 The best Galaxy A53 cases you can buy right now - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Accessories Samsung Picks

The best Galaxy A53 cases you can buy right now

Iskra Petrova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Galaxy A53 cases: here are the official ones
So, the new Galaxy A53 is out, sporting a familiar look with specced up internals and an improved AI engine, bringing a good camera and a 6.5-inch 120Hz display to a more affordable price range. You may have decided that now is the time for an upgrade, and you've probably already pre-ordered the Galaxy A53.

If you haven't, you can pre-order the phone here with $100 off with trade-in:

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

128GB, save $100 w/ trade-in; FREE Galaxy Buds Live

$100 off (22%) Trade-in
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

You might also find interesting:

Despite the Galaxy A53 being with what Samsung calls 'glasstic' back, which is pretty much a fancy way of saying plastic, and therefore less prone to breaking like glass back phones do, you might still want to throw a case on to protect it or just for convenience. If this is the case, read on, as here we will have the best Galaxy A53 cases, coming from brands we love, so that you can find the best case for your new Galaxy A53.

Jump to:

Currently, Samsung has released the official cases for the Galaxy A53, and Spigen has released a few models. In the coming days and weeks, more reputable brands will do that and we'll include them here. For now, here are the best Galaxy A53 cases you can buy right now.

Galaxy A53 official soft clear case


First off, we have the soft clear cases from Samsung. This case for the Galaxy A53 actually comes in two shades: there is a black option, and there is a completely clear option that would showcase your phone's color.

The black option is not completely black, it is just a little bit tinted in a darker color (otherwise, it's still transparent just so you know) to look better on the black Galaxy A53.

This case option comes at $14.55.

Galaxy A53 5G Soft Clear Cover

Black

$14 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy A53 5G Soft Clear Cover

Clear

$14 99
Buy at Samsung


Galaxy A53 Protective standing case


Samsung also has something a bit more rugged if you're not a fan of the all-clear or silicone cases. The protective standing cover for the Galaxy A53 again comes in two colors: White and Navy. The Navy option is quite dark with a bit of blue tint, so it will look great if you have the black Galaxy A53.

The cool thing about this Galaxy A53 case, apart from it being a bit more rugged and a bit more protective is the fact that it also has a kickstand so you can put your new Galaxy A53 on your table and enjoy some video-streaming easily.

This Galaxy A53 case costs $29.99.

Galaxy A53 5G Protective Standing Cover

White

$29 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy A53 5G Protective Standing Cover

Navy

$29 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy A53 S-View Wallet cover


And last but not least, we have a wallet variant, again from Samsung. It has a transparent part at the top so you can easily view your notifications without opening the wallet case. This Galaxy A53 case comes in two color options again: White and Black, pretty standard so far. And as wallet cases do, you will be able to carry a card or two with your phone with it as well.

The S-View Wallet cover for the Galaxy A53 from Samsung comes at $39.99.

Galaxy A53 5G S-View Wallet Cover

White

$39 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy A53 5G S-View Wallet Cover

Black

$39 99
Buy at Samsung

Okay, now onto the third-party cases for your new Galaxy A53 that you can buy right now.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for Galaxy A53



Spigen is a reputable brand known for its affordable and high-quality cases. Now, the brand has released a Galaxy A53 case from their popular Ultra Hybrid case collection. The case is made from TPU bumper and a durable PC back, and this one is transparent. To protect your screen and camera bump, the case features raised bezels, while its buttons are easy to feel and press.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Galaxy A53 5G Case

Buy at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air case for Galaxy A53



If you don't want a clear case, then you might like the Liquid Air case for your new Galaxy A53. This case is again thin and lightweight, but at the same time, comes with a nice pattern. The cool thing about it is it has an anti-slip matte surface for comfortable grip and fingerprint-resistance. And, on top of that, the Spigen Liquid Air Galaxy A53 case features military-grade protection and Air Cushion Technology that protects your phone from drops and scratches.

Spigen Liquid Air Galaxy A53 5G Case

Matte Black

Buy at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy A53 case


If you really want serious protection for your Galaxy A53, Spigen's Tough Armor is the choice for you. It has an extra layer of shock resistance for even more protection to your new phone from drops. Featuring a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate, the Tough Armor case has dual protection from scratches and drops. On top of that, you also get a reinforced kickstand, as well as raised bezels to protect your Galaxy A53 screen and camera. This Galaxy A53 case has [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] certificate for protection.

Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy A53 5G Case

Buy at Amazon

Conclusion


For now, there aren't many Galaxy A53 cases out yet, as the phone is still in its pre-order period. The phone will officially hit the shelves on April 1st, 2022, and we expect even more cases to show up in the coming days and weeks. When new cases from brands that we like become available, we'll make sure to include them here. Don't hesitate to bookmark this page for later reference on cases you might want for your Galaxy A53 phone.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Heavy Galaxy Watch 4/Classic discount is Samsung's Discover Spring event deal of the day
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Heavy Galaxy Watch 4/Classic discount is Samsung's Discover Spring event deal of the day
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra users report broken GPS functionality
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra users report broken GPS functionality
OnePlus 8 and 8T start receiving Android 12
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
OnePlus 8 and 8T start receiving Android 12
Amazon is running a huge blowout sale on Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE, and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon is running a huge blowout sale on Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE, and more
The best smartwatches in 2022 (March update)
by Radoslav Minkov,  79
The best smartwatches in 2022 (March update)
Oppo's technology keeps the battery in the Find X5 Pro at 80% capacity after 1,600 cycles
by Alan Friedman,  0
Oppo's technology keeps the battery in the Find X5 Pro at 80% capacity after 1,600 cycles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless