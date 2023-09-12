Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!

Here is what Spatial Video on the iPhone 15 Pro is and how it relates to the Vision Pro

You might've heard of this little company from Cupertino called Apple. They produce this somewhat famous series of phones called the iPhone and — would you look at that?! — the company's latest reveal event: Wonderlust, just capped off with the introduction of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

And, as an Android nerd, I've got to be honest: I'm convinced. If switching to Apple-tech wouldn't cost me literally almost everything, I'd surely be shopping at an Apple Store near me right now. Luckily, I don't have an Apple store near me, so let me explain to you why I'm saying what I'm saying.

The iPhone 15 Pro is really impressive. Not only does it boast incredible performance, but it also looks super sleek in that titanium chassis. But, let's be honest: the 15 Pro would be just a ghost in a titanium shell if it wasn't feature packed. And one of the more interesting features it will bring is spatial video.




The more keen-eyed among you, who watched Apple's event, surely noticed how Apple emphasized possible AR applications of the iPhone 15 Pro. And, in my opinion, spatial video is a way to get a feature with rich AR potential into people's hands. 

And, of course, then have it become related to the Vision Pro, which is exactly what Apple confirmed during the conference. But let's rewind and explain what Spatial Video actually is.

Basically, this is a more immersive way to experience video, captured on the iPhone 15. Naturally, the most immersive experience that such videos could bring will happen through Apple's upcoming VR headset, the Vision Pro (which is set for a 2024 release date). 

In Apple's very own wording, users watching spatial videos through the Vision Pro will be able to feel as if they were there. Now, let's try to translate what that could mean in English: basically, the video will likely have a very convincing 3D and depth effect, combined with spatial audio.

And while that won't exactly let you walk around the scene and interact with the subjects in it — probably! — it is pretty cool, especially when you consider that it's captured with an iPhone 15 Pro in a way which incorporates the Vision Pro deeper into the Apple ecosystem. 

