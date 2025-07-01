Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

At 61% off, the Blink Outdoor 4 is the camera that will give you peace of mind this summer

The camera records in Full HD, has a durable design, and even supports motion detection. Don't wait around—save now!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a Blink Outdoor 4.
Since it's summer—the season when everyone is out and about—you're probably counting down the days until your vacation. But whether you're heading to a luxurious beach destination or escaping to the mountains and forests, one thing is certain: you'll be far from home.

This, of course, means you'll be leaving your beloved fortress unattended. And we're sure you'll agree that even the most expensive summer vacation in the fanciest place on Earth can be ruined if you're constantly worrying whether burglars might try to break into your castle. If only there were a way to keep an eye on your home while you're mellowing out on a tropical beach somewhere, right?

Blink Outdoor 4: Save $110 on Amazon!

$110 off (61%)
Act fast and save a whopping $110 on the Blink Outdoor 4 with this deal. The camera keeps your home protected day and night with crisp 1080p HD video and infrared night vision. Its wire-free design and two-year battery life make installation effortless, while two-way talk and instant alerts keep you connected no matter where summer takes you. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Well, not only is there a convenient way to keep tabs on what's happening right in front of your door, but you can also score massive savings if you act fast. Amazon is currently offering the Blink Outdoor 4 at a sweet 61% discount, slashing $110 off its price. This lets you get one for just under $70 instead of the usual $180. Hurry, though, as this is a limited-time offer and no one knows when it will expire.

The biggest highlight of this camera is undoubtedly that it's wireless and can be placed anywhere you want. With a battery life of up to two years, you'll have eyes on your home for a long, long time without worrying that the camera might die on you. Meanwhile, its IP65 dust and water-resistant rating provides solid durability, giving you peace of mind that the camera won't get damaged even in heavy rain.

In addition to its convenient design and high durability, the Blink Outdoor 4 records in Full HD resolution and features infrared night vision, allowing it to capture clear footage both during the day and at night. With the Blink Home Monitor app, you can easily check the camera feed, giving you eyes on your home 24/7.

On top of that, the device supports motion detection and can send notifications to your phone when your attention is needed. And if you opt for a Blink Subscription Plan, which starts at $3 per month, you can even take advantage of extra features like person detection and cloud-based video storage.

So, yeah! The Blink Outdoor 4 is a no-brainer at its current price on Amazon. That’s why we encourage you to act fast and save big with this deal now!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images

Latest News

One UI 8 Beta 3 brings a weirdly charming AI feature
One UI 8 Beta 3 brings a weirdly charming AI feature
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Here are a bunch of official reasons to be excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE5 mid-ranger
Here are a bunch of official reasons to be excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE5 mid-ranger
AT&T gets on Trump's bad side because of a failed call
AT&T gets on Trump's bad side because of a failed call
"Unsharable" T-Mobile document reveals T-Life is a huge win for customers
"Unsharable" T-Mobile document reveals T-Life is a huge win for customers
BOE readies for a comeback… but is Apple even watching?
BOE readies for a comeback… but is Apple even watching?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless