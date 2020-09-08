T-Mobile's LG V60 ThinQ 5G powerhouse is cheaper than ever before
For once, LG got its flagship price right as well, but if you were simply not willing to spend $800 or $900 on a 5G-enabled handset, you can now pay as little as $649.99. That's obviously for the 6.8-inch smartphone on its own with no strings attached whatsoever, while an extra 50 bucks will get you the device bundled with a neat Dual Screen case at T-Mobile.
Check out the solo deal here and the Dual Screen bundle deal here
In case you're wondering, Magenta originally charged $900 for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen combo, which means you're looking at saving up to two Benjamins without jumping through any hoops at the time of this writing.
Available in "Classy White" and "Classy Blue" color options by itself and the latter hue alone in a Dual Screen bundle, the V60 ThinQ lacks a telephoto or macro shooter, as well as fancy 90 or 120Hz display refresh rate capabilities. But on the decidedly bright side of things, this bad boy does come with both a headphone jack and microSD card slot on deck, not to mention a huge 5,000mAh battery under its hood and a robust and water-resistant glass-and-metal construction.
At $650 and up, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is all of a sudden cheaper than T-Mobile's OnePlus 8 5G variant or the 4G LTE-only iPhone 11 while slightly exceeding the list prices of the upper mid-range Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and LG Velvet 5G.