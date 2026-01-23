Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Verizon and Frontier just merged – here's what you're getting out of it

The merger brings four lines for $20 each, free iPhone 17 offers, and six months of free fiber internet.

2comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon's logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.
Verizon has officially wrapped up its acquisition of Frontier, making the two companies essentially one. With that, new plans, bundles, and deals are rolling out for both personal and business customers.

What the new deals look like for customers


This week, Verizon officially welcomed millions of Frontier customers into its network. Naturally, many are wondering what this means in terms of plans, bills, and perks. Verizon is starting to give some answers.

If you are an existing Frontier fiber customer, there is a pretty enticing offer: four mobile lines for just $20 per line per month, or a single line for $40 per month. That is for the Unlimited Welcome plan with Auto Pay, which normally costs $55 (with Auto Pay) for one line, so it is indeed a noticeable discount.

On top of that, Verizon is making it extra tempting: each new line comes with a free iPhone 17 – no trade-in needed. It’ll also cover up to $800 of your current phone’s balance if you switch. In other words, Verizon is really pushing to bring new users on board.

Recommended For You

Meanwhile, for Verizon mobile subscribers or folks new to both Verizon and Frontier, the deal is simpler: bundle your mobile service with home fiber, and you can enjoy six months of free fiber internet – up to 1 Gig speed.

Verizon says a better deal is waiting for everyone right now. | Image credit – Verizon

Businesses aren’t left out either. Existing Verizon Business mobile customers can score six months of Frontier Business Fiber for free. Meanwhile, if you are already a Frontier Business Fiber user, Verizon is offering My Biz plans starting at $20 per line per month, complete with a 5G phone and mobile hotspot.

Of course, all of this comes with a caveat: these are promotional deals. Once the promo period ends, standard rates apply. Reading the fine print carefully is crucial; otherwise, your “sweet deal” could turn into a surprise bill down the road.

Still, if you bundle and make use of both services, the potential savings are significant – so it’s definitely worth checking out.

Why this move matters in the carrier landscape


Bringing Frontier into Verizon’s fold is a calculated strategy in the ongoing race with AT&T and T-Mobile. AT&T, in particular, has been aggressively growing its fiber footprint, and Verizon couldn’t risk falling behind.

This acquisition closes that gap considerably and strengthens Verizon’s position as the industry shifts beyond wireless-only services. And with the new bundles and perks, Verizon is making it clear it wants to keep customers from jumping to competitors like T-Mobile or AT&T.

Which Verizon + Frontier deal sounds most appealing to you?

What users can expect after the merger


After the merger, Frontier users can continue enjoying the same fast fiber internet they’ve always relied on – no hidden fees, overage charges, or data caps. Your service won’t change at all – at least that’s Verizon’s promise. On top of that, Frontier customers now get access to exclusive savings and perks as part of the Verizon family.

Of course, not every Frontier user will want to switch to Verizon or may not have great signal in their area, and that’s completely fine – you can stay with your current service without any issues. But if you are already considering a new carrier, these new promotions make checking out Verizon a pretty tempting option.

Also, if you are deciding on your next carrier, feel free to check out our dedicated comparisons between the big three in the US:

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 1

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship

Latest News

Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to embrace a display feature that only a few phones have
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to embrace a display feature that only a few phones have
Samsung's rumored 'Wide Fold' production plan suggests this 'special' foldable means business
Samsung's rumored 'Wide Fold' production plan suggests this 'special' foldable means business
Apple is about to steal Huawei's wide foldable fame and make a big iPhone Fold hit
Apple is about to steal Huawei's wide foldable fame and make a big iPhone Fold hit
The top 7 features and changes we expect from iOS 27
The top 7 features and changes we expect from iOS 27
Meta wants you to pay for perks on social media – here's what could be coming
Meta wants you to pay for perks on social media – here's what could be coming
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is finally coming to the U.S.: here's when and how much it'll cost you
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is finally coming to the U.S.: here's when and how much it'll cost you
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless