Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

AT&T wins court approval to pay $177 million settlement over data breaches

A judge approves AT&T's settlement of $177 million that will be paid to victims of a couple of data breaches.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
An AT&T sign shows the iconic ball logo and the AT&T wordmark.
Last year AT&T suffered through data breaches that exposed personal data belonging to tens of millions of the carrier's customers. That led to a class action lawsuit being filed against the wireless provider by AT&T subscribers. The nation's third-largest carrier eventually agreed to settle the class-action lawsuit for the tidy sum of $177 million and on Friday the settlement was approved by U.S. District Judge Ada Brown in Dallas. Brown called the settlement fair and reasonable.

There were two data breaches announced by AT&T last year with one revealed in May and the other in July. Depending on the breach involved, an AT&T customer who can show that they suffered losses "fairly traceable" to the breaches will receive a payment up to $2,500 or a payment up to $5,000. After paying off those who were victimized by direct losses, smaller payments will go out to those whose personal information was accessed in the data breaches.

One of the incidents resulted in call logs being copied from a company workspace on a Snowflake cloud platform. The data copied covered six months of customer call and text data from 2022 covering almost all of the carrier's customers. In March 2024, AT&T said that it was investigating data covering 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former account holders whose personal data was released on the dark web. AT&T said it believed the data set dated back to 2019 or earlier.

Despite agreeing to the settlements, AT&T made it clear that it believes it was not at fault denying that it was "responsible for these criminal acts." The carrier claims, "We have agreed to this settlement to avoid the expense and uncertainty of protracted litigation." AT&T expects final approval of the settlement to come late in 2025 with settlement payments expected to start arriving early in 2026.

The FCC is also doing detective work trying to find out why, in 2023, an AT&T cloud vendor whose contract expired a few years before, was the subject of a data breach allowing 8.9 million customers to have their data exposed. This data was supposed to have been deleted prior to the data breach. Luckily, the vendor was not responsible for storing very sensitive data and most of the information exposed was AT&T customers' bill balances. This data covered customers who were with AT&T from 2015 through 2017 and the data should have been deleted in 2017 or 2018.

To settle this incident, AT&T paid a $13 million fine imposed on it by the FCC.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 2

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
The Pixel 10 could be the biggest leap in smartphones since the iPhone thanks to this one feature
The Pixel 10 could be the biggest leap in smartphones since the iPhone thanks to this one feature
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless