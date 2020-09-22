The official LG Wing 5G price has been revealed, and it is quite reasonable
On the bright side, all signs seem to be pointing in the direction of an almost surprisingly reasonable price tag, including a bunch of recent rumors and a domestic confirmation from LG itself earlier today. Before getting too excited, though, you might want to keep in mind Korean numbers are not always representative of how much a device will cost stateside.
In other words, the just-announced 1.09 million won MSRP of the LG Wing 5G, which equates to $940 or so at today's conversion rate, could translate to an official US price point of anywhere between $800 and $1,000. But we feel pretty certain now in predicting the phone will not break the $1,000 psychological barrier, thus undercutting all other mobile devices "with multiple screens so far." We're looking at you, Galaxy Fold, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Fold 2 5G, Motorola Razr, Razr 5G, Microsoft Surface Duo, Huawei Mate X, Mate Xs, and yes, even you, Royole FlexPai.
Granted, that's not an entirely fair comparison to make, but that's because it's virtually impossible to find a device quite as nutty and as unusual as the LG Wing 5G. This thing has a large 6.8-inch primary display and a small 3.9-inch screen hiding behind it that you can use to maximize your multitasking and enhance your gaming experience, among others.
On top of that, you get a motorized pop-up 32MP selfie shooter as well, although the rest of the specifications are hardly groundbreaking, including a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, 128 and 256GB storage options, 4,000mAh battery capacity, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Expected to start selling in South Korea in early October, the LG Wing 5G should expand to Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T shortly thereafter.