Tecno unveils the Camon 40 and shows off a tri-folding prototype at MWC 2025
Up Next:
Tecno might not be on your radar if you're focused on Apple, Samsung and Google, but it's MWC time… so let's check out some exotic smartphones! Apart from several "standard" product unveilings (a phone, a pair of AI glasses and earbuds, smartwatches, and more), there's even a physical prototype of a tri-fold by Tecno.
To be fair, Tecno has been hinting at a tri-foldable for over half a year now. Back in August 2024, there was even a video about the concept foldable:
At the current MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Tecno is also betting heavily on AI. The company presented its vision for integrating artificial intelligence across a connected ecosystem. Under the theme "Create the AI Future", the brand is demonstrating how Tecno AI enhances user experiences across multiple devices, including smartphones, AI glasses, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and earphones.
Beyond smartphones, Tecno is expanding its AI ecosystem with the introduction of its first Tecno AI Glasses and the MegaBook S14, what the brand calls the world's lightest 14-inch laptop featuring a 2.8K OLED display.
In addition to its core products, Tecno is showcasing concept devices and breakthrough technologies, as mentioned above. There's the Spark Slim concept smartphone that introduces a remarkably thin design with a 5,000mAh+ battery, setting a new standard for ultra-slim devices. So, you better watch out, Galaxy S25 Edge. You too, iPhone 17 Air!
The Phantom Ultimate 2, a tri-fold concept smartphone, offers a pocket-sized large-screen experience. Tecno is also unveiling Starry Optical Fiber, a material that integrates mini-LEDs into a smartphone's battery cover, featured on the PHANTOM V Fold 2 5G Space Expedition Version.
Ever since Huawei released the first tri-foldable (namely, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate) in 2024, tri-folds have been the talk of town and Samsung, Honor have been among the brands that are developing such a modern gadget of their own.
To be fair, Tecno has been hinting at a tri-foldable for over half a year now. Back in August 2024, there was even a video about the concept foldable:
At the current MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Tecno is also betting heavily on AI. The company presented its vision for integrating artificial intelligence across a connected ecosystem. Under the theme "Create the AI Future", the brand is demonstrating how Tecno AI enhances user experiences across multiple devices, including smartphones, AI glasses, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and earphones.
A key highlight of the event is the unveiling of the Tecno Camon 40 series; this is what the company describes as their latest flagship imaging smartphone. Although there were no detailed specs mentioned – such as chipset or camera sensor size – Tecno says it's designed for advanced photography, it packs a high-speed image capture function, alongside AI-powered tools (of course).
Tecno Camon 40. | Image credit – Tecno
Beyond smartphones, Tecno is expanding its AI ecosystem with the introduction of its first Tecno AI Glasses and the MegaBook S14, what the brand calls the world's lightest 14-inch laptop featuring a 2.8K OLED display.
In addition to its core products, Tecno is showcasing concept devices and breakthrough technologies, as mentioned above. There's the Spark Slim concept smartphone that introduces a remarkably thin design with a 5,000mAh+ battery, setting a new standard for ultra-slim devices. So, you better watch out, Galaxy S25 Edge. You too, iPhone 17 Air!
The Phantom Ultimate 2, a tri-fold concept smartphone, offers a pocket-sized large-screen experience. Tecno is also unveiling Starry Optical Fiber, a material that integrates mini-LEDs into a smartphone's battery cover, featured on the PHANTOM V Fold 2 5G Space Expedition Version.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: