After publicly thrashing AT&T, Trump now inspires the carrier to expand faster thanks to the OBBB
Things have been pretty dynamic as of lately.
Just the other day, Trump was bashing AT&T in broad daylight, but today, Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill is what inspires AT&T to boost its expansion. Such is the business world.
AT&Tannounced its plans to accelerate its fiber network expansion following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The new piece of legislation gives tax breaks to businesses and, among other things, makes more wireless airwaves available so companies can build faster internet and phone networks. It is meant to help create jobs, boost the economy, and keep the US ahead in technology.
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law this week, is designed to spur innovation, ensure the United States remains competitive in the global technology race, and create new economic opportunities. Central to the legislation is the establishment of a pipeline of midband spectrum, which will help meet the growing demand for mobile data and enable faster, more reliable networks. The act also restores the Federal Communications Commission's auction authority, helping to unleash further development in the wireless sector.
AT&T expressed appreciation to key political figures, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Brett Guthrie, for their role in advancing the bill. The company also thanked President Donald Trump for making spectrum availability and capital investment a priority during the reconciliation process.
Ironically, the news comes just days after Trump publicly criticized AT&T on Truth Social following technical difficulties during a conference call with Faith Leaders. Frustrated by the disruption, Trump urged AT&T to "get its act together" and suggested he might consider switching to another carrier for the next conference call. While AT&T responded to the incident via social media without offering detailed explanations, the remarks briefly impacted the company's stock, causing a temporary dip before stabilizing.
The timing of Trump's criticism coincided with the Trump Organization's announcement of a new wireless venture, Trump Mobile, which aims to enter the market with a branded $499 smartphone and service that could operate across multiple major networks, potentially including AT&T's own infrastructure. Some observers noted the coincidence, suggesting that as Trump positions himself within the telecom space, his influence on public perception and market dynamics could grow.
AT&T has stated it will provide further updates on how the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will impact its 2025 financial outlook and long-term investment strategy when it reports its second-quarter results later this month.
AT&T announced it expects to increase its fiber customer locations by an additional 1 million annually starting in 2026, crediting the bill's pro-investment policies and tax provisions for making this possible.
Image source – Truth Social
