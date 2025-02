Apple's latest "smaller" announcement could actually be its new big cash cow

– Samsung, 2024





Galaxy AI

Plus, with the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung rolled out the newSubscription Club. This plan lets you snag the latest flagship without paying the full price upfront and gives you the option to sell it back to Samsung, too.In the end, with Apple's and Samsung's latest moves, and let's not forget Google with its many subscription services like Gemini Advanced, for example, it's clear we're diving deeper into a subscription-based world.What's driving this change? Well, probably the realization that turning products and services into subscriptions can seriously boost profitability and long-term sustainability for these companies.And honestly, there are some perks for us users, too. For one, we get access to a wide range of services with the flexibility to adjust to our needs and preferences with no need to commit to ownership. What's your take? Do you prefer paying upfront once, or are you all about those monthly subscription plans? Drop your thoughts in the comments!