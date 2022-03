T-Mobile unveils some outstanding Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G launch deals

In true Un-carrier fashion, the magenta-coated wireless service provider is launching these two hot new devices at substantial discounts , and no, you don't have to meet any complicated requirements to save up to a whopping 350 bucks starting tomorrow, March 31.





The $449 retail price of the 6.5-inch Galaxy A53 5G with an Exynos 1280 processor under the hood will go down to a measly $99 if you're willing to add a new line to an existing account or open an altogether new one on "ANY" plan whatsoever.





There are no device trade-ins or number port-ins involved here, mind you, although your savings will be applied to your account as monthly bill credits over a period of two years, which is slightly inconvenient... and completely standard practice in these types of situations.





Meanwhile, if you don't have a problem to switch from your current carrier to Metro by T-Mobile, the prepaid operator will be able to hook you up with a 5G-enabled Galaxy A53 unit in exchange for an even humbler $49.99.





Obviously, this is an absolutely heavyweight contender for the 2022 title of best mid-range phone , squeezing a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support into a reasonably compact body and featuring among others a quad rear-facing camera system with a 64MP primary shooter.









By no means a bargain by, well, the A53's standards, for instance, the Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G is set to make its T-Mobile debut at $899.99 after 24 monthly bill credits with a new tablet line and $1099.99 with zero strings attached.





This is technically not Samsung 's most advanced Android slate to date, but it is slightly easier to maneuver than the 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra while still giving Apple's newest iPad Pro giants a run for their money with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera, massive 10,090mAh battery capable of blazing fast 45W charging, and perhaps most importantly, a built-in S Pen.





The time has finally come for T-Mobile to follow Verizon and AT&T's suit with Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G availability of its own, and alongside Samsung's 12.4-inch powerhouse, the mid-end Galaxy A53 5G handset is also ready to go on sale at the nation's leading "Un-carrier."