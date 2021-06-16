Unlocked OnePlus 8T gets a massive discount at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Unlocked OnePlus 8T gets a massive discount at Amazon ahead of Prime Day0
These very good deals that drop days ahead of Amazon Prime Day are a great way to get more attention on the upcoming sale event. For those who are looking to buy a flagship Android smartphone, Amazon has an interesting deal that won't be available for too long.
The US variant of the OnePlus 8T comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, but no microSD slot. Also, it features 5G support and ships with Android 11 right out of the box. Both Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver versions of the phone are on sale at Amazon, so make sure to choose your favorite color before placing your order.