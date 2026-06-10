Editorials · Insider Reaction
The 14-inch Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra with a battery capacity of a 6.8-inch phone? Samsung, why not cancel it?
No battery upgrades on Sammy's next behemoth tablet, per current rumors.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is a 14.6-inch monster. | Image by PhoneArena
Everything's a copy of a copy (of a copy) and the Galaxy S12 Ultra might not be an exception. Samsung's next ultra-large flagship tablet is rumored to come without meaningful upgrades on the battery, charging speeds and overall design fronts.
Sure, there'll be a new chipset under the hood, but how many among us would be willing to spend a ton of cash on the eventual Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra instead of snatching the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra on a discount?! More importantly, how often would you take full advantage of the (minimal) extra power and performance if you upgrade?
That's why I have a mid-week radical solution regarding the upcoming Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.
An exact same battery capacity as the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra means that the Tab 12 Ultra might get ~11,600 mAh in a gigantic 14.6-inch flagship tablet.
Normally, I wouldn't complain about an 11,600 mAh battery. A few years ago, that would've sounded incredible. The issue is that we're no longer living in those times, as the battery revolution is in full swing.
Those smirks on the faces of OnePlus 15 owners (7,300 mAh) are there for a reason – even the iPhone 17 has to be charged daily.
For nearly two years now, Chinese manufacturers have been pushing battery capacities into territory that would've seemed absurd not long ago.
First came the 6,000 mAh phones. Then the 7,000 mAh phones. Now we're hearing credible reports about devices with 10,000 mAh batteries becoming mainstream and even an upcoming Honor phone that could feature an 11,000 mAh cell… or a 13,080 mAh one.
Sure, battery size isn't everything. Software optimization matters, chip efficiency matters a lot. Display technology matters – all valid and true.
The ultra-thin chassis certainly doesn't help here. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is ~5mm thin. Making it thinner doesn't make any sense, so I expect the Tab S12 Ultra to arrive with the same chassis.
But, come on, battery capacity is paramount. I hope the aforementioned rumor is not true and Samsung will be able to, say, slam a 15,000 mAh battery in there. In fact, make that slate a bit thicker.
Why not? There's more physical space available, there's more room for thermal management.
Imagine paying more money for a Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra only to receive a device that looks almost identical to its predecessor, carries the same battery and offers the same charging speeds.
At that point, what exactly am I buying? This is where I arrive at a conclusion that sounds radical at first but actually makes a lot of sense.
Why not cancel the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra altogether? I'm serious.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra already exists and it's one of the most powerful Android tablets on the market. It already offers that bonkers display. It already has a big battery. Furthermore, it already does virtually everything most users need from a premium Android tablet.
Instead of launching a barely upgraded successor, Samsung could simply continue producing the Tab S11 Ultra, cut its price, expand availability and let us catch a break.
Tablets don't need yearly reinvention. And if you're sure they absolutely do, please let me know in the comments below.
Sure, there'll be a new chipset under the hood, but how many among us would be willing to spend a ton of cash on the eventual Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra instead of snatching the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra on a discount?! More importantly, how often would you take full advantage of the (minimal) extra power and performance if you upgrade?
That's why I have a mid-week radical solution regarding the upcoming Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.
Just cancel it. Just do it
The Tab S11 Ultra is cool enough. | Image by PhoneArena
An exact same battery capacity as the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra means that the Tab 12 Ultra might get ~11,600 mAh in a gigantic 14.6-inch flagship tablet.
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Those smirks on the faces of OnePlus 15 owners (7,300 mAh) are there for a reason – even the iPhone 17 has to be charged daily.
For nearly two years now, Chinese manufacturers have been pushing battery capacities into territory that would've seemed absurd not long ago.
First came the 6,000 mAh phones. Then the 7,000 mAh phones. Now we're hearing credible reports about devices with 10,000 mAh batteries becoming mainstream and even an upcoming Honor phone that could feature an 11,000 mAh cell… or a 13,080 mAh one.
How does that make sense?
It doesn't... | Image by PhoneArena
Sure, battery size isn't everything. Software optimization matters, chip efficiency matters a lot. Display technology matters – all valid and true.
The ultra-thin chassis certainly doesn't help here. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is ~5mm thin. Making it thinner doesn't make any sense, so I expect the Tab S12 Ultra to arrive with the same chassis.
But, come on, battery capacity is paramount. I hope the aforementioned rumor is not true and Samsung will be able to, say, slam a 15,000 mAh battery in there. In fact, make that slate a bit thicker.
Why not? There's more physical space available, there's more room for thermal management.
Paying more? No, thank you
Galaxy flagship devices are already expensive. | Image by PhoneArena
Imagine paying more money for a Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra only to receive a device that looks almost identical to its predecessor, carries the same battery and offers the same charging speeds.
At that point, what exactly am I buying? This is where I arrive at a conclusion that sounds radical at first but actually makes a lot of sense.
Why not cancel the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra altogether? I'm serious.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra already exists and it's one of the most powerful Android tablets on the market. It already offers that bonkers display. It already has a big battery. Furthermore, it already does virtually everything most users need from a premium Android tablet.
Instead of launching a barely upgraded successor, Samsung could simply continue producing the Tab S11 Ultra, cut its price, expand availability and let us catch a break.
Tablets don't need yearly reinvention. And if you're sure they absolutely do, please let me know in the comments below.
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