Verizon launches its most affordable prepaid plans at Walmart
New plans are now exclusively available at the US chain store, just weeks after it announced price hikes due to tariffs
Verizon owns a bunch of prepaid brands, especially after acquiring Straight Talk. One of the Big Red’s popular prepaid brands, Walmart Family Mobile, is launching its most affordable plans yet, specifically designed to help families stay connected without breaking the bank.
In addition to the new plans, Walmart Family Mobile announced that its Lifeline discount program lowered monthly phone service costs for eligible low-income customers. Qualified customers can access plans for as low as $5.88/month in California and $9.88/month in other states.
In addition to the new plans, Walmart Family Mobile announced that its Lifeline discount program lowered monthly phone service costs for eligible low-income customers. Qualified customers can access plans for as low as $5.88/month in California and $9.88/month in other states.
That said, here are Walmart Family Mobile’s new plans and features:
- New $19.88 Plan: Introducing a more affordable entry-level option with 4GB of data, making it easier for families to choose the right plan for their needs–with family plans starting as low as $19.88/month per line.
- New $34.88 Plan: A high-value option with 20 GB of high-speed data, giving customers plenty of data to stay connected while staying on budget.
- Enhanced $24.88/8GB Plan: Offering more data at a competitive price, providing better value for money.
- Improved Family Line Pricing: Reduced the price to add a line from $24.88 to $19.88 for customers adding a line on the new plans. Available to new and existing customers.
- Introducing Family Mobile Peace of Mind For All Plans: Helping families in tough times to stay connected, with up to six (6) times per year of unlimited talk and incoming text messages for just $1/mo plus taxes and fees.
- Employee Discount: Walmart employees get 33% off all Walmart Family Mobile plans, starting as low as $13.32/month per line.
Walmart Family Mobile's new plans and features underscore our unwavering commitment to supporting families through economic hardships. In these challenging times, connectivity is not just a convenience — it's a necessity. Through these offers and partnerships, we want to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most by providing affordable and reliable mobile services.
– said Nancy Clark, President of Verizon Value Brands, May 2025.
Walmart Family Mobile is owned by Verizon | Image credit: Verizon
Finally, Walmart Family Mobile announced that it’s teaming up with United Way Worldwide and Goodwill Industries International (GII) to provide resources that connect families to basic needs.
Basically, the prepaid brand will support United Way’s work with 211, a free, 24/7 service that connects people to critical local resources, including Lifeline, with professional Community Resource Specialists handling over 42,000 calls daily in more than 180 languages.
These announcements come just a few weeks after Walmart announced that price hikes were coming due to President Trump’s tariffs. Of course, the Walmart Family Mobile is owned by Verizon and has nothing to do with the chain store, but everyone can see the irony.
Basically, the prepaid brand will support United Way’s work with 211, a free, 24/7 service that connects people to critical local resources, including Lifeline, with professional Community Resource Specialists handling over 42,000 calls daily in more than 180 languages.
These announcements come just a few weeks after Walmart announced that price hikes were coming due to President Trump’s tariffs. Of course, the Walmart Family Mobile is owned by Verizon and has nothing to do with the chain store, but everyone can see the irony.
Things that are NOT allowed: