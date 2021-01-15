T-Mobile seems to have permanently discounted the LG Wing 5G
But while the company is unlikely to challenge the huge worldwide popularity of Samsung, Apple, Huawei, or Xiaomi's phones anytime soon, last year's 5G-enabled Velvet and Wing could well kindle a creative resurgence of sorts set to be continued with 2021's aptly named Rollable.
There are absolutely no strings attached to this deal... because it doesn't technically seem to be a deal. Instead, T-Mobile appears to have simply reduced the "regular" price of this one-of-a-kind device by a cool $303, most likely for good.
Magenta does these types of things from time to time, with the LG V60 ThinQ immediately springing to mind after similarly dropping from a starting price of $799.99 to $699.99 back in May 2020. In case you're wondering, the company's conventional 2020 flagship never returned to its original price and is now in fact available for an even lower $649.99.
While far from a perfect or very well-polished device, the LG Wing 5G certainly hides a few neat dual display tricks up its sleeve that make it an absolute bargain at $696 (or $29 a month for two years with installment plans) for those curious about trying new things. The 256GB storage, by the way, is paired with a decent 8 gigs of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery is in charge of powering the rotating 6.8-inch P-OLED panel, as well as the secondary 3.9-inch G-OLED screen underneath it.
There are also three solid cameras on the back of the versatile phone, including a main 64MP shooter, while the motorized pop-up 32MP selfie snapper is hidden behind the primary display when not in use. Not bad for less than 700 bucks, eh?