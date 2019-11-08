T-Mobile vs AT&T and Verizon 5G unlimited plans price comparison









*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US







The middle child plans now all come with 5G





The middle-of-the-road plans are a good tradeoff between affordability and perks, with T-Mobile's Magenta and Verizon's Play More plans leading the pack when it comes to perks and coverage. Still, with the exception of T-Mobile, the difference comes down to ten bucks or less, so if you are in an area with spotty coverage, better go for the carrier that works at your place. If hotspot allowance is important to you, you might want to go with AT&T's pricing here.









The best unlimited data plan - Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile





Now that we've arrived to the heavy hitters, the differences in pricing are more pronounced. From T-Mobile's least expensive $170 pack for a family of four, to Verizon's most expensive $220 one, these offer the most perks, the highest hotspot and throttling thresholds, and the top quality video streaming.

Still, the price and perk differences aren't worthy of you losing signal over them, so if the most affordable option has coverage in your area, go ahead, otherwise stick with the widest blanket that a carrier can offer.

Here, AT&T's Elite offer looks like the best coverage/price/perks bargain, especially with HBO Max in the freebies mix, the highest throttling cap, and the hotspot allowance.

Its 5G coverage stretches over 225 million people, more than any US carrier, but the median speeds leave something to be desired, while Verizon and AT&T may get more expensive the more lines you add, but they'll offer you LTE signal in the boondocks.Still, the best tradeoff between coverage and price among the cheapest 5G plans comes with T-Mobile's basic 4-person family plan offering you great 5G signal in the city, and decent blanketing in-between, all for $100 in total.