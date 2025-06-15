Your Wear OS smartwatch is about to get a real-world emergency upgrade

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Google is expanding one of Android’s most important safety features to Wear OS smartwatches. Starting with the June 2025 Google Play services update (v25.21), the company is rolling out earthquake alerts to supported Wear OS devices. The update builds on the earthquake detection system that first launched on Android phones in 2020 and later expanded globally by 2022.

The feature works by detecting seismic activity through the vast network of Android phones, which act like mini seismometers. When shaking is detected, the system quickly analyzes the data and can send alerts to people in nearby areas before the tremors reach them. These few seconds of warning may not sound like much, but they can be enough time to move to a safer location or take cover.

On Android phones, there are two types of alerts. A "Be Aware Alert" is used when light shaking is expected. It shows a notification but does not override Do Not Disturb or volume settings. A more urgent "Take Action Alert" is sent when strong shaking is predicted. This alert takes over the screen, plays a loud alarm, and provides basic safety instructions. Wear OS watches are expected to follow the same pattern, showing details like the earthquake's magnitude and estimated distance from the epicenter.


Even though this may seem like a minor update, it has the potential to save lives. Many people wear their smartwatches throughout the day, including during moments when their phones might not be within reach. Getting an alert directly on the wrist could help someone act faster in a dangerous situation.

There's also an accessibility benefit. For users who are hearing impaired or in noisy environments, a vibration on the wrist can be more noticeable than a phone alert. This makes it easier to reach a wider group of people during emergencies.

This update shows how wearable technology can do more than track steps or show notifications. It highlights how smartwatches can play a role in public safety, not just convenience. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most valuable features are the ones that may never be used often, but are there when they matter most.

We’ll have to wait and see how well the alerts perform on different Wear OS devices, but the idea behind this rollout is clear. When technology moves into the space of real-world safety, even small updates can have a big impact.
Johanna Romero
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
