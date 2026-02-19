Apple is finally testing encrypted RCS, but not in the way you’d expect

RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging has been a thorn in Apple's eyes for years. The company has resisted this feature on its iPhones with the main explanation being that it lacks proper encryption. Now, however, it seems things are starting to slowly move forward.





Encrypted RCS only works between iPhones



The encrypted RCS spotted in the beta version of iOS 26.4 strangely works only with iPhone-to-iPhone communication. In other words, the feature still doesn't tackle the main issue, which is enabling Android-to-iPhone RCS chats.

Making the whole situation more interesting, the feature only activates when iMessage is disabled. Making the whole situation more interesting, the feature only activates when iMessage is disabled.









Don't hold your breath

Unfortunately, just because encrypted RCS was spotted in the beta version of iOS 26.4 , that doesn't mean we will see it in the public release.

Recommended For You Apple has confirmed that encrypted RCS will not be included in the final build, saying that it is scheduled for a "future update," with no specific timeline given.

The feature is not even rolling out to all developer beta users, apparently. Those who do have access to encrypted RCS can see a lock icon in conversations, the same way iMessage lets you know that a chat is encrypted.

Some history on Apple and RCS

When



Google addressed the encryption problem years ago by adding it to Google Messages, although that only works when both parties use compatible apps, so it’s not universal.



The broader solution came last year, when GSMA published RCS Universal Profile 3.0, which lays the groundwork for a standardized end-to-end encryption across different platforms. That was always the main goal: encrypted messaging between Android and iPhone without any workarounds that would hinder the process.



What I gather from all of this is that Apple is testing encrypted RCS in an extremely controlled environment before expanding it further (which won't be for some time).When Apple first resisted RCS, one of its main arguments was that it lacked encryption. Of course, Apple didn't fool anyone with that stance, which always felt too selective and convenient, especially considering that SMS—which is even less secure—was the fallback.Google addressed the encryption problem years ago by adding it to Google Messages, although that only works when both parties use compatible apps, so it's not universal.The broader solution came last year, when GSMA published RCS Universal Profile 3.0, which lays the groundwork for a standardized end-to-end encryption across different platforms. That was always the main goal: encrypted messaging between Android and iPhone without any workarounds that would hinder the process.The fact that Apple is currently carrying out these tests suggests there is some progress happening behind the scenes. That said, it doesn't look like the feature will come in 2026, so we might have to wait until the iPhone 19 before that happens.

