Why you (probably) shouldn’t buy the Google Pixel 9
Google is trying to emulate the other big names in the smartphone business, and this year we will get three Pixel models. It's more choice, and that's good, right? Wrong! It's an illusion of choice trying to dilute the ever-so-small drops of innovation across four models now, and for the regular customer out there, it just means less for the same amount of money.
This might sound a bit controversial, but I'll try to explain my thesis as clearly as possible. You shouldn't buy the Pixel 9. This will only show Google and the other big smartphone manufacturers that we, the customers, are okay with such a run-of-the-mill generic strategy, and we're okay with paying for less.
Do we need four Google Pixel 9 series models?
The short answer is no. The long answer is, Hell, no! Let's add two comparison tables here just to illustrate the Pixel portfolio of late. First, let's focus on the Pixel 8 series.
|Specs
|Pixel 8 Pro
|Pixel 8
|Pixel 8a
|Size and Weight
|162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm, 212g
|150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, 187g
|152.1 x 72.2 x 8.9mm
|Display
|6.7" OLED, 1440p, 1-120Hz, 2,400 nits peak brightness
|6.2" OLED, 1080p, 60-120Hz
|6.1-inch FHD+ OLED, 120Hz
|Processor
|Tensor G3
|Tensor G3
|Tensor G3
|RAM and Storage
|12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB storage
|8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage
|8GB RAM, 128GB storage
|Software
|Android 14
|Android 14
|Android 14
|Cameras
|50MP main camera, f/1.68
48MP ultra-wide with AF, f/1.95
48MP 5X telephoto, f/2.8
10.5MP front cam
|50MP main camera, f/1.68
12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2
10.5MP front cam
|64MP OIS main
13MP ultrawide
13MP front
|Battery Size
|5,050mAh
|4,575mAh
|4,492 mAh
|Charging Speeds
|27W wired
23W wireless (with Pixel Stand)
|24W wired
18W wireless (with Pixel Stand)
|18W wired charging
7.5W wireless
|Price
|starting from $999
|starting from $699
|starting from $499
As you can see, if we include the Pixel 8a in the mix, the current generation of Pixel phones already seems bloated and unnecessarily convoluted. The Pixel 8 became irrelevant the minute Google unveiled the Pixel 8a. It has the same chipset, the same RAM and storage, similar camera system, and a very similar screen too. The $200 price bump is not justified.
Now take a look at the upcoming Pixel 9 series.
|Specs
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Pixel 9 Pro
|Pixel 9
|Size, weight
|162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm, 213g
|150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, 187g
|150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, 187g
|Screen
|6.7" OLED
120Hz
|6.24" OLED
120Hz
|6.2" OLED
120Hz
|Processor
|Google Tensor G4
4nm
|Google Tensor G4
4nm
|Google Tensor G4
4nm
|RAM, Storage
|16/128GB
16/256GB
16/512GB
16/1TB
LPDDR5
|16/128GB
16/256GB
16/512GB
-
LPDDR5
|12/128GB
12/256GB
12/512GB
-
LPDDR5
|Cameras
|50MP main
48MP ultra
48MP 5X zoom
10.5MP front
|50MP main
48MP ultra
48MP telephoto
10.5MP front
|50MP main
12MP ultra
-
10.5MP front
|Battery
|5050 mAh
|4575 mAh
|4575 mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
30W wired
23W wireless
5W reverse wireless
|USB-C
30W wired
23W wireless
5W reverse wireless
|USB-C
27W wired
18W wireless
5W reverse wireless
*-specs based on leaks and rumors
Of course, there's still some time left until the official unveiling of the next-gen Pixels, but thanks to the endless leaks and rumors, which seem to be the new reality of smartphone launches, we know almost everything about the Pixel 9 series.
And the differences between the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro are even smaller. The size is now similar, so there's no reason to go for the Pixel 9 over the Pixel 9 Pro if you want a compact flagship and if size was a constraint before.
Why you shouldn't buy the vanilla Pixel 9 specifically
One of these is already obsolete
So, looking at the table above, it's clear to see that Google will be adding a big (and potentially more expensive) Pixel XL model to the mix, demoting the Pixel 9 Pro to the same size as the regular Pixel 9. This reminds me of the iPhone, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max strategy, size-wise and price-wise.
The differences between the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro, however, are now even smaller than with the previous generation. The Pixel 8a made the regular Pixel 8 irrelevant, but it seems that the vanilla Pixel 9 will launch like that from the get-go.
The powerful compact flagship will be the Pixel 9 Pro, and the ultra-premium model will be the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a will take on the role of an affordable flagship, sporting the same silicon, cameras, and software features as the regular Pixel 9 when it launches in six months or so.
So can we justify the 6-month shelf life of the Pixel 9? Probably not.
What should you do?
Just get the Pixel 9 Pro or wait a bit for the Pixel 9a
It's easy. If you like compact phones with flagship features, get the Pixel 9 Pro. If you like big-screen phones, buy the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and if you like affordable flagships, wait a couple of months more and buy the Pixel 9a. But I see no reason to burn your money on the vanilla Pixel 9.
And, of course, if you like to fold your phone in half, you can get the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, even though I personally think that these folding devices are still inferior to their more rigid counterparts and also too expensive to be mainstream.
Things are so uniform these days when it comes to hardware, and differences between models boil down to one additional camera and a slightly larger screen/battery. And in order to boost sales, companies add more and more superficial models, so people would have this illusion of choice and the chance to find something they would eventually buy.
Let me finish with a scary story about Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Do you know why there are often two or more vending machines next to each other, and from competing brands? Marketing and psychology research showed that when people have a choice of two or more, their choice shifts from "should I buy a can or not" to "which one should I buy."
The companies know about this and silently agree to exploit this psychological trait to get more money. I can see more or less the same strategy slowly taking over the smartphone world. So, please don't buy irrelevant models just to register that you've bought something…
