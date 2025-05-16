Verizon just got the green light for its Frontier merger, but major concessions were made

Verizon

To move the deal forward, Verizon agreed to drop its DEI efforts. The company confirmed it will remove its Diversity and Inclusion website, cut DEI-related language from employee training, and change how it approaches hiring, career development, supplier partnerships, and sponsorships. Verizon also said these same changes will apply to Frontier once the deal is complete.



Verizon will no longer have internal workforce diversity goals. A part of its executive bonus plan that was tied to increasing representation of women and minorities in its U.S. workforce will also be removed.



Verizon's chief legal officer, Vandana Venkatesh, explained the move by saying the company recognizes that some DEI practices could be linked to discrimination. Carr highlighted other aspects of the deal as well, including Verizon's commitments to support telecom workers and crews during the network buildout.



Not everyone on the FCC was in agreement. Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez criticized the approval, saying Verizon is just the latest company to give in to pressure from the current administration to change how businesses handle hiring and workplace policies.



Now that the deal has the FCC's stamp of approval, Verizon is set to begin integrating Frontier's network. The merger is expected to speed up fiber rollouts across the country, even as the policy decisions surrounding it continue to draw attention.