LG Wing 5G headed to AT&T in early November

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 28, 2020, 12:36 AM
LG Wing 5G headed to AT&amp;T in early November
The swiveling LG Wing has already made its debut in the US, but Verizon is the only carrier the sells it at the moment. If you're with AT&T and you're looking to buy the LG Wing, we have great news to share.

AT&T has just revealed that the LG Wing 5G will available for purchase starting November 6. More importantly, the carrier announced that it will offer major discounts on the smartphone to both new and existing customers.

That being said, LG Wing 5G will be available via AT&T for $11.67/month ($700 off) when customers trade-in an eligible smartphone, purchase the device on a qualifying installment plan and be on or change to an eligible unlimited wireless plan.

AT&T will sell the LG Wing 5G in Aurora Gray and those who simply want to purchase the phone without any strings attached will have to come up with $1,000 upfront.

AT&T and Verizon won't remain the only carriers in the US to offer the LG Wing 5G. T-Mobile has yet to reveal information about the phone's price and availability, but we know for sure that the Un-carrier will sell the LG Wing 5G at some point this year.

Related phones

Wing
LG Wing View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.5
 Read Full Review
$1000 $1000 Cj
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

