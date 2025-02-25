GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

You'll soon type with a physical keyboard on the Pixel 9 Pro, Razr+ and other Android phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Motorola Samsung Android Google Galaxy S Series Google Pixel
The Clicks case for the Pixel 9 Preo and Razr+ (2024) are displayed on a desk.
The Clicks keyboard case, the accessory that adds a physical QWERTY keyboard to some iPhones including all iPhone 16 models, is now available for popular Android handsets. I purchased the Clicks keyboard case for my iPhone 15 Pro Max using my own money. After installing the case on my daily driver, it hasn't been off the device for more than a few seconds to do some cleaning. In other words, even though I had no issues typing on the virtual QWERTY, I've found Clicks to be fun to use.

Starting today, the Clicks experience is coming to Android as the company is accepting pre-orders for the following phones:

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro-Available in Surge and Onyx, pre-order introductory pricing starts at $99 until March 21st. At that time, the price rises to $139 with shipping to begin in late April.

Motorola RAZR+ (2024)-Clicks will be available for users of the Motorola RAZR+ (2024). Starting today you can reserve a Clicks unit for the clamshell with a $49 payment. That locks in a $99 introductory price for the accessory until March 21st. Starting on March 21st, the price for the keyboard rises to $139. Shipping is expected to begin in late May.

Samsung Galaxy S25-The Clicks keyboard case for the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship line is also available in Pinot and Onyx. Starting today you can reserve a Clicks unit for the clamshell with a $49 payment. That locks in a $99 introductory price for the accessory until March 21st. Starting on March 21st, the price for the keyboard rises to $139. Shipping is expected to begin in June.

You can visit the Clicks website by clicking on this link. One of the advantages of using Clicks is that the virtual QWERTY won't cover up your screen allowing you to see the entire display while still having the ability to access a QWERTY keyboard.

The Clicks keyboard case for the Pixel 9 Pro (L) and the Razr+ (2024).
The Clicks keyboard case is now available for the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at left, and the Pixel 9 Pro. | Image credit-Clicks

The Clicks keyboard features a backlight allowing you to use it in the dark and there are a number of shortcuts and features that make using the Clicks keyboard case easy to use all day, every day. There is also an extremely satisfying click when you type using the Clicks QWERTY.

If you have one of the aforementioned Android models, you no longer have to be jealous of your buddies carrying around an iPhone wearing the Clicks keyboard case. Pre-orders are being accepted starting today with introductory prices running until March 21st. Keep in mind that someone you know with a birthday coming soon might really want the Clicks accessory for his or her phone.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless