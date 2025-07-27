The most popular free app in the App Store is the victim of a data breach

I don't know about you, but I have found AI apps to be extremely useful when I need a question answered. Instead of using Siri, I have the Action Button on my iPhone 15 Pro Max set to open ChatGPT and I can get a question answered faster, and more in depth. Of course, iPhone units running Apple Intelligence do have the option of having a question they ask Siri turned over to the conversational AI platform when Siri cannot properly deliver an answer.

The point here is that ChatGPT is so useful to iPhone users that it has been the top free app in the App Store. Notice the use of the past tense in that sentence. That's because a new app has wrestled away the top spot from ChatGPT. It must be another cutting-edge AI app designed to blow you away by delivering ridiculously fast and accurate responses to your questions, right? Bzzzz! Wrong. It's actually a dating app called Tea Dating Advice.









Yes, it seems a little jarring when the top free app in the App Store goes from one that uses cutting-edge technology to an app that helps women improve their chances of having a successful first date. Unlike Tinder, Bumble, or Match, which helps women find a date, Tea uses its anonymous community of females to find out if there are any red flags that should make a woman put the kibosh on a possible first date.







The developer of Tea says that the app provides a level of security that other dating apps don't offer. Because women share their dating experiences with the men they dated, the app can deliver a warning about an upcoming date. The app allows users to run background checks to see whether someone they want to date is on a sex offender list or has a criminal record. This makes Tea the perfect "companion app" for any of the dating apps a female might use.

To make sure that only women are subscribed to the app, Tea asks for a selfie to verify a potential subscriber's gender. This is done to prevent subscribers from engaging in a catfish scheme where a person uses the pictures of another person and claims to be that individual. Keep in mind that much of the information that you look up in the Tea app can be found elsewhere. After all, there is a Facebook Group titled, "Are we dating the same guy?"

And while the latter group also allows women to exchange notes about their dates, the Tea app has a major advantage over its rivals. Its website notes that it has over 1.6 million users, increasing the possibility that information about a potential date can be found on Tea. It also makes it more likely that there is information about a possible date from multiple women. More information about a person a woman might date means increasing the odds that she can make an informed decision.







According to CBS News, this past Friday, Tea was the subject of a data breach as a digital storage system was accessed by attackers. The storage system contained information from before February 2024, including selfies. The hackers were able to view 60,000 images from posts, comments, and direct messages. In a statement, the company said, "Tea has engaged third-party cybersecurity experts and is working around the clock to secure its systems. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that additional user data was affected."



You can install the app from the App Store for iPhone users by tapping on this link . Android users can also get the "tea" on someone before going on a possible first date with that person. To download the app from the Google Play Store, tap on this link