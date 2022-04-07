 Verizon is now offering a decent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW discount - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Verizon is now offering a decent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Verizon is now offering a decent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW discount
For a mid-end Samsung handset, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A53 has moved unusually quickly in terms of US availability, barely going official (for the entire world) three weeks ago and already being up for grabs through Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T in addition to its manufacturer's regional e-store and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Somewhat surprisingly, this very wide and very fast release has yet to materialize into a large number of attractive deals. Don't get us wrong, it's pretty neat to be able to score a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live with an already affordable smartphone, but based on the Galaxy S22 family's launch promotions, it certainly feels like Samsung could do better than that.

For what it's worth, T-Mobile can do better than to throw in an arguably outdated freebie, slashing $350 off the handset's $450 list price with a new line of service, and now Verizon can do... something to (slightly) sweeten its own Galaxy A53 5G UW deal.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

UW Edition, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Awesome Black, New Line Required

$140 off (28%)
$360
$499 99
Buy at Verizon

This special Ultra Wideband-compatible edition of the 6.5-inch mid-ranger is normally available for $499.99, mind you, but if you're willing to open a new line on "any" unlimited Big Red plan, you're looking at saving $139.99 in the form of monthly bill credits applied to your account over a period of three years.

That's... not exactly a small fortune, but it's definitely better than nothing, and it doesn't come with a lot of strings attached. Obviously, no device trade-ins or number port-ins are involved here, and best of all, you don't necessarily have to opt for a three-year payment plan if you want to end up spending just $360 all in all (or $10 a month) for a Galaxy A53 5G UW unit in a single "Awesome Black" color.

Not at all different from its non-UW-supporting siblings, this blazing fast device packs a reasonably powerful and frugal Exynos 1280 processor, as well as a hefty 5,000mAh battery, representing Samsung's main hope of fending off Motorola and OnePlus in the increasingly crowded and competitive US mid-end arena.

Compared to something like the $400 Moto G Stylus 5G, for instance, the Galaxy A53 5G obviously lacks a built-in pen while sporting a higher-quality Super AMOLED panel with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology, better cameras, but also an inferior 128GB storage space count paired with the same decent 6 gigs of memory. At the end of the day, the value for money is pretty great, especially at only 360 bucks.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A33 5G: all the differences
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A33 5G: all the differences
Mar 17, 2022, 9:11 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A52 5G: all the differences
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A52 5G: all the differences
Mar 17, 2022, 9:10 AM, by Victor Hristov
Аpple iPhone SE 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy A53
vs
vs
Аpple iPhone SE 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy A53
Mar 17, 2022, 9:17 AM, by Daniel Petrov
The best Galaxy A53 screen protectors you can get
The best Galaxy A53 screen protectors you can get
4 days ago, 4:23 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
The best Galaxy A53 cases you can buy right now
The best Galaxy A53 cases you can buy right now
Mar 21, 2022, 3:46 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Samsung Galaxy A53: what’s in the box
Samsung Galaxy A53: what’s in the box
Mar 17, 2022, 9:31 AM, by Daniel Petrov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specs
28%off $360 Special Verizon $500 Samsung $450 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Exynos 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon kicks off a killer new round of Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon kicks off a killer new round of Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals
-$200
More powerful OnePlus 10 very much on the cards: leak
by Anam Hamid,  0
More powerful OnePlus 10 very much on the cards: leak
Millions of Android users should delete these 11 apps after Google kicked them out of the Play Store
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Millions of Android users should delete these 11 apps after Google kicked them out of the Play Store
Memory chips and the Galaxy S22 family send Samsung's profits through the roof
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Memory chips and the Galaxy S22 family send Samsung's profits through the roof
Best Prime Day Pixel 6 deals: price discounts to expect
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Best Prime Day Pixel 6 deals: price discounts to expect
With 3% battery life on his iPhone, stuck with a 3G signal, a man survives a life and death ordeal
by Alan Friedman,  6
With 3% battery life on his iPhone, stuck with a 3G signal, a man survives a life and death ordeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless