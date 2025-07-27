$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

The most popular free app in the App Store is the victim of a data breach

A data breach opens up access to files and photos found in the top free iOS app in the App Store.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
The Tea icon and wordmark is seen against a white background.
I don't know about you, but I have found AI apps to be extremely useful when I need a question answered. Instead of using Siri, I have the Action Button on my iPhone 15 Pro Max set to open ChatGPT and I can get a question answered faster, and more in depth. Of course, iPhone units running Apple Intelligence do have the option of having a question they ask Siri turned over to the conversational AI platform when Siri cannot properly deliver an answer.

A dating app has replaced ChatGPT at the top of the free apps list in the App Store


The point here is that ChatGPT is so useful to iPhone users that it has been the top free app in the App Store. Notice the use of the past tense in that sentence. That's because a new app has wrestled away the top spot from ChatGPT. It must be another cutting-edge AI app designed to blow you away by delivering ridiculously fast and accurate responses to your questions, right? Bzzzz! Wrong. It's actually a dating app called Tea Dating Advice.

Screenshot from the App Store showing that Tea is the top free iOS app.
Tea is the number one free app in the Apple App Store. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Yes, it seems a little jarring when the top free app in the App Store goes from one that uses cutting-edge technology to an app that helps women improve their chances of having a successful first date. Unlike Tinder, Bumble, or Match, which helps women find a date, Tea uses its anonymous community of females to find out if there are any red flags that should make a woman put the kibosh on a possible first date.

The developer of Tea says that the app provides a level of security that other dating apps don't offer. Because women share their dating experiences with the men they dated, the app can deliver a warning about an upcoming date. The app allows users to run background checks to see whether someone they want to date is on a sex offender list or has a criminal record. This makes Tea the perfect "companion app" for any of the dating apps a female might use.

To make sure that only women are subscribed to the app, Tea asks for a selfie to verify a potential subscriber's gender. This is done to prevent subscribers from engaging in a catfish scheme where a person uses the pictures of another person and claims to be that individual. Keep in mind that much of the information that you look up in the Tea app can be found elsewhere. After all, there is a Facebook Group titled, "Are we dating the same guy?"

Tea is spilled as the app is hit with a data breach


And while the latter group also allows women to exchange notes about their dates, the Tea app has a major advantage over its rivals. Its website notes that it has over 1.6 million users, increasing the possibility that information about a potential date can be found on Tea. It also makes it more likely that there is information about a possible date from multiple women. More information about a person a woman might date means increasing the odds that she can make an informed decision.

If you're female, would you use this app?

Vote View Result

According to CBS News, this past Friday, Tea was the subject of a data breach as a digital storage system was accessed by attackers. The storage system contained information from before February 2024, including selfies. The hackers were able to view 60,000 images from posts, comments, and direct messages. In a statement, the company said, "Tea has engaged third-party cybersecurity experts and is working around the clock to secure its systems. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that additional user data was affected."

Recommended Stories
You can install the app from the App Store for iPhone users by tapping on this link. Android users can also get the "tea" on someone before going on a possible first date with that person. To download the app from the Google Play Store, tap on this link.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne • 1

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 2

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
And just like that, the most unnecessary Galaxy S26 model has become my most anticipated 2026 phone
And just like that, the most unnecessary Galaxy S26 model has become my most anticipated 2026 phone

Latest News

iPhone 17 Pro will declare war on Galaxy S Ultra and Sony Xperia with rumored camera feature
iPhone 17 Pro will declare war on Galaxy S Ultra and Sony Xperia with rumored camera feature
The Galaxy Tab A9+ still shines with a decent Amazon discount
The Galaxy Tab A9+ still shines with a decent Amazon discount
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Google said that some Pixel 6a units run the risk of catching on fire. They weren't kidding
Google said that some Pixel 6a units run the risk of catching on fire. They weren't kidding
iPhone 17 early look shows off new purple and green models
iPhone 17 early look shows off new purple and green models
Churn, baby, churn. AT&T's CEO and CFO reveal what's ailing the carrier
Churn, baby, churn. AT&T's CEO and CFO reveal what's ailing the carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless