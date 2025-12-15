This upcoming Waze feature could pull users away from Google Maps

It should have already been present in Waze









Better late than never, Waze is reportedly testing the ability to display traffic lights on its navigation maps. It's worth noting, though, that the feature is currently being tested only in Israel.





Recommended For You The navigation app currently displays only three traffic lights during navigation to ensure the route doesn't appear too cluttered. Hopefully, this limit will change when testing reaches its next stage or when the feature becomes publicly available. For now, you'll need to stop navigation on the map to view all the traffic lights in your area.



Since the feature is still in its very early stage, there's no confirmation on when it will be publicly available. However, it's highly likely that it won't end up being one of those features that never become publicly available after testing, as Waze already confirmed back in May this year that traffic light support is among the many features they plan to introduce soon.





Is traffic light support important enough to make you prefer Google or Apple Maps over Waze right now? Yes — they give a heads-up about upcoming traffic signals. 40.3% No — I rely on road signs to know about traffic lights. 26.87% I prefer Waze for its other features. 32.84% Vote 67 Votes

It'll really help with navigation











Waze is one of the first apps I install on my primary device, the Pixel 10 , whenever I'm going on a bike trip because it offers many interesting features that make navigating between places easier and safer. For instance, its bump notification alerts me about upcoming speed bumps, allowing me to adjust my vehicle's speed accordingly. Its speed limit alerts also give me a heads-up when the road's speed limit changes so that I don't end up unknowingly getting fined by officials for overspeeding.





Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The upcoming ability to display traffic lights along your route will simply expand the suite of features Waze offers and give you another reason to consider it over other navigation apps like Google Maps or Apple Maps. Drivers should always keep an eye on traffic signs, but sometimes road signage may be missing or difficult to notice while driving in bad weather. In such situations, navigation apps like Waze can be especially helpful by providing as much information as possible about road conditions, including upcoming traffic signals.

That said, I also want Waze to start showing crosswalks similar to Google Maps. This would again give drivers a heads-up that if they see a crosswalk sign, they should be aware a pedestrian might be crossing the road and adjust their vehicle's speed accordingly.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible