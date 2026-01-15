The iPhone Fold is back in the rumor mill, and its materials are more confusing than ever

iPhone Fold

foldable phone

iPhone Fold

Rumor about the liquid metal hinge and titanium body is back for the iPhone Fold

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Foldable phones have a potential weakness in their design – the hinge. The phone needs to fold in half and get opened up quite a lot of times during the day and during its lifetime. So, having a sturdy and reliable hinge is one of the most important elements of its design.





foldable iPhone

Meanwhile, the titanium alloy material is said to have improved strength, unlike the materials the Cupertino tech giant previously used in iPhones. Apparently, there may also be an overall weight reduction that has been made possible by improvements in the composition of the alloy and in the manufacturing process.

Which material combo do you think Apple will actually use for the iPhone Fold? Liquid metal hinge + aluminum body 5.26% Liquid metal hinge + titanium body 78.95% Other materials for the hinge + aluminum body 5.26% Something else entirely 10.53% Vote 19 Votes

Foldable iPhone and its materials

foldable iPhone

iPhone Fold

foldable iPhone

foldable iPhone

Apple's foldable gamble: liquid metal makes sense, titanium not so much (yet)

foldable phone

foldable iPhone

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