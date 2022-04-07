We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The Galaxy A53 is the next iteration of the same formula, and the same good idea. This phone comes with a great 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display capable of going up to 120Hz refresh rate, a decent processor, plus some cool and almost forgotten features such as the microSD card support (which is missing even from the S22 flagship line). With a nice trade-in deal, you can get this phone for as low as $349, and that's a real bargain! But even at its retail price of $449, it's still a great deal.





You can get your Samsung Galaxy A53 here:





Have you pre-ordered the phone already? Is it in your hands as we speak (type)? Well, the next step is to get a case, and we've already covered that in our best Galaxy A53 cases piece, so be sure to check it out. What's left to be done is to get a screen protector to shield the gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED panel from harm. That's what we're doing today. Here are the best Galaxy A53 screen protectors you can get right now.





Table of contents:





Do Galaxy A52 screen protectors fit the Galaxy A53?

Well, let's take a closer look at both phones, shall we. The Galaxy A53 is almost identical to its predecessor, size wise - but the key word here is "almost." The new phone is just a tiny bit narrower than the old one, making matters a bit complicated. You could technically make a Galaxy A52 screen protector work on the A53 but there's a slight chance it won't fit perfectly, and there might be a misalignment of the hole-punch camera cutout, or the old protector ending up being too wide. That's why you should look for screen protector specifically designed for the Galaxy A53.





Official Galaxy A53 screen protectors

There's nothing wrong with sticking to Samsung's official accessories, and the Korean company has a tempered glass screen protector made specifically for the Galaxy A53. It's the usual stuff - tempered glass with anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint coatings, thin and lightweight. And because this is Samsung-branded, you should expect a perfect laser-precise fit.





There's an applicator in the retail box to make installation easier, and needless to say - this Galaxy A53 screen protector works flawlessly with under-display fingerprint readers. It won't hamper the brightness of your display, or its touch sensitivity for that matter. The price is also quite affordable for a branded accessory. There's an applicator in the retail box to make installation easier, and needless to say - this Galaxy A53 screen protector works flawlessly with under-display fingerprint readers. It won't hamper the brightness of your display, or its touch sensitivity for that matter. The price is also quite affordable for a branded accessory.





Best Galaxy A53 screen protector overall





It's really hard to pick one screen protector and slap "the best" label on it. But, following our experience with screen protectors, and taking into account features, quality, price, ease of application, and other key factors, we will try to pick one from the bunch.





ZAGG Invisible Shield Galaxy A53 Glass Screen Protector

An obvious choice, one might say. Yes, that's right - it is an obvious choice but ZAGG screen protectors are on the top of most charts, picks, and articles because they're good. The Invisible Shield offers the right mixture of features and affordability to make it to this spot.





It's made out of tempered glass using special Ion Matrix technology that makes the glass molecules much tougher, while preserving the great feel you get when you run your finger down a glass surface. This Galaxy A53 screen protector is scratch-resistant, oleophobic (go away, fingerprints), and it also has an antimicrobial coating to keep those nasty germs away. The price is a bit on the higher side but this is the best Galaxy A53 screen protector after all.





Best Galaxy A53 tempered glass screen protectors





And here we are in the tempered glass category. These screen protectors are immensely popular, and for a good reason. They offer some of the best protection out there (if you don't want to shed hundreds of dollars for a sapphire screen protector, and also - good luck finding one!). They are as hard as your phone's screen, and will take the hit instead of your precious display.





On the flip side - tempered glass screen protectors are harder to install (especially on curved screens - good thing phone manufacturers are now moving away from those), and they also tend to be more expensive than flexible plastic alternatives.





Spigen GlasTR Galaxy A53 Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Another good old friend of ours - the Spigen GlasTR tempered glass screen protector. Most of you probably know Spigen by their great phone cases but the Korean company has some really neat screen protector models as well.





This Galaxy A53 tempered glass screen protector comes with 9H hardness (9 times harder than normal glass), your usual oleophobic and anti-scratch coatings, and other little touches like the included AlignMaster frame that makes installation a breeze. It's specifically designed to fit perfectly on your Galaxy A53, and you get two glass sheets in the box for a very good price. This Galaxy A53 tempered glass screen protector comes with 9H hardness (9 times harder than normal glass), your usual oleophobic and anti-scratch coatings, and other little touches like the included AlignMaster frame that makes installation a breeze. It's specifically designed to fit perfectly on your Galaxy A53, and you get two glass sheets in the box for a very good price.





SaharaCase - ZeroDamage Ultra Strong+ Galaxy A53 Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This ZeroDamage Galaxy A53 screen protector is pretty reassuring, especially if we look at its name. Jokes aside, this is a strong 9H hardness tempered glass screen protector with all the bells and whistles you would expect - scratch-resistance, fingerprint-repelling tech, installation and alignment kit, etc.





The glass itself is 2.5D, which means it's curved on the edges, offering a great comfort when swiping. The price of the ZeroDamage Ultra Strong+ Galaxy A53 Tempered Glass Screen Protector is somewhere in the middle, when it comes to tempered glass solutions.





Supershieldz Galaxy A53 Tempered Glass Screen Protector

On the affordable side of things we find the SuperShiledz Galaxy A53 tempered glass screen protector but don't let the price fool you. These screen protectors are legit, and the brand has earned customers' trust through the years.





This specific screen protector (there are three glass sheets in the box) comes with rounded 2.5D edges for maximum comfort, 9H hardness, 99.99% HD clarity, and it also maintains the original touch experience due to its minimal thickness. Last but not least, you're also getting oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings, and of course, a great price. This specific screen protector (there are three glass sheets in the box) comes with rounded 2.5D edges for maximum comfort, 9H hardness, 99.99% HD clarity, and it also maintains the original touch experience due to its minimal thickness. Last but not least, you're also getting oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings, and of course, a great price.





OtterBox Trusted Glass Galaxy A53 Screen Protector

OtterBox is on top of its game when it comes to smartphone cases but the company also offers a bunch of screen protector models. The Trusted Glass series is one of the most popular ones and offers some great features at a reasonable price.





With the OtterBox Trusted Glass Galaxy A53 Screen Protector you're getting all the benefits of much more expensive models - like the hardness, and scratch resistance, the installation frame, the rounded edges, the clarity, but at a great price. This Galaxy A53 screen protector is also 100% case compatible.









Best Galaxy A53 flexible screen protectors





Some people think that flexible plastic screen protectors are inferior to their tempered glass counterparts but there are times and places where you would prefer a plastic screen protector to a glass one. Flexible screen protectors are easier to install, the practically weigh nothing, and they won't chip or shatter if you drop or bump your device. On the other hand, flexible screen protectors don't offer the same protection as glass, so if you're a bit clumsy, maybe they won't be the perfect choice for you.





Supershieldz Galaxy A53 clear shield PET screen protector

We already told you about SuperShieldz, the brand is even more popular for its flexible screen protectors, not only because they're extremely affordable but also because the company is using high-quality Japanese PET material to produce them.





This Galaxy A53 screen protector is very easy to install, it's also pretty thin and you won't notice it's there once you put it on. The touch sensitivity is great (some say better than what glass screen protectors have to offer), and you're getting six plastic sheets in the box. This Galaxy A53 screen protector is very easy to install, it's also pretty thin and you won't notice it's there once you put it on. The touch sensitivity is great (some say better than what glass screen protectors have to offer), and you're getting six plastic sheets in the box.





Best Galaxy A53 privacy screen protectors





There's a special category of smartphone screen protectors under the label "privacy." They are somewhat niche but have their place - if you often deal with sensitive data on your phone at public places, maybe you should consider one of those. They work by adding a polarizing layer (just like your Polaroid glasses) to hide the image on your screen when viewed from the side. This comes with pros and cons obviously - the clarity isn't perfect if you offset your position even a tiny bit but privacy requires sacrifices.





Olixar 2 Pack Privacy Galaxy A53 Film Screen Protector

Not a lot of options at the moment but if privacy is a concern, you can get this Olixar 2 Pack Privacy Galaxy A53 Film Screen Protector. It's of the flexible variety, so it's easy to install, and the company also claims it can protect your screen against light scratches.





The polarizing layer won't interfere with under-display fingerprint scanners but you might have to teach your phone to recognize your print after you install the protector. The price is good ($10.99), and you're getting two sheets in the box.









Best Galaxy A53 liquid screen protectors





Another quite different and completely unique screen protector category. If you don't want to bother with alignment frames, alcohol wipes, sticky glue, bubbles and all that kind of stuff, maybe a liquid protector will work for you. These use a chemical bond to make your phone's screen harder, and the application is super-easy. You just wipe the protector on, wait a few minutes, and then buff it off. There's other benefits to this tech - it's compatible with every display size and device out there (provided it uses a glass screen).





LIQUID GLASS Screen Protector for All Smartphones Tablets and Watches

Luvvitt offers one of the best liquid glass screen protectors out there, they're made in Germany, and designed in the US. The screen protector comes in a bottle, basically containing small glass particles suspended in a liquid. When you wipe on the protector it bonds with the glass and also fills in defects and imperfections, thus making it stronger (9H as quoted by the company), and also smoother.





Luvvitt is so sure about its products that there are also options to buy the protector with screen insurance (up to $750). It's a valid choice, and a great alternative to regular flexible and tempered glass protectors.





Conclusion





This concludes our best Galaxy A53 screen protectors piece but it's not done and dusted - we will update it with more entries, so be sure to check it regularly. For now, though, these are the best screen protectors you can get for your Galaxy A53, and may you never need to change them again!





You might also find interesting:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Samsung is killing it in the midrange smartphone segment - it's not surprising that the A-series are the most commercially successful, beating even the flagship phones of the Korean company. These devices are hitting a sweet spot - offering one of the best features taken straight from Samsung's top-of-the-line models, while keeping the price amazingly affordable.