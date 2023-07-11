Best Walmart Prime Day deals 2023: we picked the best bargains





Walmart Prime Day phone deals





We have selected some of the best deals on phones at Walmart, so check out these offers that are live right now:

Prepaid Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: save big on Walmart now Take advantage of this awesome chance to save on the prepaid Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a payment plan by AT&T. The high-end device is one of the best phones by Samsung. Take advantage of this awesome deal and save now. $274 off (14%) $1669 32 $1943 50 Buy at Walmart Snatch this fantastic Walmart Prime Day deal on the iPhone 12 Pro Max The iPhone 12 Pro Max can be yours at a discounted price with a plan by Verizon. Get your device in Graphite with 128GB of storage for just $899. Pull the trigger now. $200 off (18%) $899 $1099 Buy at Walmart Save $200 on a prepaid iPhone 12 Pro with this top Prime Day deal If you want to get a prepaid flagship device with a plan by Verizon, then you've come to the right place. This Prime Day deal allows you to grab the Apple iPhone 12 Pro with a solid $200 discount. You can choose from two available colors: Gold and Silver. $200 off (20%) $799 $999 Buy at Walmart Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a plan by AT&T and save big! This Walmart Prime Day deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 allows you to grab the device at a bargain price with a plan by AT&T. The device is sold for just $19.42/mo, allowing you to save substantially on this top phone by Samsung. $350 off (33%) $699 12 $1049 Buy at Walmart Get the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 with a discount from Walmart today The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G can be yours with more than a $100 discount on its usual price. The Walmart offer is available for the device with 256GB of internal storage. Grab yours today and enjoy your savings. $114 off (12%) $845 99 $960 Buy at Walmart Snatch the Samsung Galaxy S23+ with a prepaid plan by AT&T Take advantage of this awesome Prime Day deal on Walmart and treat yourself to a top-notch Samsung Galaxy S23+ with a plan by AT&T for just $20.81/mo. The phone comes in four available colors. $301 off (29%) $749 16 $1049 99 Buy at Walmart Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 in Phantom Black with a payment plan by Verizon This Prime Day is about to get all the more exciting with this top deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 in Phantom Black. The device is currently offered at Walmart with a prepaid plan by Verizon. Get yours and save. $150 off (16%) $759 24 $909 Buy at Walmart The Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S22+ is also available with a discount This great Prime Day deal allows you to save big on the Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S22+. The high-end device can now be yours for $100 less than its usual price. It's available in Black with 128GB of internal storage. $100 off (10%) $899 $999 Buy at Walmart Save $90 on the Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S22 an be yours with a sweet discount from Walmart Get the prepaid Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S22 in Black with 128GB of internal storage from Walmart today and save $90 in the process. Don't miss out on this great Prime Day deal and pull the trigger now. $90 off (11%) $699 $789 27 Buy at Walmart Save big with this Motorola Edge (2022) deal at Walmart You can now save $150 when buying the US version of the Motorola Edge (2022). The phone is a great choice for people in search of mid-range devices. Get it with 256GB of storage and save now. $150 off (23%) $499 $648 88 Buy at Walmart Save big on the Straight Talk Google Pixel 6A with this Prime Day deal This Prime Day deal allows you to grab the Straight Talk Google Pixel 6A for $100 less than its usual price! The smartphone supports video recording in 4K and comes with 128GB of internal storage. Get yours in Black and save big today. $100 off (33%) $199 $299 Buy at Walmart Straight Talk pre-paid Galaxy A53 at Walmart: save $50 Looking for a budget-friendly Galaxy phone? Well, last year's mid-ranger is now retailing at Walmart at a crazy-low price of just $199. Keep in mind that this is a pre-paid phone locked to Straight Talk. Nonetheless, this deal is quite significant for the quite capable Galaxy A53 mid-ranger. The Black option is available at the moment. $50 off (20%) $199 $249 Buy at Walmart Straight Talk prepaid Galaxy A42: Save $150 now! Now's your chance to get the Samsung Galaxy A42, a mid-range device, at an entry-level price. The top early Prime Day Walmart deal sure is appealing. The device comes with a prepaid plan by Straight Talk. $151 off (38%) $249 $399 99 Buy at Walmart Straight Talk Apple iPhone SE 2022 with a 61% discount on a Prime Day deal You can get yourself an Apple iPhone SE 2022, locked to Straight Talk. It has 64GB of storage, and if you are looking for a compact smartphone, this one might be the right choice, especially with the huge discount of 61% available now at Walmart. $230 off (61%) $149 $379 Buy at Walmart Restored Apple iPhone 12 Black 64GB for a $100 less with Prime Day deal You get this fully unlocked restored Apple iPhone 12 Black with 64GB of storage right now on a special Prime Day deal with 21% discount. Hurry up! $100 off (21%) $369 $469 Buy at Walmart AT&T Apple iPhone 11 prepaid with a $100 discount With a special Prime Day discount you can get a prepaid AT&T Apple iPhone 11 with 65GB of storage space in Black. Hurry up to get it for $100 less than its usual price. $100 off (25%) $299 $399 Buy at Walmart Restored iPhone 11 64GB Fully Unlocked in Red with a 16% discount on special Prime Day deal Looking for iPhone 11? Look no more because this restored iPhone 11 in red is fully unlocked (Verizon + Sprint + GSM Unlocked), packs 64GB of storage and can now be yours with a 16% discount on this special Walmart deal. $50 off (16%) $259 $309 Buy at Walmart Get the Moto G Stylus with a discount and a plan by T-Mobile You can get the prepaid Moto G Stylus 5G with 128GB of internal storage for just $149. The phone is a great entry-level device to consider that now comes at an even better price. Get it while you can. $40 off (21%) $149 $189 Buy at Walmart Get the Motorola Moto G Power (2022) with a discount from Walmart The Motorola Moto G Power (2022) can now be yours with a tempting discount from Walmart. The device boasts an impressive battery life of up to three days and a 50MP main camera with Dual Capture. It should keep up with you and let you capture your life more creatively. Pull the trigger today, and save $60 when buying your new Unlocked Moto G Power. $30 off (17%) $149 $179 Buy at Walmart Snatch the OnePlus Nord N200 5G right now and save 17% The OnePlus Nord N200 is a great entry-level device. It should make everyday tasks easier with its features. You can now snatch it with a discount from Walmart. Buy yours while you still can! It's available in Black with 64GB expandable storage. $41 off (17%) $199 $240 Buy at Walmart





Walmart Prime Day tablet offers







If you want to get your new tablet now, check out those tablet deals at Walmart that are live right now:

iPad 9th gen (2021): 15% off right now Save $50, which is a notable 15% off, on Apple's entry-level iPad, the iPad 9th generation, with this Prime Day deal at Walmart. It is available in Space Gray color, and this configuration comes with 64GB of storage. Keep in mind that we don't often see deals on iPads, so this deal is quite the big deal (pun intended!) $50 off (15%) $279 $329 Buy at Walmart Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen and 14% discount on Walmart The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, 11-inch Tablet 128GB (Wi-Fi), S Pen Included can now be yours for $85 less with a special deal on Walmart. The offer applies to the tablet in Silver and with 128GB of storage. $100 off (14%) $599 $699 Buy at Walmart Save an epic $100 on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite right now with this Prime Day deal Walmart currently has a generous deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, shaving off a whopping $100 off its retail price. This tablet comes with 64GB of internal storage. Three colors of the budget-friendly tablet are currently available. Don't miss out! $100 off (29%) $249 $349 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE can now be yours with a sweet discount Walmart has launched an Prime Day deal on the wonderful Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The tablet can be yours for $80 less than its usual price. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with the S Pen in the box. It supports WiFi connectivity and has 64GB of storage space. $80 off (15%) $449 $529 Buy at Walmart Get the Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) and save with this Prime Day deal Snatch the Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 64GB and save more than $25! This budget-friendly tablet sports an expansive cinematic display to immerse you in your favorite shows. The Octa-core processor should facilitate gaming. Get the tablet today and save! $28 off (14%) $171 $199 Buy at Walmart The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite can be yours with a discount from Walmart This Walmart Prime Day deal allows you to save $30 on the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The device is available with 32GB of internal storage in Dark Grey and Silver. $30 off (19%) $129 $159 Buy at Walmart Restored iPad Pro, 10.5-inch with an amazing 46% discount You can get this Apple iPad Pro in Space Gray and with a storage capacity of 64GB with 4GB of RAM for memory. It is restored and comes with Bluetooth/Wireless Airbuds. You can get it now with the huge discount of 46% on Walmart. $200 off (46%) $239 $439 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Rugged Tablet (8-inch): now for $205 less with Prime Day deal on Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Rugged Tablet - 8-inch can now be yours with a huge discount on Walmart. Save $205 and get yourself a tablet with which you take on any job, anywhere. $205 off (28%) $525 99 $731 39 Buy at Walmart Microsoft Surface Go 2: Save on Walmart now You can now get the Microsoft Surface Go 2 at a bargain price on Walmart. The device is currently available with 64GB of expandable internal storage and in one color only. Get yours and save now. $68 off (17%) $331 88 $399 99 Buy at Walmart





Walmart Prime Day headphone deals





Apple AirPods Max: Save $100 now Get the high-end Apple AirPods Max in Space Gray and save big now! The Apple headphones come at $100 less than their usual price. Get your pair and enjoy your savings. $449 99 $549 Expired Beats Studio3 Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip with 52% discount Get the Beats Studio3 Headphones with an amazing discount of $180 and enjoy listening to high-quality sound. Now available with Prime Day deal, don't miss out! $180 off (52%) $169 $349 Buy at Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): save 17% with this Prime Day deal Get the second generation of AirPods with Charging Case right now at a discounted price of just $99, which is a hefty 17% off. And, as some of you may know, Apple's devices rarely get discounted. This offer may not last long, so if you're looking for a pair of AirPods at a bargain, don't hesitate! $20 off (17%) $99 $119 Buy at Walmart Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: save on Walmart Buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II now and save big on Walmart. These earbuds are one of the top products of the brand. Get them while you can. $50 off (17%) $249 $299 Buy at Walmart Sony WF-1000XM4: A great Prime Day deal to consider The Sony WF-1000XM4 are top-class headphones with industry-leading noise canceling and audio quality. They block more noise than before to deliver a truly exceptional listening experience. Get yours and save $85 in the process! $79 off (28%) $199 99 $279 Buy at Walmart The Bose QuietComfort 45 see a solid discount this Prime Day This Prime Day event is about to get much better for you with this amazing deal on one of Bose's top-class over-ear headphones. The Bose QuietComfort 45 can now be yours for $100 less than their usual price. $100 off (30%) $229 $329 Buy at Walmart The Sony WH-1000XM4 can be yours with a discount from Walmart This Prime Day deal at Walmart allows you to snatch the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 with a discount. Right now the headphones are available in Black for $35 less than their usual price $100 off (29%) $248 $348 Buy at Walmart SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2, Lavender: save 47% right now Save 47% off the retail price of the Galaxy Buds 2 in Lavender with this great Prime Day offer at Walmart. If you're not particularly fond of this color option, you'd be pleased to know that there are three other colors available, which come with a 39% discount. $70 off (47%) $79 $149 Buy at Walmart soundcore by Anker- Life Dot 3i: Save on Walmart now Snatch the soundcore by Anker- Life Dot 3i true wireless earbuds and save big on Walmart. The earbuds are now available for just $49.99 instead of $59.99 $22 off (36%) $38 25 $59 99 Buy at BestBuy JBL TUNE 660NC: Save $26 on Walmart today This early bird Prime Day deal is for you if you want mid-range headphones that won't break the bank. Get the JBL TUNE 660NC from Walmart today, and you'll save $26. Take advantage today. $20 off (20%) $79 95 $99 95 Buy at Walmart Grab the Beats Flex and save big! The Beats Flex are quality headphones that should meet your basic needs. They're now discounted at Walmart, allowing you to save $20 on this pair. You can choose from several available colors. $21 off (30%) $49 $69 95 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Save 51% now! If you're a Walmart+ member, now's your chance to save big on the Galaxy Buds+. The headphones should be versatile enough to meet most of your day-to-day needs. Grab them and save 51% now! $50 off (51%) $49 $99 Buy at Walmart Philips T1207 True Wireless Headphones now with 38% discount on Walmart! This is the perfect deal for everyone looking for a new wireless budget-friendly headphone. And with the amazing 38% discount on Walmart, you can get the Philips T1207 headphones and enjoy your favorite music outside. $15 off (38%) $24 88 $39 99 Buy at Walmart





Walmart Prime Day smartwatch offers









Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also available at a bargain price this Walmart Prime Day event. Feel free to check these deals that are live right now at Walmart on smartwatches:





Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm), GPS + Cellular: save big on Walmart today The Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) with GPS and cellular connectivity is also heavily discounted at Walmart right now. So, if you've been waiting for the Apple wearable to hit a more bearable price, now's your time to act! $70 off (14%) $429 $499 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm in Red with a 32% discount on Walmart Get yourself an Apple Watch Series 8 with an amazing discount right now and save $149! Hurry up because this deal might not be available soon! $319 $468 Expired Apple Watch SE 40mm: save 36% right now! Walmart has an epic discount on the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) 40mm. You can now save almost half its price with this sweet offer! The smartwatch is available in Space Gray, Abyss Blue, and Starlight, and these three colors are all discounted right now. Don't miss out! $179 $279 Expired Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE - Sapphire: Save with this Prime Day deal The Galaxy Watch 5 44mm can now be yours with a substantial discount. The Samsung wearable features various improved sensors to provide more accurate and in-depth readings into your body composition, sleeping patterns, etc. Get yours and save now! The offer only applies to the device in Sapphire and in Silver. $81 off (22%) $279 $359 99 Buy at Walmart Grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition and save! Save with this offer on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition, a fantastic present for every golf enthusiast. Snatch it today from Walmart and save $100! $100 off (30%) $229 99 $329 99 Buy at Walmart Grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) Stainless Steel and save Take advantage of this Walmart+ exclusive deal and grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) Stainless Steel with an appealing discount. Walmart+ members can now buy the watch for just $174.99 $224 off (56%) $174 99 $399 Buy at Walmart The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a great Prime Day deal right now Dropping the price tag of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), Walmart allows early bargain hunters to score substantial savings and treat themselves to a wonderful smartwatch. The device can now be yours for just $129. You can also buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in either Silver or Black. $221 off (63%) $129 $349 99 Buy at Walmart Now's your chance to grab the Apple Watch Series 8 with a discount from Walmart Pull the trigger on this one now and treat yourself to the newest iteration of the Apple Watch series at a discounted price. Right now, you can get the wearable in Silver, Starlight, or Midnight for just $329. $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at Walmart The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm is now available with a discount You can now get one of the top-class smartwatches by Samsung at a discounted price. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm is available in Black and Silver for just $169. Grab yours now. $30 off (15%) $169 $199 Buy at Walmart The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be yours with a discount from Walmart This Walmart Prime Day deal allows you to snatch the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) for just $139.99, making it $100 cheaper than usual. There's only one available color-Pink Gold. $110 off (44%) $139 99 $249 99 Buy at Walmart Fossil Mens Gen 6: a great Prime Day deal If you're into solid wearables and like leather bands, you might fall for the Fossil Mens Gen 6. The smartwatch can be yours for $263.00. $36 off (12%) $263 $299 Buy at Walmart Grab the Fitbit Versa 2 and save with this Prime Day deal! This Prime Day deal allows you to save some 17% on the Fitbit Versa 2. The wearable is available in Black/Carbon Aluminum. The Petal/Copper Rose variant is also on sale, although it doesn't have the same discount percentage. Get it today and save on Walmart! $26 off (17%) $123 99 $149 95 Buy at Walmart Snatch the Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker with a discount now The Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness tracker can now be yours with a discount from Walmart. The wearable is available in White, Black, and Orchid. $25 off (21%) $94 99 $119 95 Buy at Walmart





Walmart Prime Day offers on accessories





Walmart has launched some offers on VR headsets including holiday gaming bundle deals on the 2021 Oculus Quest 2 All-In-One VR headset with headphones, link cable, and Mytrix Carrying Case. Accessories like the Soundcore by Anker (Flare 2) are also discounted. Here are more exciting offers: