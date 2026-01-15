The iPhone Fold is back in the rumor mill, and its materials are more confusing than ever
The latest leak only adds more questions about the foldable iPhone's hinge and body.
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The iPhone Fold is Apple's rumored foldable phone, the first phone of this type by the Cupertino tech giant. Quite a lot of rumors have surfaced already about this phone, but some of the leaks are contradictory. Right now, the biggest source of contradiction in the rumor world is the iPhone Fold's potential material.
Months ago, when tipsters first started talking more seriously about Apple's first foldable iPhone, it was rumored that the phone may use a liquid metal hinge and titanium body. Since then, the majority of rumors claimed that instead, it would have an aluminum body, which is the current belief.
Tipster Yeux1122 has now posted on Naver that Apple may be choosing titanium for the casing and liquid metal for the hinge of the foldable iPhone. The rumors about these materials aren't new; however, the tipster underlines that they are better than what was previously rumored.
Basically, the tipster claims that the liquid metal material is an improved version of Apple's liquid metal SIM ejection tool. That is pretty much common knowledge – after all, a hinge is a more complex engineering challenge than a SIM ejection tool.
It's important to note that Yeux1122 has a mixed track record in terms of rumors. Their rumors are somewhat hit-or-miss, and the account is known to have also made some big mistakes, like claiming that the Cupertino tech giant has abandoned its plans to make a 5G modem.
Titanium and liquid metal have been rumored previously as materials for the foldable iPhone. Liquid metal is more likely, though, than a titanium casing.
Liquid metal has a lot of strength while being lightweight.
On top of that, Apple has had an exclusive license for Liquidmetal Technologies' advanced amorphous alloys since 2010, but apart from small parts like the SIM-eject tool, it hasn't used the material in any major structural components so far.
Choosing titanium, though, is the more questionable part of the rumor. Initially, it seemed like the iPhone Air showed exactly how titanium can be used for a slim device.
Despite titanium being the prime candidate in rumors for the foldable iPhone, several claims from September and October indicated that a titanium case isn't going to happen. Some sources then claimed Apple may choose a hybrid material between titanium and aluminum, while other sources indicated an aluminum-only casing would be used.
The foldable iPhone is expected to be a book-style foldable and may launch in late 2026 or early 2027. We currently expect mass production to start within a few months. Obviously, there's still time for Apple to make changes when it comes to the materials it plans to use for the phone.
If Apple really wants to play it safe with its first foldable, liquid metal for the hinge is a smart move. Hinges are the weak spot of every foldable phone, and this is exactly where Apple's long work with liquid metal could finally pay off. It's strong, light, and perfect for tiny, complex parts that get stressed every day.
Titanium, though, is harder to believe. It sounds great on paper, but it's expensive, tricky to work with, and not always the best choice if weight and cost are top priorities. For a first-gen foldable, aluminum – or some kind of hybrid material – still feels more realistic. Whatever it is, I'm really looking forward to the first foldable iPhone and can't wait to see the devices that Apple will enter the market with.
Rumor about the liquid metal hinge and titanium body is back for the iPhone Fold
Months ago, when tipsters first started talking more seriously about Apple's first foldable iPhone, it was rumored that the phone may use a liquid metal hinge and titanium body. Since then, the majority of rumors claimed that instead, it would have an aluminum body, which is the current belief.
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Foldable phones have a potential weakness in their design – the hinge. The phone needs to fold in half and get opened up quite a lot of times during the day and during its lifetime. So, having a sturdy and reliable hinge is one of the most important elements of its design.
Potential foldable iPhone design. | Image Credit – fpt
Tipster Yeux1122 has now posted on Naver that Apple may be choosing titanium for the casing and liquid metal for the hinge of the foldable iPhone. The rumors about these materials aren't new; however, the tipster underlines that they are better than what was previously rumored.
Basically, the tipster claims that the liquid metal material is an improved version of Apple's liquid metal SIM ejection tool. That is pretty much common knowledge – after all, a hinge is a more complex engineering challenge than a SIM ejection tool.
Meanwhile, the titanium alloy material is said to have improved strength, unlike the materials the Cupertino tech giant previously used in iPhones. Apparently, there may also be an overall weight reduction that has been made possible by improvements in the composition of the alloy and in the manufacturing process.
Which material combo do you think Apple will actually use for the iPhone Fold?
Liquid metal hinge + aluminum body
5.26%
Liquid metal hinge + titanium body
78.95%
Other materials for the hinge + aluminum body
5.26%
Something else entirely
10.53%
It's important to note that Yeux1122 has a mixed track record in terms of rumors. Their rumors are somewhat hit-or-miss, and the account is known to have also made some big mistakes, like claiming that the Cupertino tech giant has abandoned its plans to make a 5G modem.
Foldable iPhone and its materials
Titanium and liquid metal have been rumored previously as materials for the foldable iPhone. Liquid metal is more likely, though, than a titanium casing.
Liquid metal has a lot of strength while being lightweight.
On top of that, Apple has had an exclusive license for Liquidmetal Technologies' advanced amorphous alloys since 2010, but apart from small parts like the SIM-eject tool, it hasn't used the material in any major structural components so far.
This long period of internal R&D – without a big commercial use yet – suggests Apple has been saving or refining the technology, making it a strong candidate for a hinge material on the iPhone Fold where strength, fatigue resistance, and precise molding really matter.
Choosing titanium, though, is the more questionable part of the rumor. Initially, it seemed like the iPhone Air showed exactly how titanium can be used for a slim device.
Despite titanium being the prime candidate in rumors for the foldable iPhone, several claims from September and October indicated that a titanium case isn't going to happen. Some sources then claimed Apple may choose a hybrid material between titanium and aluminum, while other sources indicated an aluminum-only casing would be used.
Choosing aluminum may be related to production costs (obviously, titanium is more expensive), issues with the supply chain, or really looking to make the phone weigh less.
The foldable iPhone is expected to be a book-style foldable and may launch in late 2026 or early 2027. We currently expect mass production to start within a few months. Obviously, there's still time for Apple to make changes when it comes to the materials it plans to use for the phone.
Apple's foldable gamble: liquid metal makes sense, titanium not so much (yet)
If Apple really wants to play it safe with its first foldable, liquid metal for the hinge is a smart move. Hinges are the weak spot of every foldable phone, and this is exactly where Apple's long work with liquid metal could finally pay off. It's strong, light, and perfect for tiny, complex parts that get stressed every day.
Titanium, though, is harder to believe. It sounds great on paper, but it's expensive, tricky to work with, and not always the best choice if weight and cost are top priorities. For a first-gen foldable, aluminum – or some kind of hybrid material – still feels more realistic. Whatever it is, I'm really looking forward to the first foldable iPhone and can't wait to see the devices that Apple will enter the market with.
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