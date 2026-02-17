This vacuum brand now makes pure gold phones that you and I can't afford
Have you heard of Dreame?
Images by Digital Chat Station tipster on Weibo, collage by PhoneArena
While we're busy debating over Samsung and Apple and which one has the best phone ever (or currently, at least), a new brand enters the smartphone market.
Now, they go in the smartphone direction.
Per Digital Chat Station – give or take the most reputable tipster on Weibo (China's biggest and most important social media platform) – Dreame will soon release their Aurora phone series. There'll be the Phoenix and the Golden Dragon exclusive custom models. The leakster doesn't disclose any hardware or software specifications about these two flagships, but the claim is that they'll be made from a pure gold back panel, genuine gemstones and diamonds.
If, however, you fancy sleek and simple handsets, you'll probably want to look in the other direction.
Any way, here's the Aurora Dreame variants:
The leakster also says that these "[...] should be the most luxurious mobile phone in terms of materials to date".
These could also have a triple or quadruple rear camera setup, judging by the sheer size of that camera island.
Some days ago, Dreame teased several more phones – Dreame E1, Dreame Air1 and Dreame RS1. As the moniker suggests, the Air1 is all about being thin and lightweight (5.9mm chassis, 172 grams), the E1 is a budget-friendly 6.67-inch device with a 5,000 mAh battery and the RS1 is… a flagship.
The Dreame RS1 brings Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 to the table, paired with a huge 7,200 mAh battery (90W charging speeds), a 50 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP rear camera setup and a 6.85-inch AMOLED display.
The most notable feature of the RS1 is its design – like the Aurora series, it's… flamboyant. But its back plate is said to be gold-plated and covered in artificial gemstones. That's why it costs "only" about a thousand dollars in Europe.
What's more, the back panel will feature an engraving of either a phoenix or a dragon – extremely detailed and posh. If this is your kind of thing, you'll love it.
There's no mention of price yet, but that "pure gold" and "genuine gemstones" part speaks volumes to me. This series could be extremely expensive.
Not their first phone
Here's the Dreame RS1 – do you like it? | Image by xyz.pl
