Verizon and Frontier just merged – here's what you're getting out of it
The merger brings four lines for $20 each, free iPhone 17 offers, and six months of free fiber internet.
Verizon has officially wrapped up its acquisition of Frontier, making the two companies essentially one. With that, new plans, bundles, and deals are rolling out for both personal and business customers.
This week, Verizon officially welcomed millions of Frontier customers into its network. Naturally, many are wondering what this means in terms of plans, bills, and perks. Verizon is starting to give some answers.
Meanwhile, for Verizon mobile subscribers or folks new to both Verizon and Frontier, the deal is simpler: bundle your mobile service with home fiber, and you can enjoy six months of free fiber internet – up to 1 Gig speed.
Of course, all of this comes with a caveat: these are promotional deals. Once the promo period ends, standard rates apply. Reading the fine print carefully is crucial; otherwise, your “sweet deal” could turn into a surprise bill down the road.
Still, if you bundle and make use of both services, the potential savings are significant – so it’s definitely worth checking out.
Bringing Frontier into Verizon’s fold is a calculated strategy in the ongoing race with AT&T and T-Mobile. AT&T, in particular, has been aggressively growing its fiber footprint, and Verizon couldn’t risk falling behind.
This acquisition closes that gap considerably and strengthens Verizon’s position as the industry shifts beyond wireless-only services. And with the new bundles and perks, Verizon is making it clear it wants to keep customers from jumping to competitors like T-Mobile or AT&T.
After the merger, Frontier users can continue enjoying the same fast fiber internet they’ve always relied on – no hidden fees, overage charges, or data caps. Your service won’t change at all – at least that’s Verizon’s promise. On top of that, Frontier customers now get access to exclusive savings and perks as part of the Verizon family.
Of course, not every Frontier user will want to switch to Verizon or may not have great signal in their area, and that’s completely fine – you can stay with your current service without any issues. But if you are already considering a new carrier, these new promotions make checking out Verizon a pretty tempting option.
What the new deals look like for customers
If you are an existing Frontier fiber customer, there is a pretty enticing offer: four mobile lines for just $20 per line per month, or a single line for $40 per month. That is for the Unlimited Welcome plan with Auto Pay, which normally costs $55 (with Auto Pay) for one line, so it is indeed a noticeable discount.
On top of that, Verizon is making it extra tempting: each new line comes with a free iPhone 17 – no trade-in needed. It’ll also cover up to $800 of your current phone’s balance if you switch. In other words, Verizon is really pushing to bring new users on board.
Verizon says a better deal is waiting for everyone right now. | Image credit – Verizon
Businesses aren’t left out either. Existing Verizon Business mobile customers can score six months of Frontier Business Fiber for free. Meanwhile, if you are already a Frontier Business Fiber user, Verizon is offering My Biz plans starting at $20 per line per month, complete with a 5G phone and mobile hotspot.
Why this move matters in the carrier landscape
What users can expect after the merger
