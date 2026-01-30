Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Google’s big plan to make your Nest devices smarter is having some side effects

A major AI upgrade was supposed to make these speakers smarter, but things are getting complicated.

2comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Audio
Google Nest Mini
Google is rolling out its Gemini AI upgrade for its Nest Home speakers, including older ones that still carry the Google Home name. However, the upgrade is reportedly causing big problems for users, with their devices stuck in loops or completely unresponsive.

Gemini upgrade spells trouble for some devices


Google has been rolling out its Gemini upgrade for all its Nest Home devices, including older devices that still carry the Google Home name. This upgrade was meant to replace the Google Assistant with a more natural and capable artificial intelligence system that would be able to handle more complex requests from users. However, the upgrade has been reportedly causing big issues for users, with their devices stuck in loops or completely unresponsive.

Interestingly, most of these reports are coming from users with the Nest Mini devices. They state that since the upgrade, their devices are stuck in loops, restarting over and over again, with some becoming completely unresponsive or shutting down but not being able to turn back on.

Recommended For You

However, this problem is not limited to the Mini, with several reports from users with the larger Nest Hub devices. This strongly suggests that the issue may be with older devices that may not be able to handle the upgrade.

Why this is important for smart home devices

Google's smart home devices, including smart home speakers, have traditionally been a bit slow and often missed simple requests from users when using the old Google Assistant. However, the introduction of the Gemini upgrade was meant to solve this problem, making these devices more modern again.

Gemini is great when it works, as it can give answers to complex questions and even carry on a conversation like a human. Sometimes it can even outperform Alexa. However, Echo devices have been shown to be more reliable for simple tasks like turning off a light.

It should be noted that Amazon is also releasing a new AI called "Alexa Plus" for its smart home devices. However, they are being more selective about which older products will be supported with new features.

How would you describe your experience with Gemini on your Nest speaker)s)?


A messy Nest Gemini situation


I have always been a big fan of the Nest Mini since it is an affordable option that allows me to have Google assistant and music in every room. However, this situation is worrying. It seems that Google is trying to force their newer and more resource-intensive AI on older devices that are not able to handle it.

However, if you have a newer Nest Hub or a Nest Audio, then perhaps you have nothing to worry about. We hope that Google addresses these issues and is able to roll out a patch for these older Nest devices to step up to Gemini standards.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless