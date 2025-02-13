Members-only articles read this month:/
Apple's latest "smaller" announcement could actually be its new big cash cow
Apple hasn't been just about hardware for a while now. Sure, the iPhone is still the main revenue driver, but services are making a bigger dent in Apple's bottom line. In fact, Apple Services alone brought in 24% of the company's revenue in 2024, making it the second-largest division.
Now, while iPhone sales have steadily climbed since the first one dropped in 2007, growth has slowed and even plateaued in recent years. So, it only makes sense for Apple to pivot and get more creative with other income streams, right? And that's probably why we're seeing changes to things like Apple TV and the Apple Care+ subscription plans lately.
It's happening – Apple TV is now available on Android! Honestly, this is something a lot of us, myself included, thought should have happened ages ago. But better late than never, right? Just as we were all eagerly waiting for the iPhone SE 4 to drop, Apple pulled a curveball and decided to expand its streaming reach by launching the Apple TV app on Android devices worldwide.
Okay, I'll admit it – I'm not the biggest fan of subscriptions, but somehow I've got a ton of them. If I want to listen to music, watch new movies and shows, use helpful tools, stay updated with news... you get the idea. These days, it feels like subscriptions are everywhere, and of course, Apple's jumping on that bandwagon, too.
Just recently, it was reported that Apple might be shaking things up with AppleCare, too. Instead of letting customers pay upfront for two years of coverage, they will have to subscribe – either monthly or annually. Some people might like the flexibility of monthly payments, but for others, the old option of paying for the full two years upfront will definitely be missed.
Moreover, Apple is adding a new perk for iCloud+ subscribers: an app and web service called Invites. Think of it as Apple's answer to event planning apps like Partiful, helping you organize everything from birthday parties to, well, whatever else needs planning. So, yeah, just another reason to stay subscribed.
Samsung might have its own plans to roll out subscriptions for its Galaxy AI suite. After December 2025, it might introduce a subscription or other payment models to access those AI features. We know this because of a little disclaimer buried on the Samsung Galaxy S24 page.
In the end, with Apple's and Samsung's latest moves, and let's not forget Google with its many subscription services like Gemini Advanced, for example, it's clear we're diving deeper into a subscription-based world.
And honestly, there are some perks for us users, too. For one, we get access to a wide range of services with the flexibility to adjust to our needs and preferences with no need to commit to ownership. What's your take? Do you prefer paying upfront once, or are you all about those monthly subscription plans? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
Apple TV is finally opening up to Android
Apple TV+ content will now be available on Android devices, too. | Image credit – Apple
Now, Android users – whether you're on phones, tablets, foldables, or even Android TV – can access Apple TV+ and the MLS Season Pass directly through the new Apple TV app on the Google Play Store. This is a big move for Apple's streaming services, opening them up to a much wider audience. So, what does that mean? More subscribers and more revenue, of course. Every new subscription fee is a win for Apple.
And just so you know, this isn't Apple's first foray outside the walled garden. Apple Music has been available on Android for a while now. It's all part of the strategy to make money from a wider customer base, even if they're not all rocking Apple devices.
Subscriptions here, there and everywhere
Changes are coming to how you pay for AppleCare. | Image credit – Apple
And honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if Apple's AI features, part of Apple Intelligence, eventually end up behind a subscription paywall, too. Sure, we still have to wait for all of them to roll out (let's not forget, the upgraded Siri is still MIA), but once everything's in place, why not? So, maybe not immediately, but in a year or two – when the iPhone 17 series or even the iPhone 18 series comes around – it could totally happen.
And it is not only Apple, you know!
Galaxy AI features will be available for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms might apply for AI features provided by third parties.
– Samsung, 2024
Plus, with the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung rolled out the new Galaxy AI Subscription Club. This plan lets you snag the latest flagship without paying the full price upfront and gives you the option to sell it back to Samsung, too.
What's driving this change? Well, probably the realization that turning products and services into subscriptions can seriously boost profitability and long-term sustainability for these companies.
