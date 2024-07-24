You can now buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with some crazy trade-in deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
If you're reading this, chances are you're already quite familiar with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. In any case, you can check out our detailed reviews for a deep dive, with tests, benchmarks, a detailed camera score, and a battery life assessment.
Read More:
Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review
Galaxy Z Flip 6 Review
You can also jump to our comparisons and see how the new Fold and Flip phones stack against the competition.
Read More:
Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Which one is the right fit for you?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Flip 5: All the differences explained!
Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: evolution isn't fast, but pays off
But, long story short, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset onboard, specifically tuned "for Galaxy," meaning the silicon is slightly faster compared to a regular 8 Gen 3.
The hinges have been redesigned for durability, and the crease on both phones has been improved compared to the previous models. Last but not least, the Galaxy AI is also onboard both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, with all the cool AI stuff we know and love from the S24 series.
Now, Samsung has already given us a glimpse of what we can expect regarding trade-in deals with the pre-order promotions, but fret not. These aren't done and dusted now that the phones are readily available for purchase. You can save a lot of cash with these trade-in deals, and Samsung will also double the storage for the Z Flip 6 for free for a limited time. You can get the 512GB version at the same price as the 256GB model.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 512 GB: $699.99 with trade-in, $1,899.99 w/o trade-in
Galaxy Z Flip 6 512 GB: $449.99 with trade-in, $1,099 w/o trade-in
The question you should be asking yourselves, of course, is: do I need a fold or a flip type of foldable (unless you want to have both, which is absolutely fine)? There are some differences between these two, the main one being the form factor.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a wider external display—a 6.3-inch screen with a 22.1:9 aspect ratio—providing a more conventional smartphone experience compared to the previously narrow design. The main internal screen is 7.6 inches, nearly square, with a 20.9:18 aspect ratio, so you're getting a tablet-like experience when you unfold the phone.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is your clamshell design, offering a very compact device when folded with a 3.4-inch cover screen that can now do more things. When you unfold the Z Flip 6, you get a regular phone in size with a 6.7-inch main screen and a pretty thin footprint. There are other differences, so we've included a short specs comparison below for all you number nerds out there.
But, long story short, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset onboard, specifically tuned "for Galaxy," meaning the silicon is slightly faster compared to a regular 8 Gen 3.
The hinges have been redesigned for durability, and the crease on both phones has been improved compared to the previous models. Last but not least, the Galaxy AI is also onboard both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, with all the cool AI stuff we know and love from the S24 series.
Now, Samsung has already given us a glimpse of what we can expect regarding trade-in deals with the pre-order promotions, but fret not. These aren't done and dusted now that the phones are readily available for purchase. You can save a lot of cash with these trade-in deals, and Samsung will also double the storage for the Z Flip 6 for free for a limited time. You can get the 512GB version at the same price as the 256GB model.
Recommended Stories
Here are the best trade-in deals available right now:
Galaxy Z Fold 6 512 GB: $699.99 with trade-in, $1,899.99 w/o trade-in
Galaxy Z Flip 6 512 GB: $449.99 with trade-in, $1,099 w/o trade-in
The question you should be asking yourselves, of course, is: do I need a fold or a flip type of foldable (unless you want to have both, which is absolutely fine)? There are some differences between these two, the main one being the form factor.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a wider external display—a 6.3-inch screen with a 22.1:9 aspect ratio—providing a more conventional smartphone experience compared to the previously narrow design. The main internal screen is 7.6 inches, nearly square, with a 20.9:18 aspect ratio, so you're getting a tablet-like experience when you unfold the phone.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is your clamshell design, offering a very compact device when folded with a 3.4-inch cover screen that can now do more things. When you unfold the Z Flip 6, you get a regular phone in size with a 6.7-inch main screen and a pretty thin footprint. There are other differences, so we've included a short specs comparison below for all you number nerds out there.
|Galaxy Z Fold 6
|Galaxy Z Flip 6
|Size and weight
|Folded: 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm
Unfolded: 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm
239g
|Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm
Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
187g
|Display
|Main: 7.6-inch, 120Hz, 20.9:18
External: 6.3-inch, 120Hz, 22.1:9
|Main: 6.7-inch, 120Hz, 22:9
External: 3.4-inch, 60Hz
|Camera
|Main: 50MP, F1.8
Ultra-wide: 12MP, F2.2
3x telephoto: 10MP, F2.4
External selfie: 10MP, F2.2
Internal selfie: 4MP, F1.8
|Main: 50MP, F1.8
Ultra-wide: 12MP, F2.2
Selfie: 10MP, F2.2
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Storage, RAM
|256GB, 12GB
512GB, 12GB
1TB, 12GB
|256GB, 12GB
512GB, 12GB
|Battery Capacity
|4,400mAh
|4,000mAh
We've said it time and again, when it comes to trade-in deals, Samsung has the best offers, and generally, if you have an old device and you want to upgrade, these deals are the best way to get Samsung's new foldable flagships and save a ton of cash in the process.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: