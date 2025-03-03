GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Tecno unveils the Camon 40 and shows off a tri-folding prototype at MWC 2025

0comments
Android
Tecno tri-fold in white.
Tecno might not be on your radar if you're focused on Apple, Samsung and Google, but it's MWC time… so let's check out some exotic smartphones! Apart from several "standard" product unveilings (a phone, a pair of AI glasses and earbuds, smartwatches, and more), there's even a physical prototype of a tri-fold by Tecno.

Ever since Huawei released the first tri-foldable (namely, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate) in 2024, tri-folds have been the talk of town and Samsung, Honor have been among the brands that are developing such a modern gadget of their own.

To be fair, Tecno has been hinting at a tri-foldable for over half a year now. Back in August 2024, there was even a video about the concept foldable:

Video Thumbnail


At the current MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Tecno is also betting heavily on AI. The company presented its vision for integrating artificial intelligence across a connected ecosystem. Under the theme "Create the AI Future", the brand is demonstrating how Tecno AI enhances user experiences across multiple devices, including smartphones, AI glasses, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and earphones.

A key highlight of the event is the unveiling of the Tecno Camon 40 series; this is what the company describes as their latest flagship imaging smartphone. Although there were no detailed specs mentioned – such as chipset or camera sensor size – Tecno says it's designed for advanced photography, it packs a high-speed image capture function, alongside AI-powered tools (of course).



Beyond smartphones, Tecno is expanding its AI ecosystem with the introduction of its first Tecno AI Glasses and the MegaBook S14, what the brand calls the world's lightest 14-inch laptop featuring a 2.8K OLED display.

In addition to its core products, Tecno is showcasing concept devices and breakthrough technologies, as mentioned above. There's the Spark Slim concept smartphone that introduces a remarkably thin design with a 5,000mAh+ battery, setting a new standard for ultra-slim devices. So, you better watch out, Galaxy S25 Edge. You too, iPhone 17 Air!

The Phantom Ultimate 2, a tri-fold concept smartphone, offers a pocket-sized large-screen experience. Tecno is also unveiling Starry Optical Fiber, a material that integrates mini-LEDs into a smartphone's battery cover, featured on the PHANTOM V Fold 2 5G Space Expedition Version.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
