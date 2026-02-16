Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple releases iOS 26.4 Beta 1 missing the update you really wanted

We were all hoping that iOS 26.4 Beta 1 would include a major update, but alas, it did not arrive.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple Software updates
Apple shows updated iOS on multiple iPhone displays.
Today might have been the day that many iPhone users (including myself) were really looking forward to for nearly a year. Ever since Apple first delayed Siri 2.0 last March, the word was that the new version of Siri would be released with iOS 26.4. So we waited and waited for the first iOS 26.4 Beta to be released in the hope that it would contain some, if not all, of Siri's new features.

Once again, Apple fails to meet a deadline for Siri 2.0 


But as we got so close to Siri 2.0 that we could taste it, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed the bad news last week. Apple reportedly ran into snags with Siri 2.0 pushing back the release to iOS 26.5 from iOS 26.4. So instead of excitedly installing iOS 26.4 Beta 1 and putting Siri 2.0 through its paces, we have to wait until iOS 26.5 Beta 1 is released in April. Those features include Personal Siri which goes through users' emails, calendars, call history, texts, photos, and more to answer certain questions such as, "What time is my mother's flight landing?"

Screenshot of iOS 26.4 Beta 1 Apple Podcast app features.
New features in iOS 26.4 Beta 1 for the Apple Podcast app. | Image by PhoneArena

Siri will also know what is on your screen in iOS 26.5 and will be able to do certain things with this information, such as working with the content listed in apps. Siri will also be able to, with a single command, find a picture, edit it, and send the content. Updates from iOS 26.5 to iOS 27 could give Siri a better understanding of natural language, improved web search, and more.
 
Screenshot showing new E2E encryption feature for RCS in iOS 26.4 Beta 1.
Apple is testing End-to-End Encryption for RCS. | Image by PhoneArena

What iOS 26.4 Beta 1 does include is the beginning of RCS end-to-end encryption. Go to Settings > Apps > Messages > RCS Messaging and toggle on End-to-End Encryption (Beta). This could be toggled on by default and is limited to iPhone-to-iPhone messaging when iMessage is off. Cross-platform support for Android devices will be coming soon. A toggle switch added to the Apple Podcasts app allows users to swap quickly from the video to audio versions of a podcast without losing your place.

Recommended For You

Notifcation of iOS 26.4 Beta 1 update.
Apple releases iOS 26.4 Beta 1. | Image credit-PhoneArena

New emoji arrives with the latest iOS Beta


The Wallpaper Gallery gets a redesign and Apple Music will show you a full screen layout when an album or playlist is opened. A "Concerts near you" feature will show you local shows,
tour dates, and artist‑specific concert listings. In the Find My app, a feature called "Precise Outdoor Location" will help you find your lost AirPods in large open spaces. And there are new emoji coming including:

Orca, Landslide, Bigfoot/Sasquatch, Trombone, Treasure Chest, Apple Core, a Distorted Face and the Fight Cloud. 

To install the update, you must be subscribed to the iOS Beta Program. Go to Settings > General, Software Update and follow the directions. There are no new Siri features in iOS 26.4 Beta 1.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 7
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless