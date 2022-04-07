Verizon is now offering a decent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Somewhat surprisingly, this very wide and very fast release has yet to materialize into a large number of attractive deals. Don't get us wrong, it's pretty neat to be able to score a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live with an already affordable smartphone, but based on the Galaxy S22 family's launch promotions , it certainly feels like Samsung could do better than that.





For what it's worth, T-Mobile can do better than to throw in an arguably outdated freebie, slashing $350 off the handset's $450 list price with a new line of service, and now Verizon can do... something to (slightly) sweeten its own Galaxy A53 5G UW deal.





This special Ultra Wideband-compatible edition of the 6.5-inch mid-ranger is normally available for $499.99, mind you, but if you're willing to open a new line on "any" unlimited Big Red plan, you're looking at saving $139.99 in the form of monthly bill credits applied to your account over a period of three years.





That's... not exactly a small fortune, but it's definitely better than nothing, and it doesn't come with a lot of strings attached. Obviously, no device trade-ins or number port-ins are involved here, and best of all, you don't necessarily have to opt for a three-year payment plan if you want to end up spending just $360 all in all (or $10 a month) for a Galaxy A53 5G UW unit in a single "Awesome Black" color.





Not at all different from its non-UW-supporting siblings, this blazing fast device packs a reasonably powerful and frugal Exynos 1280 processor, as well as a hefty 5,000mAh battery, representing Samsung's main hope of fending off Motorola and OnePlus in the increasingly crowded and competitive US mid-end arena.





Compared to something like the $400 Compared to something like the $400 Moto G Stylus 5G , for instance, the Galaxy A53 5G obviously lacks a built-in pen while sporting a higher-quality Super AMOLED panel with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology, better cameras, but also an inferior 128GB storage space count paired with the same decent 6 gigs of memory. At the end of the day, the value for money is pretty great, especially at only 360 bucks.





