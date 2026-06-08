Editorials · Insider Reaction
Apple forgot to show us the most important iPhone at WWDC 2026
Our disappointment is immeasurable and the day is ruined, sort of.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It's a shame we didn't get to see the iPhone Ultra. | Image by Fpt
No trace of the most important iPhone for 2026 at the just-concluded WWDC presentation. Apple forgot to tease it – or, more precisely – it deliberately chose to keep things secret.
I'm referring, of course, to Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone, the alleged iPhone Ultra.
Don't get me wrong: WWDC was an interesting event and if you value software over hardware, I'm sure you're delighted with the teased iOS 27 features and the revamped Siri AI.
But we should've gotten a teaser – a glimpse, no more – of the iPhone Ultra.
Android OEMs produce the best foldables right now, since there's no iOS rival. Apple is expected to release its first-ever foldable device towards the end of 2026.
This could happen in September, when the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro are expected. Or in December. This would also be a smart move, since December is the month people are willing to spend the most on presents because of Christmas and the holidays.
Besides, a standalone unveiling event makes perfect sense, since we're dealing with a first-ever type of product for Cupertino. While I'm eager to see the iPhone Ultra in September (the earlier, the merrier), an in-depth standalone premiere would be perfect, even if it means waiting some extra months.
Even though there's plenty of time until the big unveiling day, there have been numerous leaks about the iPhone Ultra and its alleged specs.
For example, we're pretty much sure we'll be getting a ~7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external one. Both should be pretty bright.
While the book-style design would resemble those of well-known devices like the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold, Apple's foldable is rumored to be wider than taller or square-ish like current foldables.
Apple's main goal is to make the crease on the iPhone Ultra almost invisible. This would be a difficult task, but I hope Apple succeeds at it. I wouldn't count on a truly "creaseless" experience, though – I don't think the industry is there yet. Of course, I'd love to be proven wrong.
Even if there's a crease of some sort, I won't be mad – current foldables have managed to make it really shallow and it doesn't get in the way of everyday tasks. You'll get used to it fairly quickly, mark my words.
We're expecting a big battery (potentially up to a 5,500 mAh capacity), 12 GB of RAM, up to 1 TB of storage, iOS 27, a dual rear camera setup and Touch ID instead of Face ID.
It's almost mid-June right now. July and August, as usual, will fly out the window and September will be here in no time. That's why I say: Apple, release those teasers! We want to get a taste already!
We all would like to see some real curves, hinges and edges. In high-res and in close-up, thank you very much.
Official design teasers would be great, but I wish to get a glimpse or two of the iPhone Ultra running iOS 27, too. Let's see what kind of software optimizations Cupertino has come up with for this device debut.
If my wish doesn't come to life and we get no official iPhone Ultra teasers in June, I suspect we could get some in July.
The reason for that is obvious, and it's called Samsung. There's the traditional July Unpacked event, at which Sammy is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 8 (which could adopt the "Ultra" moniker, but take that with a grain of salt) and Galaxy Z Flip 8 foldables.
This time around, these two are to be accompanied by another book-style foldable, just a wider one. Yup, Apple's influence on the industry is real – even if it's an unreleased product that causes rivals to change their tune.
I'm referring, of course, to Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone, the alleged iPhone Ultra.
Don't get me wrong: WWDC was an interesting event and if you value software over hardware, I'm sure you're delighted with the teased iOS 27 features and the revamped Siri AI.
But we should've gotten a teaser – a glimpse, no more – of the iPhone Ultra.
High hopes
We're relying on unofficial renders right now. | Image by IceUniverse
Android OEMs produce the best foldables right now, since there's no iOS rival. Apple is expected to release its first-ever foldable device towards the end of 2026.
This could happen in September, when the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro are expected. Or in December. This would also be a smart move, since December is the month people are willing to spend the most on presents because of Christmas and the holidays.
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What do we know so far?
iPhone Ultra dummy in white. | Image by Ice Universe
Even though there's plenty of time until the big unveiling day, there have been numerous leaks about the iPhone Ultra and its alleged specs.
For example, we're pretty much sure we'll be getting a ~7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external one. Both should be pretty bright.
While the book-style design would resemble those of well-known devices like the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold, Apple's foldable is rumored to be wider than taller or square-ish like current foldables.
Apple's main goal is to make the crease on the iPhone Ultra almost invisible. This would be a difficult task, but I hope Apple succeeds at it. I wouldn't count on a truly "creaseless" experience, though – I don't think the industry is there yet. Of course, I'd love to be proven wrong.
Even if there's a crease of some sort, I won't be mad – current foldables have managed to make it really shallow and it doesn't get in the way of everyday tasks. You'll get used to it fairly quickly, mark my words.
We're expecting a big battery (potentially up to a 5,500 mAh capacity), 12 GB of RAM, up to 1 TB of storage, iOS 27, a dual rear camera setup and Touch ID instead of Face ID.
Let the teasers out!
It's almost mid-June right now. July and August, as usual, will fly out the window and September will be here in no time. That's why I say: Apple, release those teasers! We want to get a taste already!
We all would like to see some real curves, hinges and edges. In high-res and in close-up, thank you very much.
Official design teasers would be great, but I wish to get a glimpse or two of the iPhone Ultra running iOS 27, too. Let's see what kind of software optimizations Cupertino has come up with for this device debut.
Maybe in July?
If my wish doesn't come to life and we get no official iPhone Ultra teasers in June, I suspect we could get some in July.
The reason for that is obvious, and it's called Samsung. There's the traditional July Unpacked event, at which Sammy is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 8 (which could adopt the "Ultra" moniker, but take that with a grain of salt) and Galaxy Z Flip 8 foldables.
This time around, these two are to be accompanied by another book-style foldable, just a wider one. Yup, Apple's influence on the industry is real – even if it's an unreleased product that causes rivals to change their tune.
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