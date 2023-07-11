Best Walmart Prime Day deals 2023: we picked the best bargains
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day is already up and running. The event will last 48 hours and allows shoppers to save big on various items. During the Prime Day shopping spree, Walmart launches its own shopping event. Discounts are across the retailer's entire portfolio, including mobile tech. Other retailers also join in–Target has Prime Day deals, and Best Buy's Prime Day offers are usually also available at that time of the year.
Since 2016, we at PhoneArena have been helping customers pick the best tech items during Walmart Prime Day. This year is no different. Let's start with out top three picks before moving on to the other offers:
Now, let's jump straight into the deals from this year's Walmart Prime Day sale!
Walmart Prime Day phone deals
When it comes to phones, there are interesting offers you can score for Prime Day at Walmart. The retailer discounts a plethora of phones every year, and now we know that there are some great Prime Day phone deals again.
We have selected some of the best deals on phones at Walmart, so check out these offers that are live right now:
Walmart Prime Day tablet offers
In the tablet department, Prime Day at Walmart deals are pretty good. We have seen generous discounts in the category of Prime Day tablet deals before, and this year it seems to be pretty much the same. Especially for Galaxy Tab buyers, Walmart's sales for Prime Day are blowing off the roof.
Let's see exactly what we mean. There are some irresistible discounts on Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets, as well as some pretty good iPad deals.
If you want to get your new tablet now, check out those tablet deals at Walmart that are live right now:
Walmart Prime Day headphone deals
During Prime Day at Walmart, we see awesome discounts on headphones and earbuds, including popular models from Apple and Samsung. Right now, you can get a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds with a 47% discount, which is not a bad deal at all. You can also check more awesome Prime Day headphone deals once you've checked out our top proposals in the headphones category for this Walmart Prime Day event.
Walmart Prime Day smartwatch offers
Smartwatch lovers, here come some great Walmart deals on Prime Day! Last year, things were great with Prime Day discounts on smartwatches, including popular ones from Apple and Samsung. Now, the Apple Watch Series 8 is again discounted at Walmart.
And if you're interested in a Galaxy Watch, fret not - Galaxy Watches are also discounted. Right now, you can get one with the amazing 63% discount! The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also available at a bargain price this Walmart Prime Day event. Feel free to check these deals that are live right now at Walmart on smartwatches:
Walmart Prime Day offers on accessories
You can get fantastic Walmart deals on Prime Day in the accessories category as well. The Meta Quest 2, for example, comes with a sweet discount right now. If you have some money that's burning a hole in your pocket, we might have good news for you!
Walmart has launched some offers on VR headsets including holiday gaming bundle deals on the 2021 Oculus Quest 2 All-In-One VR headset with headphones, link cable, and Mytrix Carrying Case. Accessories like the Soundcore by Anker (Flare 2) are also discounted. Here are more exciting offers:
