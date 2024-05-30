Weekly deals under $300: save big on Pixel 6, Moto G Power 5G (2024), Galaxy Tab, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
With many of today's tech rocking unbearably high price tags, deals on budget tablets, Android phones, etc., help you upgrade your tech without breaking the bank. Welcome to our next iteration of the best weekly tech deals under $300! Here, you'll find just what you're looking for: smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, and other tech at reasonable prices.
If you've been following us for some time, you undoubtedly know we also launch a "regular" weekly deals article. This one is more suitable for users who don't mind spending the extra buck to get themselves the best phones, high-end tablets, and more.
With that being said, let's get into that saving mood with this week's top three deals under $300.
This week, you can get the Pixel 6 at a massive 53% cheaper price! If you're not looking for a new phone, how about the Galaxy Tab A9+? This bad boy is once again sporting its best price on Amazon. You can currently buy one at $60 off.
Another intriguing option for Google fans is the Pixel Watch 2. This puppy currently sells at $50 off, which may not sound like much but is its best price on Amazon (at least for now).
And more amazing offers on phones under $300
Most phones under $300 this week are, surprise, surprise: Motorola! That's not necessarily a bad thing, though. These handsets offer a decent Android experience without hurting your budget too much.
Some of Motorola's latest devices are on sale this week, including the Moto G Power 5G (2024) and the Moto G 5G (2024). For those on a truly limited budget, the Moto G Play (2024) may be an appropriate choice. Some of the brand's most popular mid-range options from last year are also here. In addition, Google Pixel phone fans can grab the Pixel 6a at $99 off via Woot.
Treat yourself to a new sub-$300 tablet this week
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad remains at $80 off its price tag. So, if you're an Apple fan who can't afford either the M4 iPad Pro models or the M2-powered iPad Air, this "base" tablet gives you an affordable iPadOS experience.
If you want not just a slate but a pen and a keyboard for less than $300, you should get the Lenovo Tab P12. This one currently sells alongside both of these accessories at a smashingly good $112 discount via the official store. There's also a pretty cool Amazon promo on the 2024-launched Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.
Sub-$300 smartwatches for everyone!
Whether you're a Samsung, Apple, or OnePlus fan, you're sure to find some pretty awesome deals on your favorite smartwatches this week. Firstly, the OnePlus Watch 2 finally got a discount (although not a mind-blowing one) on Amazon.
If you want cellular connectivity on your next Apple Watch, you won't go wrong by choosing Walmart's offer on the Watch Series 8 model with a 41mm case. It lets you save a whopping $200!
Recommended Stories
Top deals on headphones and earbuds to splurge on
Everything from high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones to budget-friendly earbuds is on sale this week! For example, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones and Earbuds II are ideal for fans of the brand. With price cuts between $90 and $100, they provide way more bang for your buck.
Sony aficionados can pick either the WH-1000XM4 or the more contemporary in-ear WF-1000XM5. The over-ear headset is currently $100 off on Amazon, while the earbuds rock a $55 price cut. The 2nd Gen AirPods are deeply discounted as well.
Kickstart the weekend with popular Bluetooth speakers for under $300!
In the world of home speakers, we've got the Sonos Era 100 and the Marshall Acton III at their best prices on Amazon. Both speakers are currently $50 off, giving you more value for your money.
Portable Bluetooth speaker offers aren't hard to find, either. If you don't need Alexa on your speaker or would simply rather have something that works with a battery, you should absolutely consider the JBL Xtreme 2. This one is now available for a tad over $160.
The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is another fascinating choice. This one sports a built-in microphone, which may be a must for some users. The best part? It's on sale, offered at $80 off its price tag. The Clip 4, on the other hand, is more suitable for users looking for something ultra-portable. This one is currently available for less than $50.
And in case you're all about those crazy karaoke nights, get yourself a Sony SRS-XV500. This speaker hit the market just recently, yet it's now available at its best price on Amazon.
Portable Bluetooth speaker offers aren't hard to find, either. If you don't need Alexa on your speaker or would simply rather have something that works with a battery, you should absolutely consider the JBL Xtreme 2. This one is now available for a tad over $160.
The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is another fascinating choice. This one sports a built-in microphone, which may be a must for some users. The best part? It's on sale, offered at $80 off its price tag. The Clip 4, on the other hand, is more suitable for users looking for something ultra-portable. This one is currently available for less than $50.
And in case you're all about those crazy karaoke nights, get yourself a Sony SRS-XV500. This speaker hit the market just recently, yet it's now available at its best price on Amazon.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: