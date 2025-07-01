At 61% off, the Blink Outdoor 4 is the camera that will give you peace of mind this summer
The camera records in Full HD, has a durable design, and even supports motion detection. Don't wait around—save now!
Since it's summer—the season when everyone is out and about—you're probably counting down the days until your vacation. But whether you're heading to a luxurious beach destination or escaping to the mountains and forests, one thing is certain: you'll be far from home.
This, of course, means you'll be leaving your beloved fortress unattended. And we're sure you'll agree that even the most expensive summer vacation in the fanciest place on Earth can be ruined if you're constantly worrying whether burglars might try to break into your castle. If only there were a way to keep an eye on your home while you're mellowing out on a tropical beach somewhere, right?
Well, not only is there a convenient way to keep tabs on what's happening right in front of your door, but you can also score massive savings if you act fast. Amazon is currently offering the Blink Outdoor 4 at a sweet 61% discount, slashing $110 off its price. This lets you get one for just under $70 instead of the usual $180. Hurry, though, as this is a limited-time offer and no one knows when it will expire.
In addition to its convenient design and high durability, the Blink Outdoor 4 records in Full HD resolution and features infrared night vision, allowing it to capture clear footage both during the day and at night. With the Blink Home Monitor app, you can easily check the camera feed, giving you eyes on your home 24/7.
On top of that, the device supports motion detection and can send notifications to your phone when your attention is needed. And if you opt for a Blink Subscription Plan, which starts at $3 per month, you can even take advantage of extra features like person detection and cloud-based video storage.
The biggest highlight of this camera is undoubtedly that it's wireless and can be placed anywhere you want. With a battery life of up to two years, you'll have eyes on your home for a long, long time without worrying that the camera might die on you. Meanwhile, its IP65 dust and water-resistant rating provides solid durability, giving you peace of mind that the camera won't get damaged even in heavy rain.
So, yeah! The Blink Outdoor 4 is a no-brainer at its current price on Amazon. That’s why we encourage you to act fast and save big with this deal now!
