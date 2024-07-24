You can now buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with some crazy trade-in deals

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: evolution isn't fast, but pays off



But, long story short, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 come with the latest Qualcomm



The hinges have been redesigned for durability, and the crease on both phones has been improved compared to the previous models. Last but not least, the Galaxy AI is also onboard both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, with all the cool AI stuff we know and love from the S24 series.



Now, Samsung has already given us a glimpse of what we can expect regarding trade-in deals with the pre-order promotions, but fret not. These aren't done and dusted now that the phones are readily available for purchase. You can save a lot of cash with these trade-in deals, and Samsung will also double the storage for the Z Flip 6 for free for a limited time. You can get the 512GB version at the same price as the 256GB model.



Galaxy Z Fold 6 512 GB : $699.99 with trade-in, $1,899.99 w/o trade-in

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512 GB: $449.99 with trade-in, $1,099 w/o trade-in



The question you should be asking yourselves, of course, is: do I need a fold or a flip type of foldable (unless you want to have both, which is absolutely fine)? There are some differences between these two, the main one being the form factor.



The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a wider external display—a 6.3-inch screen with a 22.1:9 aspect ratio—providing a more conventional smartphone experience compared to the previously narrow design. The main internal screen is 7.6 inches, nearly square, with a 20.9:18 aspect ratio, so you're getting a tablet-like experience when you unfold the phone.



The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is your clamshell design, offering a very compact device when folded with a 3.4-inch cover screen that can now do more things. When you unfold the Z Flip 6, you get a regular phone in size with a 6.7-inch main screen and a pretty thin footprint. There are other differences, so we've included a short specs comparison below for all you number nerds out there.





We've said it time and again, when it comes to trade-in deals, Samsung has the best offers, and generally, if you have an old device and you want to upgrade, these deals are the best way to get Samsung's new foldable flagships and save a ton of cash in the process.





You can also jump to our comparisons and see how the new Fold and Flip phones stack against the competition.