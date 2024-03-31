Up Next:
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) formally introduced with no price in tow
Samsung’s new entry-level Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is going on sale in just a few days, the South Korean company revealed today. The tablet has been in the news for quite some time, so if you’ve been following the tech news feed, you probably know what to expect.
Everything that’s been previously leaked seems to have been accurate, but here is a quick rundown of what the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) promises to offer. Samsung revealed that its new tablet sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) display, an 8-megapixel main camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.
Samsung also announced its budget-friendly slate packs a 7,040 mAh battery, as well as Dual Speakers sound by AKG, and Dolby Atmos support. Of course, the tablet comes with an ergonomic S Pen that’s been specifically designed to be comfortable even after long periods of time.
What Samsung doesn’t say is that the tablet is powered by a pretty modest Exynos 1280 processor. Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) comes in two versions based on the amount of memory: 4/64GB and 4/128GB. Both models feature microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 1TB).
Although the South Korean company confirmed that tablet will be available starting March 28 (availability and timing will vary by region), it didn’t say how much it costs. Well, at least we know it comes in two versions (Wi-Fi only and LTE) and three colors (Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink and Mint).
