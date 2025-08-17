$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Why is Apple is deliberately slowing the flow of content for its most futuristic device?

According to Gurman, Apple has its reasons for drip-feeding immersive video content to the Vision Pro.

Man wearing an Apple Vision Pro
According to a new report from Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, Apple is intentionally slowing the release of new content for its Vision Pro headset, a strategy he links directly to the device's sales performance and high production costs.

Gurman identifies immersive video as the Vision Pro's primary selling point and the feature that most impresses potential customers. However, he notes that the content library available to owners remains limited and is not updated frequently. He provides specific examples of this sparse offering, noting that original series like "Wild Life" and "Adventure" have only four and five episodes respectively. Others, such as "Elevated", have just a single episode, leaving users with few options. He also points to sports content from 2024 that is still being featured well into 2025.

Do you think Apple is risking the Vision Pro's future by holding back its content until the next-gen one?

Vote View Result

The core of the issue, Gurman reports, is a "conundrum" for Apple. Producing immersive video is exceptionally expensive. With sales of the $3,499 headset being modest-Gurman estimates fewer than one million units sold-Apple is reportedly unwilling to make a larger financial commitment to programming. 


The report also highlights a second concern within Apple: a fear that if a large content library is released now, it will be considered old by the time a lighter, cheaper Vision Pro model arrives in 2027 to attract a mainstream audience. This has resulted in a difficult cycle where the content needed to attract new buyers is being held back.

The situation is notable as competitors prepare their own devices. Gurman mentions that Meta plans to launch its "Hypernova" smart glasses with a display for approximately $800, prioritizing a lower price point to build an audience. Apple's next major update to the Vision Pro line, a more affordable model, is not anticipated for another two years.

Gurman's reporting indicates that Apple's content strategy, while financially cautious, is hindering the Vision Pro's ability to grow its user base. By not investing robustly in the content ecosystem — a strategy that proved foundational to the success of the iPhone and iPod — I believe Apple is limiting the appeal of its own hardware. This approach, I fear, risks cementing the Vision Pro's status as a product for a niche market rather than establishing it as the next major computing platform.

