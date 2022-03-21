We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Currently, Samsung has released the official cases for the Galaxy A53, and Spigen has released a few models. In the coming days and weeks, more reputable brands will do that and we'll include them here. For now, here are the best Galaxy A53 cases you can buy right now.



Galaxy A53 official soft clear case





Galaxy A53 Protective standing case





This Galaxy A53 case costs $29.99.







Galaxy A53 S-View Wallet cover





The S-View Wallet cover for the Galaxy A53 from Samsung comes at $39.99.









Okay, now onto the third-party cases for your new Galaxy A53 that you can buy right now.







Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for Galaxy A53









Spigen is a reputable brand known for its affordable and high-quality cases. Now, the brand has released a Galaxy A53 case from their popular Ultra Hybrid case collection. The case is made from TPU bumper and a durable PC back, and this one is transparent. To protect your screen and camera bump, the case features raised bezels, while its buttons are easy to feel and press.









Spigen Liquid Air case for Galaxy A53









If you don't want a clear case, then you might like the Liquid Air case for your new Galaxy A53. This case is again thin and lightweight, but at the same time, comes with a nice pattern. The cool thing about it is it has an anti-slip matte surface for comfortable grip and fingerprint-resistance. And, on top of that, the Spigen Liquid Air Galaxy A53 case features military-grade protection and Air Cushion Technology that protects your phone from drops and scratches.











Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy A53 case





If you really want serious protection for your Galaxy A53, Spigen's Tough Armor is the choice for you. It has an extra layer of shock resistance for even more protection to your new phone from drops. Featuring a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate, the Tough Armor case has dual protection from scratches and drops. On top of that, you also get a reinforced kickstand, as well as raised bezels to protect your Galaxy A53 screen and camera. This Galaxy A53 case has [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] certificate for protection.











Conclusion





For now, there aren't many Galaxy A53 cases out yet, as the phone is still in its pre-order period. The phone will officially hit the shelves on April 1st, 2022, and we expect even more cases to show up in the coming days and weeks. When new cases from brands that we like become available, we'll make sure to include them here. Don't hesitate to bookmark this page for later reference on cases you might want for your Galaxy A53 phone.



