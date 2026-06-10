The way Americans buy phones could change fundamentally – and not for the better
Have you ever bought a phone without your ID and in cash?
Burner phones are very popular with some people. | Image by PhoneArena
No more burner phones in the US? Probably, if the FCC's newly proposed rules come into effect.
Burner phones aren't like your iPhone 17 and nowhere near the Galaxy S26 Ultra. They are cheap, temporary devices that you use for a short time and then throw away or stop using. The big idea behind it is privacy: there's no long-term contract or your real identity.
For that to happen, you need to pay in cash and if you're asked for your email, don't give it. Ask the rep to activate it for you.
The FCC doesn't like that.
Per the latest reports, the FCC wants telcos to gather much more information about who's activating or renewing a mobile service.
The Federal Communications Commission says that's the way to counter fraud and scams like robocalls and more.
Telcos might need to check and verify your:
The Commission argues that if there are real-world identities in the mix, it would be far easier to investigate the bad guys.
Several digital rights groups, including the Center for Democracy & Technology, oppose the proposal, arguing that it would mainly affect law-abiding users while scammers could still find ways to bypass the rules with fake identification.
Critics also warn that forcing telecom providers to collect and store more personal data could increase privacy risks, especially given the industry's history of major data breaches. They fear such databases would become even more valuable targets for cybercriminals.
Besides the FCC, I think some environmentally friendly activists would be happy to see burner phones gone.
That's because burner phones are, in essence, electronic waste and plastic pollution. These handsets are designed for short-term use and the majority end up discarded after only a few months, adding to the millions of phones thrown away each year.
Like other gadgets, they contain plastic chassis, batteries and components that are difficult to recycle properly. Especially if you toss them in the trash.
It's a tough question, since burner phones remain important for certain groups of people. They can provide an extra layer of privacy for individuals who don't want to share their primary phone number, such as journalists, activists, whistleblowers or victims of abuse.
In certain circumstances, keeping your identity private is crucial.
Of course, many people say burner phones are easily trackable any way, but let's not go down the rabbit hole.
Burner phones aren't like your iPhone 17 and nowhere near the Galaxy S26 Ultra. They are cheap, temporary devices that you use for a short time and then throw away or stop using. The big idea behind it is privacy: there's no long-term contract or your real identity.
For that to happen, you need to pay in cash and if you're asked for your email, don't give it. Ask the rep to activate it for you.
The FCC doesn't like that.
The new ways
Will smartphones inherit the Earth? | Image by PhoneArena
Per the latest reports, the FCC wants telcos to gather much more information about who's activating or renewing a mobile service.
The Federal Communications Commission says that's the way to counter fraud and scams like robocalls and more.
How many burner phones you've had?
What would they want?
Telcos might need to check and verify your:
Recommended For You
- Name
- Physical address
- Government-issued ID number
- Alternate contact number
The Commission argues that if there are real-world identities in the mix, it would be far easier to investigate the bad guys.
Several digital rights groups, including the Center for Democracy & Technology, oppose the proposal, arguing that it would mainly affect law-abiding users while scammers could still find ways to bypass the rules with fake identification.
On the upside
Besides the FCC, I think some environmentally friendly activists would be happy to see burner phones gone.
That's because burner phones are, in essence, electronic waste and plastic pollution. These handsets are designed for short-term use and the majority end up discarded after only a few months, adding to the millions of phones thrown away each year.
Like other gadgets, they contain plastic chassis, batteries and components that are difficult to recycle properly. Especially if you toss them in the trash.
Should we burn the burner phones?
It's a tough question, since burner phones remain important for certain groups of people. They can provide an extra layer of privacy for individuals who don't want to share their primary phone number, such as journalists, activists, whistleblowers or victims of abuse.
In certain circumstances, keeping your identity private is crucial.
Of course, many people say burner phones are easily trackable any way, but let's not go down the rabbit hole.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: