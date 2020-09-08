T-Mobile's LG V60 ThinQ 5G powerhouse is cheaper than ever before





But as much as we dig the unconventional Velvet design, the fact remains that the LG V60 ThinQ 5G packs a considerably faster Snapdragon 865 processor alongside a generous 8 gigs of RAM while sporting a triple rear-facing camera system including an exceptional 64MP primary lens.





For once, LG got its flagship price right as well, but if you were simply not willing to spend $800 or $900 on a 5G-enabled handset, you can now pay as little as $649.99. That's obviously for the 6.8-inch smartphone on its own with no strings attached whatsoever, while an extra 50 bucks will get you the device bundled with a neat Dual Screen case at T-Mobile













In case you're wondering, Magenta originally charged $900 for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen combo, which means you're looking at saving up to two Benjamins without jumping through any hoops at the time of this writing.





Available in "Classy White" and "Classy Blue" color options by itself and the latter hue alone in a Dual Screen bundle, the V60 ThinQ lacks a telephoto or macro shooter, as well as fancy 90 or 120Hz display refresh rate capabilities. But on the decidedly bright side of things, this bad boy does come with both a headphone jack and microSD card slot on deck, not to mention a huge 5,000mAh battery under its hood and a robust and water-resistant glass-and-metal construction.







