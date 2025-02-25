You'll soon type with a physical keyboard on the Pixel 9 Pro, Razr+ and other Android phones

The Clicks keyboard case, the accessory that adds a physical QWERTY keyboard to some iPhones including all iPhone 16 models, is now available for popular Android handsets. I purchased the Clicks keyboard case for my iPhone 15 Pro Max using my own money. After installing the case on my daily driver, it hasn't been off the device for more than a few seconds to do some cleaning. In other words, even though I had no issues typing on the virtual QWERTY, I've found Clicks to be fun to use.





Starting today, the Clicks experience is coming to Android as the company is accepting pre-orders for the following phones:





Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro -Available in Surge and Onyx, pre-order introductory pricing starts at $99 until March 21st. At that time, the price rises to $139 with shipping to begin in late April.





Motorola RAZR+ (2024) -Clicks will be available for users of the Motorola RAZR+ (2024). Starting today you can reserve a Clicks unit for the clamshell with a $49 payment. That locks in a $99 introductory price for the accessory until March 21st. Starting on March 21st, the price for the keyboard rises to $139. Shipping is expected to begin in late May.







Samsung Galaxy S25 -The Clicks keyboard case for the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship line is also available in Pinot and Onyx. Starting today you can reserve a Clicks unit for the clamshell with a $49 payment. That locks in a $99 introductory price for the accessory until March 21st. Starting on March 21st, the price for the keyboard rises to $139. Shipping is expected to begin in June.





You can visit the Clicks website by clicking on this link . One of the advantages of using Clicks is that the virtual QWERTY won't cover up your screen allowing you to see the entire display while still having the ability to access a QWERTY keyboard.









The Clicks keyboard features a backlight allowing you to use it in the dark and there are a number of shortcuts and features that make using the Clicks keyboard case easy to use all day, every day. There is also an extremely satisfying click when you type using the Clicks QWERTY.





If you have one of the aforementioned Android models, you no longer have to be jealous of your buddies carrying around an iPhone wearing the Clicks keyboard case. Pre-orders are being accepted starting today with introductory prices running until March 21st. Keep in mind that someone you know with a birthday coming soon might really want the Clicks accessory for his or her phone.

