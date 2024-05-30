Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Weekly deals under $300: save big on Pixel 6, Moto G Power 5G (2024), Galaxy Tab, and more

Weekly tech deals under $300: handsome savings on Pixel 6, Moto G Power 5G (2024), and more
With many of today's tech rocking unbearably high price tags, deals on budget tablets, Android phones, etc., help you upgrade your tech without breaking the bank. Welcome to our next iteration of the best weekly tech deals under $300! Here, you'll find just what you're looking for: smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, and other tech at reasonable prices.

If you've been following us for some time, you undoubtedly know we also launch a "regular" weekly deals article. This one is more suitable for users who don't mind spending the extra buck to get themselves the best phones, high-end tablets, and more.

With that being said, let's get into that saving mood with this week's top three deals under $300.

Save 53% on the Pixel 6 at Amazon-owned seller Woot

You can now get the Pixel 6 at 53% off its initial list price. The smartphone is surely no spring chicken, but it still packs a punch with its 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, Google Tensor chip, solid camera setup, and 4614 mAh battery with wireless charging and reverse charging.
$320 off (53%)
$279 99
$599 99
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Tab A9+ (128GB): Get at its best price on Amazon

Amazon has re-launched its Galaxy Tab A9+ deal, slashing $60 off the budget tablet's price tag. This lands the 128GB model at its best price, earning it a place among this week's top three deals under $300. The device rocks an 11-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rates and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.
$60 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 2: save 14% on Amazon

The Pixel Watch 2 may not be heavily discounted right now, but it's still available at its best price so far. This wearable comes with the best of Fitbit's tracking capabilities and Google's ultra-comfortable wearable design. There are also some safety features on deck. Get one and save $50.
$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

This week, you can get the Pixel 6 at a massive 53% cheaper price! If you're not looking for a new phone, how about the Galaxy Tab A9+? This bad boy is once again sporting its best price on Amazon. You can currently buy one at $60 off. 

Another intriguing option for Google fans is the Pixel Watch 2. This puppy currently sells at $50 off, which may not sound like much but is its best price on Amazon (at least for now).

And more amazing offers on phones under $300


Get the Pixel 6a at 28% off on Amazon

The Pixel 6a may be no spring chicken but remains a great choice for cash-strapped Pixel fans. This bad boy is now available at 28% off on Amazon, saving you $99. The phone has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with 60Hz refresh rates and Google Tensor G1 chipset under the hood.
$99 off (28%)
$249 99
$349
Buy at Woot

Save $150 on the Moto G Stylus (2023) at Amazon

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is currently $150 off at Amazon. This phone offers solid mid-range performance, featuring a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM. You also get an all-day battery life. The best part is that it comes with a stylus included! Get one at deeply discounted prices while you can!
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $20 on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) at Amazon

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) finally got a discount from Amazon. This week, you can get the latest Power beast from Motorola at $20 off its price tag. The device has a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, multidimensional stereo sound, and runs on Android 14 out of the box.
$20 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $20 on the Moto G Play (2024)

The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is again available at its lowest price (so far). The device sells at $20 off its MSRP on Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck. It features a 6.5-inch 90Hz screen, a Snapdragon 680 chip, 4GB RAM, and 64GB (expandable) storage.
$20 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G 5G (2024): save 10% on Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2024) is currently 10% off its MSRP on Amazon, making it a good choice for Android users on a budget. The phone is now less than $180, giving you plenty of value for your money. It has a 6.6-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip under the hood.
$20 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Power 5G (2023): Save $100 on Amazon!

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is also on sale this week, offered at $100 off its price on Amazon. The phone has decent performance for day-to-day tasks, thanks to a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. In addition, it sports a 5,000mAh power cell, which offers up to two days of usage on a single charge.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Most phones under $300 this week are, surprise, surprise: Motorola! That's not necessarily a bad thing, though. These handsets offer a decent Android experience without hurting your budget too much.

Some of Motorola's latest devices are on sale this week, including the Moto G Power 5G (2024) and the Moto G 5G (2024). For those on a truly limited budget, the Moto G Play (2024) may be an appropriate choice. Some of the brand's most popular mid-range options from last year are also here. In addition, Google Pixel phone fans can grab the Pixel 6a at $99 off via Woot.

Treat yourself to a new sub-$300 tablet this week


Complete Tab P12 Kit: save $112 at Lenovo.com

Pull the trigger on this awesome Lenovo Tab P12 deal and save $112 on the complete kit. It includes the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and the keyboard with a ThinkPad-inspired design at 28% off. The slate has a 12.7-inch 3K display and a MediaTek processor under the hood.
$112 off (28%)
$287 99
$399 99
Buy at Lenovo

Save $80 on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon lets you get the latest S6 Lite model from Samsung at $80 off its price tag. The device comes with the S Pen in the box, has a 10.4-inch screen, slim metal design, and offers up to 14 hours of battery life.
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M11 + Tab Pen: save $58 at Lenovo.com

Another tablet with a stylus in the box is the Lenovo Tab M11. You can now get this bundle on the M11 + the Tab Pen at $58 off its price tag. This tablet has an 11-inch screen, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, you have a MediaTek processor, and Android 13 out of the box. Get yours and save now.
$58 off (26%)
$161 99
$219 99
Buy at Lenovo

Save $80 on the 10.2-inch iPad (2021)

If you're an Apple fan, you should definitely consider the 2021-released iPad. The device features an A13 Bionic chip, an ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, and offers an affordable entryway into the iPadOS experience.
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad remains at $80 off its price tag. So, if you're an Apple fan who can't afford either the M4 iPad Pro models or the M2-powered iPad Air, this "base" tablet gives you an affordable iPadOS experience.

If you want not just a slate but a pen and a keyboard for less than $300, you should get the Lenovo Tab P12. This one currently sells alongside both of these accessories at a smashingly good $112 discount via the official store. There's also a pretty cool Amazon promo on the 2024-launched Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Sub-$300 smartwatches for everyone!


Save 19% on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at Amazon

Amazon still lets you snag the Vivoactive 5 in Black at an amazing price. The smartwatch is currently available at 19% off, meaning you save $58 on your purchase. The wearable sports a gorgeous AMOLED screen and offers plenty of health and activity tracking features. The best part? It delivers a great battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode1
$58 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: now 24% off its price tag

The Galaxy Watch 6 with a 40mm case and Bluetooth connectivity is a great choice for Samsung phone users. This bad boy has all the must-have Galaxy wearable features, including sleep coaching, workout tracking, and more.
$71 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (cellular): save $200 at Walmart

Perfect for Apple fans, the Apple Watch Series 8 with cellular connectivity in the Starlight coating is now $200 cheaper than usual at Walmart. This lands the timepiece just under the $300 mark. It offers advanced workout and health-related apps, plus various safety features.
$200 off (40%)
$299
$499
Buy at Walmart

Instinct 2: save $101 on Amazon this week!

Are you more of a rugged smartwatch fan? In such a case, the Garmin Instinct 2 may be the best choice for you. This bad boy currently retails at 34% off its price tag via Amazon, giving you multi-GNSS support, trackback routing, and up to 28 days of battery life at a much more attractive price!
$101 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $20 on the OnePlus Watch 2

The latest OnePlus timepiece is finally discounted at Amazon. It can currently be yours at $20 off its price tag, which may not sound like much, but it still lands the dual-OS watch at its best price. With excellent battery life and SpO2 tracking, among other things, it's a dream come true for any OnePlus fan.
$20 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 255: save 29% on Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 255 in Tidal Blue is now $100 off on Amazon. If you're a hardcore running enthusiast, you certainly won't make the wrong choice by going for this watch. It features a 46mm case and has up to 14 days of battery life between charges. With various runner-centric apps and tracking capabilities, it'll keep you motivated for the next run!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Whether you're a Samsung, Apple, or OnePlus fan, you're sure to find some pretty awesome deals on your favorite smartwatches this week. Firstly, the OnePlus Watch 2 finally got a discount (although not a mind-blowing one) on Amazon.

If you want cellular connectivity on your next Apple Watch, you won't go wrong by choosing Walmart's offer on the Watch Series 8 model with a 41mm case. It lets you save a whopping $200!

The smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 is another appropriate choice, sold at $70 off from the largest online merchant. Additionally, deals on Garmin watches for the active are quite exciting.

Top deals on headphones and earbuds to splurge on


$100 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon

Experience the flagship Sony sound without breaking the bank! The WH-1000XM4 are a must-have choice for any music lover who doesn't mind spending over $200 on their new headset. These are currently $100 cheaper than usual, offering top-class ANC, exceptional audio, and up to 30 hours of listening time.
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: $100 off on Amazon

With their bass-heavy sound, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones aren't for everyone. But if that's precisely what you look for in your next headset, safely pick the high-end Bose headphones! They're now $100 cheaper than usual, offering great ANC with Aware Mode and up to 24 hours of playtime.
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM5: save $55 on Amazon

Sony's latest premium in-ear headphones are another great option you can now get at lower prices. The earbuds are currently $55 cheaper on Amazon, but only for a short while. The WF-1000XM5 feature a glossy design, which may not be everyone's cup of tea, but they also come with amazing sound, good ANC, and Bluetooth Multipoint support, among other things.
$55 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Save 32% on Amazon!

Bose's ex-flagship earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are another fantastic choice for fans of the brand. These puppies offer Personalized Noise Cancellation and sound, giving you a premium listening experience, now for less than $190. This is the model in Sandstone, but the ones in Black are also on sale (30% off).
$90 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Alexa-enabled Sony WH-CH720N: save 35% on Amazon

With their comfortable fit, Alexa on deck, quality ANC and audio, the Sony WH-CH720N make a fantastic pair of over-ear headphones. These cans have dropped to their Black Friday price on Amazon, again offered at 35% off their list price. They can keep your tunes going strong for up to 35 hours with ANC.
$52 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): Save 31% on Amazon

The AirPods 2nd Gen may be suitable for cash-strapped Apple users. These in-ear headphones are currently available at 31% off their price tag on Amazon, giving you way more bang for your buck. They come with a Lightning Charging case and deliver up to 24 hours of playtime.
$40 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune 230NC TWS: 40% off on Amazon

Seeking something much more affordable? The JBL's Tune 230NC TWS might prove ideal. These earbuds are now 40% off for a limited time on Amazon. They offer bass-heavy sound, have ANC with Ambient Mode, and keep your tunes going strong for up to eight hours per charge with ANC.
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


Everything from high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones to budget-friendly earbuds is on sale this week! For example, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones and Earbuds II are ideal for fans of the brand. With price cuts between $90 and $100, they provide way more bang for your buck.

Sony aficionados can pick either the WH-1000XM4 or the more contemporary in-ear WF-1000XM5. The over-ear headset is currently $100 off on Amazon, while the earbuds rock a $55 price cut. The 2nd Gen AirPods are deeply discounted as well.

Kickstart the weekend with popular Bluetooth speakers for under $300!


Sonos Era 100: save $50 on Amazon

This premium Sonos home speaker is currently available at 20% off its price tag for a short while. The home speaker has a fast processor, dual-tweeter acoustics, delivering deeper bass, and Wi-Fi on deck. The device also has built-in Alexa. Get one at 20% off now.
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II): now 24% off on Amazon

The incredible Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is ideal for users who want 360-degree audio, a microphone on deck, and a durable design. The speaker offers up to 17 hours of playtime per charge.
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Xtreme 2: save 19% on the model in Red

The JBL Xtreme 2 is also on sale across all available colors. If you pick the one in Red, you can save 19%, whereas all other paintjobs retail at 15% off. This speaker is ideal for cash-strapped music lovers seeking a hands-free microphone on their item. It has an IPX7 rating and offers up to 15 hours of listening time.
$38 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the small-sized JBL Clip 4 at 38% off

If you're looking for something more compact, consider the JBL Clip 4. This bad boy is now available at 38% off its price tag, offering much more value for your money. The device offers rich JBL Original Pro Sound and up to 10 hours of playtime. It's equipped with IP67 rating.
$30 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $100 on the 2024-released Sony SRS-XV500

The newly-released Sony SRS-XV500 is now available at $100 off its price tag, which lands it at its best price on Amazon. The speaker offers a thumping sound with crisp vocals, giving you an amazing party experience. It also has guitar and mic inputs for memorable karaoke nights. It has a total playtime of up to 25 hours.
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Marshall Acton III (non-battery-powered): save 18% now

The impressive Acton III has finally dropped back to its Black Friday price on Amazon. The speaker is available at 18% off, giving you plenty of bang for your buck. The home speaker offers 60W sound, easy pairing, and incredible audio. Get one at its best price now!
$50 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

In the world of home speakers, we've got the Sonos Era 100 and the Marshall Acton III at their best prices on Amazon. Both speakers are currently $50 off, giving you more value for your money.

Portable Bluetooth speaker offers aren't hard to find, either. If you don't need Alexa on your speaker or would simply rather have something that works with a battery, you should absolutely consider the JBL Xtreme 2. This one is now available for a tad over $160.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is another fascinating choice. This one sports a built-in microphone, which may be a must for some users. The best part? It's on sale, offered at $80 off its price tag. The Clip 4, on the other hand, is more suitable for users looking for something ultra-portable. This one is currently available for less than $50.

And in case you're all about those crazy karaoke nights, get yourself a Sony SRS-XV500. This speaker hit the market just recently, yet it's now available at its best price on Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

