Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

The way Americans buy phones could change fundamentally – and not for the better

Have you ever bought a phone without your ID and in cash?

0
Sebastian Pier
By
5G
Add as a preferred source on Google
Man with iPhone.
Burner phones are very popular with some people. | Image by PhoneArena
No more burner phones in the US? Probably, if the FCC's newly proposed rules come into effect.

Burner phones aren't like your iPhone 17 and nowhere near the Galaxy S26 Ultra. They are cheap, temporary devices that you use for a short time and then throw away or stop using. The big idea behind it is privacy: there's no long-term contract or your real identity.

For that to happen, you need to pay in cash and if you're asked for your email, don't give it. Ask the rep to activate it for you.

The FCC doesn't like that.

The new ways




Per the latest reports, the FCC wants telcos to gather much more information about who's activating or renewing a mobile service.

The Federal Communications Commission says that's the way to counter fraud and scams like robocalls and more.

How many burner phones you've had?
2 Votes

What would they want?


Telcos might need to check and verify your:

Recommended For You
  • Name
  • Physical address
  • Government-issued ID number
  • Alternate contact number

The Commission argues that if there are real-world identities in the mix, it would be far easier to investigate the bad guys.

Several digital rights groups, including the Center for Democracy & Technology, oppose the proposal, arguing that it would mainly affect law-abiding users while scammers could still find ways to bypass the rules with fake identification.

Critics also warn that forcing telecom providers to collect and store more personal data could increase privacy risks, especially given the industry's history of major data breaches. They fear such databases would become even more valuable targets for cybercriminals.

On the upside


Besides the FCC, I think some environmentally friendly activists would be happy to see burner phones gone.

That's because burner phones are, in essence, electronic waste and plastic pollution. These handsets are designed for short-term use and the majority end up discarded after only a few months, adding to the millions of phones thrown away each year.

Like other gadgets, they contain plastic chassis, batteries and components that are difficult to recycle properly. Especially if you toss them in the trash.

Should we burn the burner phones?


It's a tough question, since burner phones remain important for certain groups of people. They can provide an extra layer of privacy for individuals who don't want to share their primary phone number, such as journalists, activists, whistleblowers or victims of abuse.

In certain circumstances, keeping your identity private is crucial.

Of course, many people say burner phones are easily trackable any way, but let's not go down the rabbit hole.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/Sebastian.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian is one of PhoneArena’s senior opinionators. A veteran news writer with almost 20 years of experience in media and technology, he not only covers all the hot news about Galaxies and iPhones, but often provides hot takes on industry trends. He’s fascinated with camera-focused flagships from the likes of Oppo and Vivo, as well as foldable phones.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses
iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses
Move over, Galaxy S27 Ultra: the Galaxy S27 Pro is starting to look like Samsung's real flagship for 2027
Move over, Galaxy S27 Ultra: the Galaxy S27 Pro is starting to look like Samsung's real flagship for 2027
Apple shocks many with surprise announcement about iOS 27
Apple shocks many with surprise announcement about iOS 27
Latest News
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered