The unusual LG Wing 5G will come with free extended warranty in the US
Last week, shortly after LG announced the uber-interesting Wing 5G smartphone, the company released a video praising its durability, thus reassuring potential buyers that, despite its unusual swivel design, this handset will be as sturdy as any other.
As you might know, most phones commercialized in the US - starting with Apple's iPhones, Samsung's Galaxies, and Google's Pixels - come with 1-year warranties, and customers need to pay up if they want coverage beyond this standard period.
At the moment, the Wing 5G is not listed on LG's Second Year Promise webpage. However, the company confirmed to us via email that the smartphone will be included in the program when it lands stateside.
The LG Wing 5G will be officially released in South Korea in early October for around $940. After that, the phone will be launched in the US via Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, likely for a similar price.
The main screen of the LG Wing 5G is a 6.8-inch OLED one with 1080 x 2460 pixels. When this large display is swiveled horizontally, a secondary 3.9-inch, 1080 x 1240 pixels screen is uncovered, transforming the Wing into a T-shaped device that should be perfect for multitasking and gaming. Other features of the LG Wing 5G include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, at least 128 GB of storage space, 8 GB of RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery.
We haven't tested the LG Wing 5G ourselves yet, but, until we do, you can see the phone in action in the promo video embedded below: