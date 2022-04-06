Behold the first official image of the US-bound AMOLED OnePlus Nord N20 5G





Rendered in press-friendly quality for the first time all the way back in November 2021 , the Nord N20 5G is at long last confirmed for a commercial release "later this month" stateside with... the exact same design leaked more than four months ago.





Based on an official high-resolution product depiction, we're dealing with a sharp-edged, flat-screened, almost unusually clean and boxy affair here that some folks would probably be quick to point out takes a number of visual cues from recent iPhone generations.





Of course, the undoubtedly mid-end OnePlus Nord N20 5G is set to join the notch-killing movement while almost certainly keeping the good old fashioned 3.5mm audio jack alive, which is a pretty solid combination for an expected price tag of around $300.





Although many key specifications are technically still kept under wraps, the 60Hz AMOLED 6.43-inch display of the Nord N20 is already etched in stone. That might sound like a step back from the slightly larger and fluid 90Hz 6.49-inch panel on last year's N10 5G , which however used IPS LCD technology.









As some of you may know and OnePlus is quick to emphasize, AMOLED displays generally beat LCDs in key areas like power consumption, contrast, and colors. Obviously, that also makes them costlier, which explains why Nord N20 5G owners will need to settle for "traditional" 60Hz refresh rate capabilities for their video content and gaming sessions.









In order to pull that off, the aforementioned FHD+ screen will reportedly be coupled with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor while a 4,500mAh battery capable of 30W charging could be tasked with keeping the lights on for at least a solid day's work.





On the phone's back, those two large cameras should employ 48 and 8MP sensors, replacing the promising-sounding but in fact mediocre 64 + 8 + 2 + 2MP quad rear-facing imaging system of the Nord N10. Lastly, the base US Nord N20 5G variant is tipped to pair a generous 128GB internal storage space with a decent 6GB RAM count, although once again, nothing apart from the AMOLED screen, iPhonesque design, and impending US availability is confirmed at the moment.





