LG Wing 5G headed to AT&T in early November
That being said, LG Wing 5G will be available via AT&T for $11.67/month ($700 off) when customers trade-in an eligible smartphone, purchase the device on a qualifying installment plan and be on or change to an eligible unlimited wireless plan.
AT&T will sell the LG Wing 5G in Aurora Gray and those who simply want to purchase the phone without any strings attached will have to come up with $1,000 upfront.
AT&T and Verizon won't remain the only carriers in the US to offer the LG Wing 5G. T-Mobile has yet to reveal information about the phone's price and availability, but we know for sure that the Un-carrier will sell the LG Wing 5G at some point this year.