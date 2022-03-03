 Verizon accelerates 5G Ultra Wideband network expansion, announces new +play service - PhoneArena

Verizon 5G

Verizon accelerates 5G Ultra Wideband network expansion, announces new +play service

Cosmin Vasile
Today’s is Verizon’s Investor Day, so the carrier made some statement regarding its 5G expansion plans that look good on paper. The Big Red announced it has accelerated the expansion of its 5G Ultra Wideband network so that by the end of the year 175 million people will benefit from the service.

At the beginning of 2022, Verizon confirmed that its 5G network covers nearly 100 million people, which means that the carrier plans to add another 75 million in just a year.

Along with its new 5G strategy, Verizon announced +play (plus pay), some sort of hub exclusive to Verizon customers. The carrier calls it a “direct-to-consumer platform” that allows users to discover, purchase and manage their subscriptions across entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, lifestyle, and more.

The new hub builds on the content that the carrier already offers through various providers such as Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+, and AMC. Besides these providers that will be featured in the new service, Verizon plans to introduce new ones, including Netflix, Peloton, Live Nation’s Veeps, WW International, Inc., A+E Networks, The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo, and TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+.

While the service is not yet ready for primetime, Verizon confirmed that limited trials of +play will start at the end of March with an expected commercial launch later this year.

