The unusual LG Wing 5G will come with free extended warranty in the US





LG is, in fact, so confident in the build quality of the Wing 5G that the phone will be included in the company's Second Year Promise program (which already covers handsets like LG Velvet 5G, LG V60 ThinQ, and LG G8). Therefore, once you buy the Wing 5G in the US, you'll be able to benefit from a total of two years of warranty coverage for it - no extra costs involved.





As you might know, most phones commercialized in the US - starting with Apple's iPhones, Samsung's Galaxies, and Google's Pixels - come with 1-year warranties, and customers need to pay up if they want coverage beyond this standard period.





At the moment, the Wing 5G is not listed on LG's Second Year Promise webpage . However, the company confirmed to us via email that the smartphone will be included in the program when it lands stateside.













The main screen of the LG Wing 5G is a 6.8-inch OLED one with 1080 x 2460 pixels. When this large display is swiveled horizontally, a secondary 3.9-inch, 1080 x 1240 pixels screen is uncovered, transforming the Wing into a T-shaped device that should be perfect for multitasking and gaming. Other features of the LG Wing 5G include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, at least 128 GB of storage space, 8 GB of RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery.





We haven't tested the LG Wing 5G ourselves yet, but, until we do, you can see the phone in action in the promo video embedded below:







