Android 16 and a full seven years of updates. The Pixel 8 will also be eligible for Android 16 and still has 5 more updates to go before end-of-support.





Camera

Two years = one extra lens. And it changes everything.





Pixel 8 ’s dual camera setup — 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide — was fine. Solid processing, great skin tones, smart HDR. But versatility? Limited.



Pixel 10 might table the turns here and change what we expect from a "budget flagship". It’s finally getting a triple-lens setup, with a 50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, and — surprise — a dedicated telephoto lens, likely 3x. Either way, zoom is no longer just for the Pro crowd.



It’s a meaningful change. Suddenly, you’re capturing distant shots without watching your pixels melt into watercolor. And, hopefully, portraits will look much better!



Let's be real: the Pixel 8's dual camera setup — 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide — was fine. Solid processing, great skin tones, smart HDR. But versatility? Limited.

Pixel 10 might table the turns here and change what we expect from a "budget flagship". It's finally getting a triple-lens setup, with a 50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, and — surprise — a dedicated telephoto lens, likely 3x. Either way, zoom is no longer just for the Pro crowd.

It's a meaningful change. Suddenly, you're capturing distant shots without watching your pixels melt into watercolor. And, hopefully, portraits will look much better!

Video is also catching up. We've heard about 4K60 with HDR, and maybe even Video Boost, previously a Pro exclusive. The Pixel 8 was never a video king — Pixel 10 may at least be a prince.



Here’s a quick breakdown of the camera specs:





Battery Life and Charging

Bigger cell, better efficiency





Pixel 8 shipped with a modest 4,575 mAh battery. The Pixel 10 is to bump that up slightly to 4,700 mAh, but the real gains should come from a more efficient G5 chip.



The Pixel 8 could make it through a day. Pixel 10 might do it with room to spare.



The Pixel 8 shipped with a modest 4,575 mAh battery. The Pixel 10 is to bump that up slightly to 4,700 mAh, but the real gains should come from a more efficient G5 chip.

In real-world terms? Expect something to the tune of an hour or two more screen-on time, especially when juggling maps, camera, and streaming. The Pixel 8 could make it through a day. Pixel 10 might do it with room to spare.

Charging stays the same — 27W wired, 15W wireless. No Qi2 yet, and no massive leap in speed. But it gets the job done, and we'll take the battery life gains over gimmicky charging numbers any day.





Specs Comparison









Summary





Let’s not dance around it:



If you’re on a Pixel 8 and feeling the itch for better battery, a real zoom camera, brighter display, and actual AI magic — this is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for.



If you've been content with the Pixel 8's stable performance and mostly just shoot ultra-wide or main camera? You can probably hold off another year, unless Pixel Sense or the new chip calls your name.



But make no mistake: Pixel 10 is the most complete base Pixel Google’s ever made.









