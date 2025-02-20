With the iPhone 17 series, is Apple making the iPhone Pro… pointless?







A fresh leak suggests that the iPhone 17 lineup might finally bring ProMotion (Apple's fancy way of calling 120 Hz refresh rate) to every model, not just the high-end ones. And that got me thinking – if Apple keeps handing out Pro-exclusive features to non-Pro models, what's left to make the Pro… well, Pro?



If this leak is true, Apple would be taking away one of the biggest differences between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones. And if that happens, does the Pro branding risk becoming pointless? Or could we see Apple shake up its lineup in a way no one expected?





But first, it's about time for 120 Hz anyway







Could this be the start of Apple rethinking its whole lineup?



What could be next for the Pro?



Despite these changes, I don't think the Pro models are going anywhere. But Apple will have to work harder to justify their existence. After all, the features that make a Pro model a Pro can't stay exclusive forever – eventually, they make their way to standard models. That's the cycle.



Take the AirPods lineup as an example. Many of the features that were once exclusive to AirPods Pro 2 are now trickling down to the latest



Now, hopefully, the iPhone 17 Pro models will introduce next-gen features that make them stand out again. For example, leaks suggest they could bring a new anti-reflective display coating, which, if it's anything like what Samsung did with the



We could also see a smaller Dynamic Island and thinner bezels, giving you even more screen real estate and potential camera improvements, though the main difference will likely still be zoom.



iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16: All the differences

The Pro needs to be… more Pro

So, let me rant for a second, alright? If Apple wants to keep the Pro models feeling, well, Pro, it needs to do more than just tweak the design and throw in a zoom lens. If ProMotion becomes standard across the board, what's left to justify the price? A slightly better battery? A fancy periscope camera? That's not exactly screaming "must-upgrade" territory. So, let me rant for a second, alright? If Apple wants to keep the Pro models feeling, well, Pro, it needs to do more than just tweak the design and throw in a zoom lens. If ProMotion becomes standard across the board, what's left to justify the price? A slightly better battery? A fancy periscope camera? That's not exactly screaming "must-upgrade" territory.



Maybe Apple could shift gears and start giving Pro users exclusive software perks. I mean, Maybe Apple could shift gears and start giving Pro users exclusive software perks. I mean, it's already diving deeper into services , so why not roll out AI-powered tools part of Apple Intelligence that only Pro models get?



Or what if Apple paywalls certain camera features – like ProRAW editing, Final Cut Pro for iPhone, or even tighter integration with



Or what if Apple paywalls certain camera features – like ProRAW editing, Final Cut Pro for iPhone, or even tighter integration with Vision Pro ? Right now, going Pro still feels like an obvious step up, but if Apple doesn't start adding some real, must-have exclusives, people might start wondering if that extra cash is actually worth it.

So, is Apple making the iPhone Pro pointless? Not yet – but it's definitely blurring the lines between Pro and non-Pro models more than ever. What do you think – should Apple shake up its lineup entirely, or does the Pro still have a place?