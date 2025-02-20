Members-only articles read this month:/
With the iPhone 17 series, is Apple making the iPhone Pro… pointless?
iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image credit – PhoneArena
iPhone has definitely been a buzzword lately, especially with Apple finally launching the long-awaited iPhone 16e, but that's not what I'm here to talk about.
A fresh leak suggests that the iPhone 17 lineup might finally bring ProMotion (Apple's fancy way of calling 120 Hz refresh rate) to every model, not just the high-end ones. And that got me thinking – if Apple keeps handing out Pro-exclusive features to non-Pro models, what's left to make the Pro… well, Pro?
If this leak is true, Apple would be taking away one of the biggest differences between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones. And if that happens, does the Pro branding risk becoming pointless? Or could we see Apple shake up its lineup in a way no one expected?
But first, it's about time for 120 Hz anyway
ProMotion, first introduced on the iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro models, is basically an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. | Image credit – Apple
Since the iPhone 13 Pro, every Pro model has come with an LTPO display that adjusts its refresh rate automatically and goes up to 120 Hz for buttery-smooth performance. Meanwhile, non-Pro models have been stuck at a fixed 60 Hz – something that feels a little outdated for a flagship phone in 2025.
I mean, look around. Samsung's Galaxy S24 and S25 series already offer 120Hz across the board. Google's Pixel 9 series does too. Even mid-range phones these days have high refresh rates. At this point, Apple keeping 60 Hz around feels less like a strategy and more like a punishment for people who don't buy the Pro.
So yeah, it's about time Apple made this change. And multiple leaks suggest that's exactly what's happening. But if it does, the iPhone 17 series is going to be even harder to tell apart – at least between the Pro and non-Pro models.
No titanium on the Pro, too?
Apple added titanium frame to the iPhone 15 Pro models. | Image credit – PhoneArena
ProMotion might not be the only thing trickling down. Another leak suggests Apple could take away another Pro-exclusive feature: the titanium frame.
For years, Apple has set the Pro models apart from standard iPhones by giving them fancier materials. The base models have aluminum frames, while the Pros originally got stainless steel – until Apple upgraded them to titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro, making a huge deal about its strength and weight savings.
Recommended Stories
There's some logic behind it, though. If the rumored Air model is as thin as leaks suggest (around 5.5mm), it might "need" titanium for durability. But it also raises a big question: is Apple shifting focus away from making the Pro models about premium materials? If so, what's left to differentiate them?
Could this be the start of Apple rethinking its whole lineup?
What could be next for the Pro?
iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Despite these changes, I don't think the Pro models are going anywhere. But Apple will have to work harder to justify their existence. After all, the features that make a Pro model a Pro can't stay exclusive forever – eventually, they make their way to standard models. That's the cycle.
Take the AirPods lineup as an example. Many of the features that were once exclusive to AirPods Pro 2 are now trickling down to the latest AirPods 4, like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), for example. But Apple isn't phasing out the Pro version – it's just setting it up for even bigger upgrades with the next AirPods Pro 3.
Now, hopefully, the iPhone 17 Pro models will introduce next-gen features that make them stand out again. For example, leaks suggest they could bring a new anti-reflective display coating, which, if it's anything like what Samsung did with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's near-glare-free screen, would be a game changer.
We could also see a smaller Dynamic Island and thinner bezels, giving you even more screen real estate and potential camera improvements, though the main difference will likely still be zoom.
But is that enough? Sure, hardware innovations don't always happen overnight, but if Apple doesn't keep pushing the Pro models forward, what's the incentive to pay extra?
The Pro needs to be… more Pro
So, let me rant for a second, alright? If Apple wants to keep the Pro models feeling, well, Pro, it needs to do more than just tweak the design and throw in a zoom lens. If ProMotion becomes standard across the board, what's left to justify the price? A slightly better battery? A fancy periscope camera? That's not exactly screaming "must-upgrade" territory.
Maybe Apple could shift gears and start giving Pro users exclusive software perks. I mean, it's already diving deeper into services, so why not roll out AI-powered tools part of Apple Intelligence that only Pro models get?
Or what if Apple paywalls certain camera features – like ProRAW editing, Final Cut Pro for iPhone, or even tighter integration with Vision Pro? Right now, going Pro still feels like an obvious step up, but if Apple doesn't start adding some real, must-have exclusives, people might start wondering if that extra cash is actually worth it.
So, is Apple making the iPhone Pro pointless? Not yet – but it's definitely blurring the lines between Pro and non-Pro models more than ever. What do you think – should Apple shake up its lineup entirely, or does the Pro still have a place?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: