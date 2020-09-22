The official LG Wing 5G price has been revealed, and it is quite reasonable





Of course, it's probably wise to reserve judgment on the real-life functionality, practicality, and value proposition of the decidedly unorthodox phone until we get the chance to thoroughly review it and the company finally comes out with its official US pricing information.









The gorgeous LG Velvet mid-ranger, for instance, made its regional debut at the rough equivalent of $735 a few months back before reaching US stores and carriers with a starting price of $600 attached to its name, while last year's G8 ThinQ was initially available at around $800 both in South Korea and stateside.





In other words, the just-announced 1.09 million won MSRP of the LG Wing 5G, which equates to $940 or so at today's conversion rate, could translate to an official US price point of anywhere between $800 and $1,000. But we feel pretty certain now in predicting the phone will not break the $1,000 psychological barrier, thus undercutting all other mobile devices "with multiple screens so far." We're looking at you, Galaxy Fold , Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Fold 2 5G, Motorola Razr, Razr 5G, Microsoft Surface Duo, Huawei Mate X Mate Xs , and yes, even you, Royole FlexPai.





Granted, that's not an entirely fair comparison to make, but that's because it's virtually impossible to find a device quite as nutty and as unusual as the LG Wing 5G . This thing has a large 6.8-inch primary display and a small 3.9-inch screen hiding behind it that you can use to maximize your multitasking and enhance your gaming experience, among others.





On top of that, you get a motorized pop-up 32MP selfie shooter as well, although the rest of the specifications are hardly groundbreaking, including a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, 128 and 256GB storage options, 4,000mAh battery capacity, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.





Expected to start selling in South Korea in early October, the LG Wing 5G should expand to Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T shortly thereafter.



