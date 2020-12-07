LG announces desperate move in latest attempt to save its smartphone business
While budget-friendly LG-branded handsets will continue to be a thing, the Korea-based company doesn't intend to actually produce those anymore. Instead, an unnamed ODM (original design manufacturer) will be hired to take care of that task at a presumably lower cost, allowing LG to either reduce its prices or beef up those (nonexistent) profits. Possibly, a bit of both.
Speaking of, LG also seems focused on avoiding Sony and especially HTC's fate by paying more attention to premium devices like the unconventional Wing and gorgeous Velvet. The research, development, design, and manufacturing of these types of upper mid-range and high-end products will remain an entirely in-house affair, at least for the foreseeable future, which might help LG avoid repeats of the many strategic mistakes that ultimately buried both the G and V series.
Strictly speaking from a low to mid-end market perspective, however, analysts are not particularly optimistic about LG's chances of finding success anytime soon, pointing to the far superior marketing skills (and deep pockets) of the aforementioned Chinese handset vendors as a key differentiator.
LG was ranked ninth overall in global smartphone shipments during Q3 2020 by Counterpoint Research, mind you, being surpassed by everyone from Samsung to Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme while posting a mobile department financial loss for the 22nd (!!!) consecutive quarter.
Clearly, desperate times call for desperate measures, but it remains to be seen if this specific move will prove inspired enough to right LG's slowly sinking ship.