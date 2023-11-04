Verizon, AT&T subscribers ask a court to reverse T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint

T-Mobile wasn't looking to buy Sprint's operations. What T-Mobile wanted was Sprint's holdings of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum that it wanted to use to take the early 5G lead from its rivals. Many consumers in the U.S. couldn't understand why T-Mobile would shell out over $26 billion for Sprint when the latter was mired in last place among the nation's four major wireless carriers. Butwasn't looking to buy Sprint's operations. Whatwanted was Sprint's holdings of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum that it wanted to use to take the early 5G lead from its rivals.













On Friday, Reuters reported that a federal judge has ordered T-Mobile to square off in court against AT&T and Verizon subscribers who complain that T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint reduced competition for wireless in the U.S., forcing them to pay billions of dollars more for wireless service. To prevent the number of major wireless providers in the States from dropping to three from four after the T-Mobile-Sprint deal, Dish Network promised to replace Sprint which allowed the deal to get approved by the FCC.





The plaintiffs want to "unwind" the T-Mobile-Sprint acquisition, create a fourth major wireless competitor, and recover the amount of money that they claim they were overcharged. The defendants, T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, and SoftBank Group filed for dismissal. A 41-page ruling made by U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin says that the plaintiff's argument that higher prices in the industry came as a direct result of the merger was plausible.




