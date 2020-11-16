LG Wing – Infinite uses of a phone that swivels
Advertorial by LG: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!
In 2020, the world is ready for another smartphone disruptor. Dual-screen devices and foldables are back in the headlines, but LG is pushing the boundaries yet again by thinking outside the box. The LG Wing is striking, it’s unique, it’s interesting...but is it useful? The fact is that LG Wing offers multiple use cases thanks to its design combining the regular smartphone with a secondary sidekick display, which can stay out of the way, or pop out at the user’s behest.
Potentially infinite interface applications
Use the LG Wing's secondary screen as a media controller so what you’re watching on the main screen isn’t interrupted. The pre-installed Naver Whale browser automatically moves any video to the 6.8-inch FullVision display, while you comfortably scroll webpages on the secondary screen. Thanks to the main screen’s cinematic 20.5:9 aspect ratio you can enjoy content without those ugly black bars or wasted screen space.
Alternatively, you can view web pages side by side when comparing any type of information – from different items you are shopping for to articles and emails.
The first gimbal grip phone
The LG Wing's unique build and its specially-designed stabilized camera is the only combination that can deliver a gimbal-like experience built into a smartphone. Swiveling the main screen 90 degrees gives you access to joystick controllers and stabilization lock modes which turn the LG Wing's camera into a sophisticated tool for action shots.
Unlike with conventional smartphones or foldables, users can comfortably grasp the Second Screen as a grip allowing for stable filming and comfortable viewing without interruption from notifications and alarms popping up on the main display.
Whether you’re on the move or trying to catch someone (or something) in motion, the LG Wing's sophisticated software allows you to capture stable and professional-looking footage with just a flip of a screen. With the Gimbal Motion Camera on LG Wing's, users can use the joystick to control camera angel, gimbal lock to reduce shakes in all directions, follow mode for steady shots when moving, FPV to shoot dynamic movement, and pan follow to move horizontally with minimized upward and downward shakes.
Just insanely fun
What makes new tech exciting if it doesn’t awaken our inner child, right? The LG Wing's swivel mechanism is just a pleasure to operate, with a dual spring design that provides for smooth motion and a reassuring click! every time you rotate the main display.
LG Mobile worked hard to ensure that the mechanism is sturdy and robust and has tested it to be reliable for up to 200,000 swivels. To top it off, this dual screen swiveling phone is just 10.9 millimeters thin and weighs only 260 grams. Considering the amount of tech that is packed into this svelte package, that’s quite an impressive feat, certainly more portable and lighter than other large display solutions available today.
To top it off, its price-tag won’t have you break the bank – this dual-screen experience is as accessible as it is revolutionary.
How do you plan to use your LG Wing?