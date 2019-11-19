Verizon continues its slow but steady 5G expansion with rollouts in another three cities





That's because Big Red insists it's building its 5G infrastructure "right" , relying exclusively on state-of-the-art millimeter wave technology to deliver vastly improved speeds and drastically reduced latency rather than focusing on coverage with a combination of mmWave spectrum and low-band 600MHz support that doesn't actually make such a big difference as far as real-life user experience is concerned.





The latest round of limited 5G releases sees Verizon's super-advanced network reach "parts of" Boston, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That brings the list of participating cities up to 18, which doesn't sound all that bad. Especially when taking into consideration the carrier's promise to add about a dozen other names to the roster by the end of 2019 for a grand total of "more than 30."





The bigger problem is Verizon hasn't even been able to cover these cities in their entirety with blazing fast 5G mobile access, not to mention the lack of actual maps T-Mobile likes to constantly ridicule . If it makes you feel any better, Boston residents can expect to experience enhanced download speeds in the Fenway area, along Brooklyn Avenue near Beth Israel Hospital, and around landmarks like Fenway Park, Simmons College, Harvard Medical School, and more.





Meanwhile, if you live in Houston and own one of Verizon's seven 5G-enabled devices, you should be able to stream 4K movies with "virtually no buffering" and video chat with "near zero lag" in East Downtown, Uptown, Greenway Plaza, Museum District, Rice Village, and around landmarks including The Galleria Mall, NRG Stadium, BBVA Compass Stadium, and Rice University Stadium.





The same applies to Downtown Sioux Falls, as well as the city's top landmarks including Levitt at the Falls, Orpheum Theatre, Washington Pavilion, State Theatre, and US Federal Courthouse. Up next, Verizon plans to roll out its 5G Ultra Wideband service tof (parts of) Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Des Moines, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and a few more that will be announced later in the year.



