Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

After publicly thrashing AT&T, Trump now inspires the carrier to expand faster thanks to the OBBB

Things have been pretty dynamic as of lately.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
AT&T logo on a phone screen.
Just the other day, Trump was bashing AT&T in broad daylight, but today, Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill is what inspires AT&T to boost its expansion. Such is the business world.

AT&Tannounced its plans to accelerate its fiber network expansion following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The new piece of legislation gives tax breaks to businesses and, among other things, makes more wireless airwaves available so companies can build faster internet and phone networks. It is meant to help create jobs, boost the economy, and keep the US ahead in technology.

AT&T announced it expects to increase its fiber customer locations by an additional 1 million annually starting in 2026, crediting the bill's pro-investment policies and tax provisions for making this possible.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law this week, is designed to spur innovation, ensure the United States remains competitive in the global technology race, and create new economic opportunities. Central to the legislation is the establishment of a pipeline of midband spectrum, which will help meet the growing demand for mobile data and enable faster, more reliable networks. The act also restores the Federal Communications Commission's auction authority, helping to unleash further development in the wireless sector.

Do you support the OBBB?

Vote View Result


AT&T expressed appreciation to key political figures, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Brett Guthrie, for their role in advancing the bill. The company also thanked President Donald Trump for making spectrum availability and capital investment a priority during the reconciliation process.



Ironically, the news comes just days after Trump publicly criticized AT&T on Truth Social following technical difficulties during a conference call with Faith Leaders. Frustrated by the disruption, Trump urged AT&T to "get its act together" and suggested he might consider switching to another carrier for the next conference call. While AT&T responded to the incident via social media without offering detailed explanations, the remarks briefly impacted the company's stock, causing a temporary dip before stabilizing.

The timing of Trump's criticism coincided with the Trump Organization's announcement of a new wireless venture, Trump Mobile, which aims to enter the market with a branded $499 smartphone and service that could operate across multiple major networks, potentially including AT&T's own infrastructure. Some observers noted the coincidence, suggesting that as Trump positions himself within the telecom space, his influence on public perception and market dynamics could grow.

Recommended Stories
AT&T has stated it will provide further updates on how the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will impact its 2025 financial outlook and long-term investment strategy when it reports its second-quarter results later this month.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 2

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida
T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled

Latest News

Major iPhone 2025 battery capacity leak will have you drooling over one model
Major iPhone 2025 battery capacity leak will have you drooling over one model
Apple’s plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius
Apple’s plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius
Official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases suggest Samsung is extra confident this year
Official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases suggest Samsung is extra confident this year
Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories
Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
iOS 26 has a secret feature that might freeze your FaceTime video and audio
iOS 26 has a secret feature that might freeze your FaceTime video and audio
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless