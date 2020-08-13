Best Verizon phone deals right now
That’s where we come in! In this article, we’ll do our best to compile the best phone deals Verizon has at any given point, so you can make an informed decision.
So, let’s see what Verizon has to offer when it comes to phone deals right now.
Buy one Samsung Galaxy Note 20, get one for free
The Galaxy Note 20 family arrived on August 5 and this year it consists of the Note 20 Ultra and the regular Note 20. Verizon carries both models (you can check our Note 20 vs Note 20 Ultra comparison for all the differences), and has a pretty generous deal for them. The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra aren't out for sale yet, but if you preorder one now, Verizon will give you $1,000 off a second one. You can mix and match models and get a Note 20 Ultra and a Note 20 for free, for example, or a $1,000 discount on a second Ultra. Only the second device has to be accompanied by a new line, so if you have another Note fan in your family, now is the time to upgrade.
Save $350 on iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are the best phones Apple has to offer and the pair will keep that status for a few more months, after which the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will take the crown. But even after that, the 11 Pro and its bigger sibling will remain great phones, so now you have the chance to get one and save a good amount of cash.
To do that, you must buy any of the two phones and activate a new line with a qualifying plan, after that the $350 will be deducted from your monthly payments over the length of the contract.
You can also save up to $850 if you trade in a smartphone in good condition. So, if you do both, your new iPhone 11 Pro could end up being free, in a way.
Save $200 on Motorola edge+
Motorola's return to the flagship space this year was in the form of the sleek-looking edge+. The phone has all the bells and whistles you might expect from a premium Android phone in 2020 and now it can be yours for just $800 if you activate a new line with Verizon.
Again, you can save additional $550 if you trade in your old phone.
Save $400 on Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
The Galaxy A71 is one of the cheapest phones that can tap into Verizon's super-fast 5G network and now it's even cheaper. With this deal, you'll end up paying only $10/month for 2 years, which totals $240, or in other words, $409 less than the standard retail price. $240 for a phone with the features of the Galaxy A71 is a steal. You get a big, beautiful OLED display, a quad-camera setup and a massive 4,500mAh battery. That's probably the best value offer Verizon has active at the moment.
Get an iPhone SE for free
If there's one offer you can't beat, it's the one that costs you $0. And right now, Verizon is doing just that with the iPhone SE. If you buy the iPhone SE and open a new line with Unlimited plan from Verizon, you'll get $399 in bill credits, which is exactly how much the iPhone SE costs. Naturally, you can't combine that deal with a trade-in, otherwise Verizon might end up owing you money.