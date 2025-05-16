Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Verizon just got the green light for its Frontier merger, but major concessions were made

A regulatory win comes with a major policy reversal

By
0comments
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon logo
The FCC has officially approvedVerizon's $20 billion deal to acquire Frontier Communications, clearing the way for a major fiber-optic expansion across 25 states. But this green light came with some specific conditions.

Verizon first announced plans to buy Frontier in September, offering around $9.6 billion in cash and taking on nearly $10 billion of Frontier’s debt. The goal is to boost Verizon’s fiber reach, with plans to bring high-speed internet to over 1 million additional homes every year.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the deal will help bring more broadband to more communities, calling it a win for infrastructure growth. But Carr also opened a probe into Verizon earlier this year, questioning the company's use of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. That investigation played a role in the approval process.



To move the deal forward, Verizon agreed to drop its DEI efforts. The company confirmed it will remove its Diversity and Inclusion website, cut DEI-related language from employee training, and change how it approaches hiring, career development, supplier partnerships, and sponsorships. Verizon also said these same changes will apply to Frontier once the deal is complete.

In addition, Verizon will no longer have internal workforce diversity goals. A part of its executive bonus plan that was tied to increasing representation of women and minorities in its U.S. workforce will also be removed.

Verizon's chief legal officer, Vandana Venkatesh, explained the move by saying the company recognizes that some DEI practices could be linked to discrimination. Carr highlighted other aspects of the deal as well, including Verizon's commitments to support telecom workers and crews during the network buildout.

Not everyone on the FCC was in agreement. Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez criticized the approval, saying Verizon is just the latest company to give in to pressure from the current administration to change how businesses handle hiring and workplace policies.

Now that the deal has the FCC's stamp of approval, Verizon is set to begin integrating Frontier's network. The merger is expected to speed up fiber rollouts across the country, even as the policy decisions surrounding it continue to draw attention.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
