You can now buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with some crazy trade-in deals

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
 
The wait is finally over! You can now buy the latest and greatest Samsung foldable phones without the need to sign up for reservations, pre-orders, or other activities that aim to bind your soul (and wallet) to a deal.

If you're reading this, chances are you're already quite familiar with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. In any case, you can check out our detailed reviews for a deep dive, with tests, benchmarks, a detailed camera score, and a battery life assessment.

Galaxy Z Fold6 trade-in deals are live!

Grab a $120 instant discount, which means you get a storage upgrade for free! Trade-in another phone for a generous $1,200 off!
$1200 off (63%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1899 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip6 trade-in deals are live!

Grab a $120 instant discount, which means you get a storage upgrade for free! Trade-in another phone for up to $650 off! You can also double the storage for free for a limited time!
$650 off (59%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1099 99
Buy at Samsung
 

You can also jump to our comparisons and see how the new Fold and Flip phones stack against the competition.

But, long story short, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset onboard, specifically tuned "for Galaxy," meaning the silicon is slightly faster compared to a regular 8 Gen 3.

The hinges have been redesigned for durability, and the crease on both phones has been improved compared to the previous models. Last but not least, the Galaxy AI is also onboard both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, with all the cool AI stuff we know and love from the S24 series.

Now, Samsung has already given us a glimpse of what we can expect regarding trade-in deals with the pre-order promotions, but fret not. These aren't done and dusted now that the phones are readily available for purchase. You can save a lot of cash with these trade-in deals, and Samsung will also double the storage for the Z Flip 6 for free for a limited time. You can get the 512GB version at the same price as the 256GB model.

Here are the best trade-in deals available right now:
Galaxy Z Fold 6 512 GB: $699.99 with trade-in, $1,899.99 w/o trade-in
Galaxy Z Flip 6 512 GB: $449.99 with trade-in, $1,099 w/o trade-in

The question you should be asking yourselves, of course, is: do I need a fold or a flip type of foldable (unless you want to have both, which is absolutely fine)? There are some differences between these two, the main one being the form factor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a wider external display—a 6.3-inch screen with a 22.1:9 aspect ratio—providing a more conventional smartphone experience compared to the previously narrow design. The main internal screen is 7.6 inches, nearly square, with a 20.9:18 aspect ratio, so you're getting a tablet-like experience when you unfold the phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is your clamshell design, offering a very compact device when folded with a 3.4-inch cover screen that can now do more things. When you unfold the Z Flip 6, you get a regular phone in size with a 6.7-inch main screen and a pretty thin footprint. There are other differences, so we've included a short specs comparison below for all you number nerds out there.

Galaxy Z Fold 6Galaxy Z Flip 6
Size and weightFolded: 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm
Unfolded: 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm
239g		Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm
Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
187g
DisplayMain: 7.6-inch, 120Hz, 20.9:18
External: 6.3-inch, 120Hz, 22.1:9		Main: 6.7-inch, 120Hz, 22:9
External: 3.4-inch, 60Hz
CameraMain: 50MP, F1.8
Ultra-wide: 12MP, F2.2
3x telephoto: 10MP, F2.4

External selfie: 10MP, F2.2
Internal selfie: 4MP, F1.8		Main: 50MP, F1.8
Ultra-wide: 12MP, F2.2

Selfie: 10MP, F2.2
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Mobile Platform for Galaxy		Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Storage, RAM256GB, 12GB
512GB, 12GB
1TB, 12GB		256GB, 12GB
512GB, 12GB
Battery Capacity4,400mAh4,000mAh

We've said it time and again, when it comes to trade-in deals, Samsung has the best offers, and generally, if you have an old device and you want to upgrade, these deals are the best way to get Samsung's new foldable flagships and save a ton of cash in the process.

Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

