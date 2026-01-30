Google’s big plan to make your Nest devices smarter is having some side effects
A major AI upgrade was supposed to make these speakers smarter, but things are getting complicated.
Google has been rolling out its Gemini upgrade for all its Nest Home devices, including older devices that still carry the Google Home name. This upgrade was meant to replace the Google Assistant with a more natural and capable artificial intelligence system that would be able to handle more complex requests from users. However, the upgrade has been reportedly causing big issues for users, with their devices stuck in loops or completely unresponsive.
However, this problem is not limited to the Mini, with several reports from users with the larger Nest Hub devices. This strongly suggests that the issue may be with older devices that may not be able to handle the upgrade.
I have always been a big fan of the Nest Mini since it is an affordable option that allows me to have Google assistant and music in every room. However, this situation is worrying. It seems that Google is trying to force their newer and more resource-intensive AI on older devices that are not able to handle it.
Gemini upgrade spells trouble for some devices
Interestingly, most of these reports are coming from users with the Nest Mini devices. They state that since the upgrade, their devices are stuck in loops, restarting over and over again, with some becoming completely unresponsive or shutting down but not being able to turn back on.
Why this is important for smart home devices
Gemini is great when it works, as it can give answers to complex questions and even carry on a conversation like a human. Sometimes it can even outperform Alexa. However, Echo devices have been shown to be more reliable for simple tasks like turning off a light.
It should be noted that Amazon is also releasing a new AI called "Alexa Plus" for its smart home devices. However, they are being more selective about which older products will be supported with new features.
How would you describe your experience with Gemini on your Nest speaker)s)?
A messy Nest Gemini situation
However, if you have a newer Nest Hub or a Nest Audio, then perhaps you have nothing to worry about. We hope that Google addresses these issues and is able to roll out a patch for these older Nest devices to step up to Gemini standards.
