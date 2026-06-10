



I did not expect to like this phone so much. The new Motorola Razr Fold is the first serious competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, especially considering that it's the only other book-style foldable you can get in the United States.





It is not any cheaper, but after spending the last few days folding and unfolding it, I think it does a much better job in one key area of the foldable experience, and matches or slightly beats the Galaxy in many others.





Verizon is rumored to have the phone over the next "few months", while AT&T seems to skip it entirely). But first, prices and availability. The Motorola Razr Fold is available at T-Mobile , and you can also buy it unlocked on Amazon, Best Buy or Motorola's official website, but it is currently not sold at AT&T and Verizon is rumored to have the phone over the next "few months", whileseems to skip it entirely).





The price is $1,900 and the only model sold in the US has a generous 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Keep in mind, though, that Motorola will give you a $500 discount when you trade-in almost any smartphone, and some gifts like the Moto Buds 2 Plus and a 4-pack of the Moto Tags. With all of these discounts, the Motorola can easily drop below the price of the already aging Galaxy Z Fold 7





Motorola Razr Fold 7.3 PhoneArena Rating 7.3 Price Class Average Battery Life 5.3 6 Photo Quality 7.2 7 Video Quality 6.2 5.7 Charging 7.5 7.9 Performance Heavy 7.3 8.1 Performance Light 8.4 8.6 Display Quality 8 8.2 Design 9 8.7 Wireless Charging 6.7 6.9 Biometrics 7 7 Audio 8 7.3 Software 8 7.3 Why the score? This device scores average for this price class, which includes devices like the Honor Magic V6, Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) and Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) How do we rate? Motorola Razr Fold Full Specs





Table of Contents:





Motorola Razr Fold Design and Display Stunning looks, practical design







I was honestly a bit concerned about this phone before I got to actually use it, seeing its weight and thickness. The Razr Fold weighs 243 grams, nearly 15% heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , and at 9.9mm, it is 15% thicker as well (the Galaxy is just 8.6mm).





However, after actually living with it for a few days, I am beyond relieved. The Razr Fold does not feel like a heavy phone. It is well balanced in the hand and the rounded corners make holding it actually better than the otherwise lighter Galaxy Fold 7!





I also appreciate that the Razr Fold has a slightly bigger canvas than the Fold 7 — both when folded and when unfolded. It's also worth noting that when folded, the phone feels a lot like a regular smartphone.





I have the Blackened Blue colorway and this particular model features a fabric-like texture on the back that makes it a bit more grippy, which is very important for a big and expensive foldable phone









Apart from the traditional power and volume keys (located on the right side), you also have Motorola's AI button on the top left.





The hinge of the Razr Fold also feels very durable. It is rated for 200,000 cycles, which means you can open and close the phone 100 times a day for about 5 years. This is fine, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rated for 500,000 cycles, thanks to its new and thinner Armor Flex Hinge. At least on paper, this should make the Fold significantly more resilient to wear and tear.





The Motorola also carries an IP48/IP49 rating, meaning it can withstand fine debris and even high-temperature water jets.









The Razr Fold comes with a very modest box — there is no charger, nor a case included in the package. You only get a standard USB-C to USB-C charging cable, a SIM tool and user manuals, that's it.







The Razr Fold comes with a 6.6-inch outer screen and an 8.1-inch inner display (both slightly bigger than on the Fold 7). The Razr Fold comes with a very modest box — there is no charger, nor a case included in the package. You only get a standard USB-C to USB-C charging cable, a SIM tool and user manuals, that's it.The Razr Fold comes with a 6.6-inch outer screen and an 8.1-inch inner display (both slightly bigger than on the Fold 7).





These are both OLED screens with one notable difference in refresh rate: the outer screen can reach 165Hz, while the inner one runs at 120Hz.





Most imporantly, the crease on the inner screen is barely noticeable (thanks to a teardrop shaped hinge), and if you ask me, it's a more seamless look than on the Fold 7 or Pixel 10 Pro Fold .





Also, the phone closes with zero gap, just as you'd expect from a modern device.





Display Measurements:







Motorola also advertizes some crazy max brightness numbers (to the tune of 6,000 nits). That usually has to do more with marketing than with real-world benefits since some companies use a very artificial display setting to claim that number.





We measure all screens at 20% white level, and we got just over 2,000 ntis of peak brightness on the inner display, which is actually a bit below the Galaxy Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold .





The Razr Fold also uses a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button on the side, just like most foldables. It's fast and reliables, and I've had no issues with it in my time with the phone.





Motorola Razr Fold Camera Great (for a foldable phone)







The Razr Fold comes with a big camera plateau (a stylish look, I would say) and three 50MP rear cameras in it.





The main camera uses a 1/1.3-inch type sensor, same size as on the Galaxy, but the ultra-wide is slightly bigger on the Motorola and the telephoto camera is MUCH bigger, which should result in a noticeable upgrade in quality.





Main Camera





The main camera on the Razr Fold captures good-looking photos, with a tendency to go for a more "cheerful" look: brighter exposure, lifted shadows, and slightly more vivid colors.



< Razr Fold Galaxy Fold 7 >





< Razr Fold Galaxy Fold 7 >





On this photo, I liked that the Razr did not blow out the highlights like the Galaxy and this resulted in a richer, more dynamic picture.





< Razr Fold Galaxy Fold 7 >



Zoom Quality





While the Razr Fold has a 3X telephoto camera like the Fold 7, it uses a much larger sensor, which results in more detailed photos.





In fact, sensor on the Motorola Razr Fold (1/1.95") is roughly 3.2 to 4.1 times larger in total surface area than the one on the Galaxy Fold 7 (1/3.94").



< Razr Fold Galaxy Fold 7 >





< Razr Fold Galaxy Fold 7 >



Ultra-wide





With a 12mm focal length, the ultra-wide camera on the Razr Fold captures an even wider perspective than the 13mm lens on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 .





Ultra-wide photos have the same character as the main lens — brighter, with lifted shadows and vibrant colors.





< Razr Fold Galaxy Fold 7 >





< Razr Fold Galaxy Fold 7 >





< Razr Fold Galaxy Fold 7 >





< Razr Fold Galaxy Fold 7 >