Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
LG Android 5G

The official LG Wing 5G price has been revealed, and it is quite reasonable

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 22, 2020, 6:28 AM
The official LG Wing 5G price has been revealed, and it is quite reasonable
The 5G-enabled LG Wing is certainly an odd duck, but at least at first glance, the dual-screen handset looks just "weird" enough to stand out from today's pack of interchangeable conventional high-end smartphones and overpriced foldable devices without proving (entirely) gimmicky or excessively fragile.

Of course, it's probably wise to reserve judgment on the real-life functionality, practicality, and value proposition of the decidedly unorthodox phone until we get the chance to thoroughly review it and the company finally comes out with its official US pricing information.

On the bright side, all signs seem to be pointing in the direction of an almost surprisingly reasonable price tag, including a bunch of recent rumors and a domestic confirmation from LG itself earlier today. Before getting too excited, though, you might want to keep in mind Korean numbers are not always representative of how much a device will cost stateside.

The gorgeous LG Velvet mid-ranger, for instance, made its regional debut at the rough equivalent of $735 a few months back before reaching US stores and carriers with a starting price of $600 attached to its name, while last year's G8 ThinQ was initially available at around $800 both in South Korea and stateside.

In other words, the just-announced 1.09 million won MSRP of the LG Wing 5G, which equates to $940 or so at today's conversion rate, could translate to an official US price point of anywhere between $800 and $1,000. But we feel pretty certain now in predicting the phone will not break the $1,000 psychological barrier, thus undercutting all other mobile devices "with multiple screens so far." We're looking at you, Galaxy Fold, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Fold 2 5G, Motorola Razr, Razr 5G, Microsoft Surface Duo, Huawei Mate X, Mate Xs, and yes, even you, Royole FlexPai.

Granted, that's not an entirely fair comparison to make, but that's because it's virtually impossible to find a device quite as nutty and as unusual as the LG Wing 5G. This thing has a large 6.8-inch primary display and a small 3.9-inch screen hiding behind it that you can use to maximize your multitasking and enhance your gaming experience, among others. 

On top of that, you get a motorized pop-up 32MP selfie shooter as well, although the rest of the specifications are hardly groundbreaking, including a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, 128 and 256GB storage options, 4,000mAh battery capacity, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Expected to start selling in South Korea in early October, the LG Wing 5G should expand to Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T shortly thereafter.

Related phones

Wing
LG Wing View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
LG Wing hands-on: what does the LG Wing do?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless