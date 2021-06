Unlocked OnePlus 8T gets a massive discount at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Although we'd recommend our readers to wait for Amazon Prime Day to purchase anything, in this case, it's highly unlikely that the promotion will offer a better price on the OnePlus 8T than the current one.These very good deals that drop days ahead of Amazon Prime Day are a great way to get more attention on the upcoming sale event. For those who are looking to buy a flagship Android smartphone, Amazon has an interesting deal that won't be available for too long.The unlocked OnePlus 8T is getting a nearly 30% discount, so customers will save $200 if they decide to take Amazon's deal. It's important to mention that this is the US version of the phone, which means it will work with all major carriers in the country. However, if you plan to use it with Verizon's 4G LTE network, you'll have to call the carrier and ask them to switch you to CDMA less.The US variant of the OnePlus 8T comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, but no microSD slot. Also, it features 5G support and ships with Android 11 right out of the box. Both Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver versions of the phone are on sale at Amazon, so make sure to choose your favorite color before placing your order.